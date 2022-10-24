Read full article on original website
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
‘Ultimate Threat’: Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Details Why Giants RB Saquon Barkley is Elite
Two of the NFL's biggest surprises clash on Sunday at Lumen Field, as the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) host the New York Giants for an NFC battle. A pair of teams thought to be league bottom-feeders are now squarely in the playoff hunt as Week 8 begins. The Giants have gotten to this point with relatively little star power, but it's the electric presence of running back Saquon Barkley that is clearly the exception.
Turf Wars: Pete Carroll & Seahawks Angry About Injuries at Chargers’ SoFi Stadium, Demand Change
The Seattle Seahawks walked away with an impressive 37-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 ... but it came at a cost. Seahawks star wideout DK Metcalf narrowly avoided what could have been a severe knee injury on Sunday, while not being the only player to go down in the contest. Chargers cornerback JC Jackson tore his ACL in the loss to Seattle, effectively ending his season. Meanwhile, wideout Mike Williams is now expected to miss at least the next four weeks due to an ankle injury for the Chargers as well.
Falcons’ Bradley Pinion ‘Not Just a Punter,’ Says Coach
In order to win games in the NFL, you need a complete 53-man team. So when talking about the Atlanta Falcons' success, you have to credit everyone, including punter Bradley Pinion. For punters, it's hard to measure success based on statistics, because when your team succeeds, it usually means you're...
Lions’ Swift Is Expected to Play Versus Dolphins, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Lions star running back D’Andre Swift is expected to play on Sunday vs. the Dolphins, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Swift initially suffered a shoulder sprain during their Week 3 game against the Vikings. Swift is one of the best players...
Buccaneers’ Barrett Suffered Torn Achilles, Out for Season, per Report
Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett will miss the rest of the season after tests confirmed he tore his Achilles on Thursday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Barrett’s recovery is expected to last between 7-9 months. After Tampa Bay’s loss to Baltimore on Thursday, coach Todd Bowles admitted to...
BREAKING: Buccaneers lose star pass-rusher for remainder of season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their third consecutive game on Thursday night, falling short against the Baltimore Ravens. More importantly, the team was dealt more serious news on the injury front. Following the game, head coach Todd Bowles stated that defensive star Shaq Barrett appeared to have suffered an Achilles...
A Closer Look at the Steelers with 5 Questions and Answers
The Eagles can relate to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will visit Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday at 1 p.m. (CBS). It was only last year that it was the Eagles who were sitting at 2-5 after their first seven games like the Steelers are now. Philly recovered in time to finish 9-8 and make it into the playoffs as the last seed.
Steelers LB T.J. Watt Not Ruling Out Return in Eagles Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could have their reigning Defensive Player of the Year on the field for Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. T.J. Watt spoke to the media for the first time since his Week 1 injury where he suffered a partially torn pectoral tendon. He returned to practice this week and was a participant in all drills during the team's final preparation day.
Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
‘Coming Back’s an Honor’: Texans TE Jordan Akins Cherishes Career Resurgence
HOUSTON - Jordan Akins is making his second stint with the Houston Texans count. When the New York Giants released Akins, the Texans appeared to be the last team that the former Texas Rangers minor league baseball player would join as a free agent. Instead, though, Akins signed with the...
Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and Bill Belichick: ‘Clue’ or Controversy For Patriots QBs
FOXBORO — With Halloween fast approaching, the New England Patriots are mixing a bit of mystery into their 2022 season. During the time of year in which cryptic cliffhangers rule, the Patriots provided the ultimate puzzle in the form of adding layers of confusion to their current quarterback situation.
Dalvin Cook fined for celebration after game-deciding touchdown
Dalvin Cook got off to a slow start this season but he's begun to find his stride over the last few weeks. Cook has averaged 5+ yards per carry and scored at least one touchdown in three of his last four games. The Minnesota Vikings were on a BYE last...
Broncos Should Resist the Temptation to Hold a Fire-Sale
With the Denver Broncos disappointing for yet another year, fans are calling for the team to tear it down and start over. While there are a few players who could be traded for draft capital, it would be unwise to strip the team of valuable pieces completely. This team is...
Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) return home after two disheartening performances on the road at Pittsburgh and Carolina. Matched up against two middling teams that were well below .500, the Buccaneers had an opportunity to take care of business and build up their record. Instead, they enter a crucial Thursday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) with a losing record through seven games - something no one predicted entering the year.
LOOK: Broncos Unveil New Uniform Combination for Jaguars Game
The Denver Broncos are in London, England, set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 8 throwdown at Wembley Stadium. With the Broncos being embroiled in one controversy and rumor after another this week, the team decided to shake things up and roll out a unique uniform combination for Sunday morning's tilt across the pond.
Receiver Injuries Add to Challenge vs. Bills
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers really only has strong chemistry with two of his receivers: Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. Chances are, neither will be on the field for the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. Lazard on Thursday said he didn’t...
Chase Claypool is the Steelers New JuJu Smith-Schuster
As the Pittsburgh Steelers offense yet again fails to impress in a loss over Miami, there has been a lot of rising tension building within the locker room. This week it was Steelers slot wide receiver Chase Claypool who had some choice words after the game. There are a lot...
Josh Green’s Hot-Shooting Start Paying Dividends for Mavericks
Entering his third NBA season, Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green knew his path to more minutes and a potential contract extension was to improve his outside shooting. Drafted with the No. 18 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, Green came to Dallas with elite athleticism and stout defensive tools, but showcased a raw offensive skillset — specifically his shooting stroke. In his first two seasons, Green showed flashes of a nifty-passing touch on offense but shot just 31 percent from 3-point land, laying the groundwork for his 2022 offseason workout plan.
