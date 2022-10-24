HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 27, 2022) – On Friday, October 28th , at 11:30 am, Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on a unique development built specifically for individuals with disabilities at 12761 Felch Street in Holland. The development will be called Haven Townhomes, as this build opportunity came through a partnership with Haven Christian Reformed Church who previously owned the land. These five townhomes will be located at the corner of Felch St and Beeline Rd in Holland, and will be ADA compliant and affordable for individuals rather than families. The homes will be one bedroom units rather than the three bedroom single-family units that Lakeshore Habitat typically builds.

