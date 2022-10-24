ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

J.D. Vance, Tim Ryan in dead heat in Ohio U.S. Senate race with two weeks until the election, new polls show

By Emma Kinery, @emmakinery
CNBC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 15

Facts Only
4d ago

The Democrats are destroying our country. Look at the state of our country after 2 years of Democratic leadership. Cost of living is 40% higher with inflation numbers the highest in 40 years. Interest rates and gas costs continue to rise. The Democrats have raised Medicare rates the most in history affecting our senior citizens. They are giving 400 Billion dollars to pay off college tuition loans while all hard working Americans that never had the opportunity to go to college struggle to pay higher utility bills. The Democrats actually are averaging giving the Ukrainian Government 130 million dollars a day. Our country deserves better leadership and its up to every citizen to vote for change. They are forcing everyone to buy electric cars because of their clean energy bill. 3.7 undocumented immigrants have entered our country this year! DEA reported that drugs, murders and crime are the worse in history. They are hiring 87,000 IRS agents for what?

Boatguy
4d ago

If the ""pollsters"" say it's a tie the republican actually does have a chance!!!!

Richard Lempke
4d ago

Vote out all democrats at all levels! They sold US out, and will continue to do so!

