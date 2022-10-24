ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

JPMorgan Chase uses Advancing Black Wealth Tour to boost financial literacy, address racial wealth gap

CNBC
 4 days ago
Jake Wells

Social Security payment increases are officially announced

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
OHIO STATE
CNBC

Jim Cramer names 5 recession-resistant industries emerging as market leaders

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "The market's finally in Fed-mandated slowdown mode, where what works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. Here is...
CNBC

Amazon quietly gave $400,000 to conservative nonprofit that opposed new antitrust legislation

Amazon quietly donated $400,000 to a conservative nonprofit last year as the group pushed back on antitrust bills being considered in Congress. The Independent Women's Forum, a 501(c)(3) organization, received the six-figure contribution from the e-commerce giant in 2021, the same year the group wrote columns speaking out against bills that could strengthen antitrust enforcement.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
CNBC

Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022: Cramer considers trimming these portfolio stocks

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks explain why they believe Big Tech is being eclipsed as the market leader after disappointing earnings reports from Microsoft and Alphabet. Jim also says it may be time to trim back certain stocks in the Charitable Trust portfolio now that the S&P 500 Oscillator is in overbought territory.
CNBC

CCTV Script 26/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 26, 2022. We are seeing a decline in U.S. consumer confidence due to inflationary pressures and concerns about the economic outlook. According to the latest survey data from The Conference Board, U.S. consumer confidence fell...
CNBC

DOGE soars as Elon Musk buys Twitter, and Wall Street crypto adoption accelerates: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Crypto World takes a look at the rise of Wall Street investments in crypto and what it means for the industry built on decentralization.
CNBC

A call to action on Berkshire Hathaway

Is now the time to bet on Berkshire? With CNBC's Sara Eison and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Scott Nations.

