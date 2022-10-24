Read full article on original website
kuathletics.com
🏐 KU Plays Oklahoma in Front of Sold Out Crowd on Sunday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-6 (5-4 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 11-10 (1-8 Big 12) Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday (October 30) for the Jayhawks for a Cure match in front of a sold out crowd in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The match will begin at 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by ESPNU.
kuathletics.com
⚽️ Watts Named Big 12 Freshman of the Week
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas freshman forward Lexi Watts was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced on Friday. Watts has now won the award twice this season. On Thursday night against Iowa State, Watts scored both goals in a 2-0 victory. With the win, Kansas...
kuathletics.com
🎾 Kansas Tennis Unveils 2023 Spring Schedule
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Tennis has unveiled the spring portion of its 2022-23 schedule, which features eight home competitions, two regular season tournaments and the 2023 Big 12 Championship, which will be hosted by the University of Kansas at Rock Chalk Park. “We are really excited about our 2023...
kuathletics.com
🏌️♂️ Jayhawks in Fifth After Day One at Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational
MAUI, Hawai’i – The Kansas Men’s Golf team wrapped up the first round of play at the Ka’anapali Classic at the Royal Ka’anapali Golf Club on Friday, shooting a team score of 275 to finish day one tied for fifth at -9. The defending champions came out firing in the opening round of the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational, shooting a team score of 275 (-9) to put Kansas tied for fifth with two rounds to play. No. 66 Clemson is in the lead at –17, followed by No. 16 Oklahoma (-16), No. 45 East Tennessee State (-15), No. 31 North Florida (-11), No. 53 Kansas (-9) and No. 34 Ole Miss (-9) to round out the top-five.
kuathletics.com
⚾️ KU Releases 2023 Big 12 Baseball Schedule
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas baseball program, in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference, announced the conference schedule for the 2023 season today. Kansas will play 24 total conference games with 12 at Hoglund Ballpark and 12 on the road. All dates are subject to change. Broadcast and promotional...
kuathletics.com
⚽️ Watts Leads the Jayhawks to the Big 12 Tournament
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Freshman Lexi Watts scored two goals to lead the Kansas Jayhawks to a 2-0 win over the Iowa State Cyclones on Senior Night at Rock Chalk Park. With the win, Kansas qualified for the Big 12 Championship for the first time since the Jayhawks won it in 2019.
kuathletics.com
🏀 Hawk Talk with Bill Self Dates and Times Announced
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics announced the dates and times for Hawk Talk with Bill Self, which will take place at Johnny’s Tavern – West Lawrence. The first of the 17 shows is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. Live from Johnny’s Tavern – West...
kuathletics.com
⛳️ Jayhawks Finish Day 1 at the Battle at the Beach
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico – Kansas women’s golf completed the first round at the Battle at the Beach at Club Campestre San Jose. The Jayhawks are currently sitting in tied for 11th behind 2-over performance from sophomore Johanna Ebner. Kansas shot a 298 (+14) in its first round...
kuathletics.com
⚽️ Senior Night Set for Thursday at Rock Chalk Park
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas finishes its regular-season schedule on Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT against Iowa State at Rock Chalk Park. The Jayhawks will honor their seniors prior to the start of the game. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here. Kansas (8-8-2, 1-5-2 Big 12) is vying...
kuathletics.com
🏐 Horned Frogs Edge Jayhawks in Five-Set Thriller
FORT WORTH, Texas – The Kansas volleyball team fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 3-2 (17-25, 12-25, 25-16, 25-16, 15-9) in a five-set thriller at Schollmaier Arena on Wednesday evening. The Jayhawks fell to 15-6 (5-4 Big 12) on the season, while the Horned Frogs advanced to 11-9 (6-3...
kuathletics.com
👟 Cross Country Travels to Lubbock for Big 12 Championships
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas men’s and women’s cross country will travel to Lubbock, Texas on Friday, Oct. 25 to compete at the Big 12 Championships. The women will be the first to take to the 6K course at 10 a.m. CT followed by the men who will compete in the 8K race at 11 a.m. CT.
kuathletics.com
Kansas Athletics Announces Strategic Plan, ‘To the Stars’ to Navigate Changing Landscape
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics unveiled its strategic plan on Wednesday, which will serve as a roadmap to future success in an everchanging world of college athletics. The title of the strategic plan is the phrase “To the Stars”, which is a nod to the Kansas state motto, “Ad Astra per Aspera” – to the stars through difficulties.
