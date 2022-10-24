JPMorgan Chase uses Advancing Black Wealth Tour to boost financial literacy, address racial wealth gap

Read full article on original website
Social Security payment increases are officially announced
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
5 of the riskiest industries to work in during a recession, according to economists
There's been a lot of debate lately over whether the U.S. will plunge into a recession soon. While a downturn isn't inevitable, many economic forecasters believe it's just a matter of time before a recession hits. "The worst is yet to come, and for many people, 2023 will feel like...
An Apple and Tesla exec who quit to build his own startup now has a star-studded list of investors
The opportunity to work for not just one but two tech giants was "very rewarding" for Sukemasa Kabayama. After a seven-year stint at Lego Japan, he became Apple's director of education and launched the use of the iPad in Japanese schools. Then came an opportunity Kabayama said he "couldn't pass...
Jim Cramer names 5 recession-resistant industries emerging as market leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "The market's finally in Fed-mandated slowdown mode, where what works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. Here is...
54% of adults say they have stopped or reduced their retirement savings contributions due to inflation, study shows
In addition to the 54% of survey respondents who say they've cut back putting money toward their nest egg, 43% have dipped into their retirement savings due to high inflation. If you're in this group, it's worth making a plan for when you'll get back on track. For anyone who...
Amazon quietly gave $400,000 to conservative nonprofit that opposed new antitrust legislation
Amazon quietly donated $400,000 to a conservative nonprofit last year as the group pushed back on antitrust bills being considered in Congress. The Independent Women's Forum, a 501(c)(3) organization, received the six-figure contribution from the e-commerce giant in 2021, the same year the group wrote columns speaking out against bills that could strengthen antitrust enforcement.
Prepare your finances for a recession despite strong GDP report, warn financial advisors: 'Plan for more disruption'
U.S. gross domestic product grew by 2.6% on an annualized basis in the third quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis estimated Thursday. That growth follows a shrinking economy in the first half of the year. But consumers shouldn't be lulled into a false sense of security, according to economists and...
Tomorrow is your last chance to earn a 'nearly risk-free' 9.6% return on your money
If you've been looking for an investment to keep up with inflation, everyone from your financial planner to your dad to Suze Orman has likely recommended looking into Series-I savings bonds, also known as "I bonds." It's easy to see why. These inflation-adjusted bonds backed by the U.S. government pay...
Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022: Cramer considers trimming these portfolio stocks
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks explain why they believe Big Tech is being eclipsed as the market leader after disappointing earnings reports from Microsoft and Alphabet. Jim also says it may be time to trim back certain stocks in the Charitable Trust portfolio now that the S&P 500 Oscillator is in overbought territory.
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific issues bankruptcy warning and the stock is down 97% for the year
Core Scientific, one of the largest publicly traded crypto mining companies in the U.S., raised the possibility of bankruptcy in a statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company also disclosed that it will not make its debt payments coming due in late Oct. and early Nov. Core's...
U.S. consumer spending seeing a 'mitigation' in growth not a slowdown, says Bank of America CEO
"You're seeing a mitigation of the rate of growth, not a slowdown. Not negative growth," Brian Moynihan told CNBC. Consumers still have strong credit, unemployment is low, wage growth is strong and corporations are still in good shape, he said, though there are recessionary risks. The Fed will take the...
CCTV Script 26/10/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 26, 2022. We are seeing a decline in U.S. consumer confidence due to inflationary pressures and concerns about the economic outlook. According to the latest survey data from The Conference Board, U.S. consumer confidence fell...
Tech, both high and low, can counter misinformation on Spanish-language media | Opinion
While fact-checking false information is crucial, refuting false information fully, rather than just making statements about it, is effective.
DOGE soars as Elon Musk buys Twitter, and Wall Street crypto adoption accelerates: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Crypto World takes a look at the rise of Wall Street investments in crypto and what it means for the industry built on decentralization.
New Covid boosters aren’t better than old shots at neutralizing omicron BA.5, early studies find
Scientists at Columbia and Harvard, in two independent studies, found that the new Covid boosters don't trigger a better response against omicron BA.5 than the old shots. The studies are small and preliminary, but they suggest boosters might not be much better at preventing infection and mild illness. But the...
CNBC Transcript: AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler Speaks with CNBC’s Ylan Mui Live During CNBC’s Work Summit Today
Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler at CNBC Work Summit, which took place today, Wednesday, October 26th. Video from the interview will be available at cnbc.com/work-events/. All references must be sourced to CNBC Work Summit. YLAN MUI: Tyler, thank you so much....
A call to action on Berkshire Hathaway
Is now the time to bet on Berkshire? With CNBC's Sara Eison and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Scott Nations.
This 29-year-old super-saver earns $135,000 a year and plans to retire by 35: I'm in 'the top 1% of the most frugal people'
Tanner Firl doesn't understand why anyone would need a budget. "It never made sense to me," the 29-year-old tells CNBC Make It. "Most people have a problem not spending money. We have almost the opposite problem." Firl and his wife, Isabel, who live in Minneapolis, are practically allergic to spending...
Mark Zuckerberg in 2012: 'We don’t build services to make money; we make money to build better services.'
Until recently, Facebook's operating income grew in parallel with revenue, and spending was under control. This year, however, as revenue has stagnated and started to decline, the company continues to increase spending to try and build the metaverse. Investors should understand this vision is consistent with what Mark Zuckerberg has...
Demand for Series I bonds crashes TreasuryDirect ahead of key deadline to secure 9.62% rate
Oct. 28 is the deadline for investors to lock in the record-high 9.62% interest rate for Series I bonds. TreasuryDirect.gov, the website to buy the Treasury bonds, has become "one of the most visited websites in the federal government" in the past few days, according to the Treasury Department. I...
