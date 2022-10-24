Read full article on original website
whtc.com
Donna Fay Beyer
Donna Fay(Riemersma) Beyer, 83 of Holland went to heaven on Friday, October 28, 2022. Donna was born on October 30, 1938. She is survived by her children Steve Beyer of Holland, Diane (Robert) Kavanaugh of Ocala Florida, and Karen (David) Barrigear of Holland. Her grandchildren Nathan Sutherlin, Lucas(Juhyeon) Kavanaugh, Hilary Kavanaugh, Ashley(Josh) Craycraft, and Seth(Cheryl) Barrigear. Great grandsons Aiden Markward and Wyatt Craycraft. Sisters Dolores(Jerry) Moore and Carol(Lyle) VanderHaar. Brother-in-law David Beyer.
whtc.com
West Michigan doctor urging families to be cautions of RSV
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) –Pediatric doctor Andrea Hadley at the Helon DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids is urging families in West Michigan to be cautious when their child is sick, because it could be RSV. According to Dr. Hadley, RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is experienced by...
whtc.com
Holland Police Log October 27-28, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
whtc.com
Breaking Ground on Townhomes for Individuals with Disabilities
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 27, 2022) – On Friday, October 28th , at 11:30 am, Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on a unique development built specifically for individuals with disabilities at 12761 Felch Street in Holland. The development will be called Haven Townhomes, as this build opportunity came through a partnership with Haven Christian Reformed Church who previously owned the land. These five townhomes will be located at the corner of Felch St and Beeline Rd in Holland, and will be ADA compliant and affordable for individuals rather than families. The homes will be one bedroom units rather than the three bedroom single-family units that Lakeshore Habitat typically builds.
whtc.com
Teen Slams Pickup Truck Into SUV in West Olive, Sending Two Seniors to Hospital
OLIVE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 26, 2022) – An elderly couple from Holland was injured after a two-vehicle collision in West Olive on Wednesday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, a 71-year-old woman was driving a SUV southbound on 120th Avenue near Van Buren Street shortly before 11 AM. As she was slowing down to turn left into a private drive, another southbound vehicle, a pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old Allendale man, attempted to pass and slammed into the SUV, pinning the woman and an 81-year-old male passenger.
whtc.com
Allegan Woman’s Child Care License Suspended by State
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 27, 2022) – An Allegan woman who operates a group child care home has had her license from the state suspended and may face revocation of that license. On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs’ Child Care Licensing Bureau took this action...
whtc.com
MDOT to Begin Freeway Courtesy Vehicle Patrols in Grand Rapids on Nov. 1
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 26, 2022) – A convenience for motorists in the Detroit area is coming to Grand Rapids. Starting on Tuesday, the state Department of Transportation will start having Safety Service Patrol vehicles monitor the three expressways that cross the Calder City. Also known as Freeway Courtesy Patrol vehicles, two skilled and qualified drivers will be on watch on Mondays through Thursdays from 6 AM to 7 PM, and an extra hour later on Fridays.
whtc.com
Semi Runs Red Light on US-31, Slams Pickup Truck South of Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 28, 2022) – A 70-year-old Grand Haven man was injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Grand Haven on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to US-31 at Hayes Street shortly after 12 Noon. That was where a northbound semi-tractor trailer, driven by a 39-year-old Illinois man, apparently drove through a red light and slammed into a pickup truck that was going through the junction with a green light. While the trucker was not hurt, the pickup driver was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
whtc.com
Van Buren County Road Commission seeking next managing director
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Board of County Road Commissioners of Van Buren County has began its search for its next Managing Director. According to a news release from the road commission, current Managing Director Daniel F. Bishop announced his plans to retire effective February 28, 2023. Bishop joined the Road Commission in 2020 taking the helm after a previous extensive career in local government.
whtc.com
Allegan County Joins Ottawa County in Offering Free Property Fraud Alert Service
ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 26,. 2022) – Something that Ottawa County has had for 13 years has finally come to Allegan County. On October 3rd, the Allegan County Register of Deeds office began a free Property Fraud Protection Alert service to notify property owners whether someone is trying to take their land out from under them. County Clerk and Register of Deeds Bob Genetski explained in a recent appearance on “WHTC Talk of the Town:”
