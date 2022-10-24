Minnesota Babysitters Accused Of Abusing Infant, Other Crimes Against Children

MEGA; Saint Louis jail

Two babysitters are accused of abusing an infant and watching child pornography, Radar has learned.

Andrew Michael Nelson , 41, and Darla Jean Queen , 34, were arrested in recent days by authorities in Minnesota. They were charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and creation and possession of child pornography.

Police started to investigate and determined Nelson uploaded images online that showed abuse of a young child, according to a police report obtained by the Duluth News Tribune.

Last week, police went to Nelson’s Minnesota apartment and took several electronic devices, according to the report. Some of the devices appeared to have been damaged recently.

Nelson told police he uploaded the images, but he denied that he abused children or took the pictures in question, police said.

As police were investigating, Queen arrived home. She told police that she watched child pornography with her boyfriend, Nelson. She provided further details that the images showed children from very young to teenagers.

Queen initially denied abusing children but then told authorities she and Nelson assaulted an infant they babysat twice in recent months, according to police.

Nelson refuted the claim and said Nelson was being physiologically manipulated, according to the News Tribune . He told her to “imagine what their life is going to be like” in the future, police said.

Queen begged Nelson to tell the truth and said they recorded a video of the abuse, authorities noted. She said the video was on a device taken by police.

Nelson then told her they could have hired a good attorney. He also made suicidal comments and asked to be arrested a day later, police said. Authorities did not grant his request and arrested him at the scene.

Bail for Nelson was set at $250,000 and Queen’s was set at $100,000.