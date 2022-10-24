MAUI, Hawai’i – The Kansas Men’s Golf team wrapped up the first round of play at the Ka’anapali Classic at the Royal Ka’anapali Golf Club on Friday, shooting a team score of 275 to finish day one tied for fifth at -9. The defending champions came out firing in the opening round of the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational, shooting a team score of 275 (-9) to put Kansas tied for fifth with two rounds to play. No. 66 Clemson is in the lead at –17, followed by No. 16 Oklahoma (-16), No. 45 East Tennessee State (-15), No. 31 North Florida (-11), No. 53 Kansas (-9) and No. 34 Ole Miss (-9) to round out the top-five.

