ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Babysitters Accused Of Abusing Infant, Other Crimes Against Children

By Alex Lang
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i7xrF_0ikdhn0g00
MEGA; Saint Louis jail

Two babysitters are accused of abusing an infant and watching child pornography, Radar has learned.

Andrew Michael Nelson , 41, and Darla Jean Queen , 34, were arrested in recent days by authorities in Minnesota. They were charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and creation and possession of child pornography.

Police started to investigate and determined Nelson uploaded images online that showed abuse of a young child, according to a police report obtained by the Duluth News Tribune.

Last week, police went to Nelson’s Minnesota apartment and took several electronic devices, according to the report. Some of the devices appeared to have been damaged recently.

Nelson told police he uploaded the images, but he denied that he abused children or took the pictures in question, police said.

As police were investigating, Queen arrived home. She told police that she watched child pornography with her boyfriend, Nelson. She provided further details that the images showed children from very young to teenagers.

Queen initially denied abusing children but then told authorities she and Nelson assaulted an infant they babysat twice in recent months, according to police.

Nelson refuted the claim and said Nelson was being physiologically manipulated, according to the News Tribune . He told her to “imagine what their life is going to be like” in the future, police said.

Queen begged Nelson to tell the truth and said they recorded a video of the abuse, authorities noted. She said the video was on a device taken by police.

Nelson then told her they could have hired a good attorney. He also made suicidal comments and asked to be arrested a day later, police said. Authorities did not grant his request and arrested him at the scene.

Bail for Nelson was set at $250,000 and Queen’s was set at $100,000.

Comments / 0

Related
KICK AM 1530

Missouri Amazon Driver May Have Been Mauled to Death by Dogs

Authorities aren't certain, but it appears that a Missouri Amazon driver that was found dead Monday night may have been mauled to death by dogs. Yahoo News broke the news about this driver who was found dead near the delivery vehicle somewhere in Ray County, Missouri. The Ray County Sheriff's Department has not released the name of the driver pending notification of family.
RAY COUNTY, MO
WILX-TV

Domestic violence incident leaves one dead in St. Johns

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead after a domestic violence incident on Friday. St. Johns Police were called to a house on Church Street in the south part of St. Johns due to a disturbance. When they arrived they found a man and a woman both with injuries.
SAINT JOHNS, MI
fox5atlanta.com

Escaped Georgia inmate caught walking along I-75 in Florida

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. - An escaped inmate convicted of murder in Georgia is back in custody after troopers found him walking down Interstate 75 in Florida. Officials say 67-year-old Anthony Moret escaped from Valdosta Transitional Center, where he was serving a life sentence with the possibility for parole for murder.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WHIO Dayton

‘Chaotic scene’: Michigan man shoots 4 at south Georgia restaurant

CORDELE, Ga. — A gunman opened fire at a south Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, wounding four people, authorities said. The shooting occurred at the 16 East Restaurant in Cordele at about 10:30 p.m. EDT, according to a news release from the Cordele Police Department. Officers arriving at the restaurant said they encountered a “chaotic scene” with several victims.
CORDELE, GA
RadarOnline

Amusement Nightmare: Six Patrons, One Employee Injured As Ride Derails At Missouri Park

Six patrons and one employee were taken to the hospital after being injured when a ride at a Missouri amusement park derailed from its track, Radar has learned.Silver Dollar City announced on Oct. 26 that the Silver Dollar Line Stream Train derailed from its track, injuring seven people. The amusement park stated that on-site paramedics treated the injured people before they were taken to the hospital for further treatment."At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for the guest and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders," Silver Dollar City stated on Twitter.The amusement park also...
MISSOURI STATE
Law & Crime

Texas Mom Allegedly Starved 6-Year-Old Boy Described as ‘Looking Like a Skeleton.’ A Doctor Called the Neglect Case ‘One of the Worst’ She’s Seen.

Content Warning: This story includes graphic depictions of child neglect that may be disturbing to readers. A mother in Texas was arrested last week and faces felony charges for starving her 6-year-old son and nearly killing him, authorities say. Catherine Thomas Jarvey was taken into custody on Friday and charged...
TEXAS STATE
truecrimedaily

Okla. man executed 20 years after snapping 9-month-old daughter’s spine in half, killing her

MCALESTER, Okla. (TCD) -- A 57-year-old man on death row convicted of killing his 9-month-old daughter in 2002 was executed this week by lethal injection. On Thursday, Oct. 20, Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor said Benjamin Cole was executed at around 10:22 a.m. with "zero complications," nearly 20 years after the death of his daughter, Brianna Cole.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Action News Jax

Student accidentally brings drugs to St. Johns County elementary school

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — At around 5:30 p.m. last night, families at the South Woods Elementary School in St. Johns County got an unexpected email. School administrators learned yesterday that a student had unknowingly brought an unidentified substance on campus. Out of an abundance of caution, St. Johns County Sherriff’s Office performed a test that came back positive for presumptive fentanyl. In collaboration with SJSO, St. Johns County Fire and Rescue, and St. Johns County School District, South Woods Elementary states that they took appropriate actions to clean the areas the student had occupied.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Law & Crime

Ex-Texas High School Band Director Who Allegedly Gave Minor Student Expensive Gifts and Spoke of ‘Gay for Pay’ Now Faces Felony Charges

A 46-year-old former high school band director faces state and federal criminal charges stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct involving at least one student. Brandon Neil Sams is accused of grooming a minor student, giving him expensive gifts, and carrying on an illegal sexual relationship with the boy, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
TEXARKANA, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Remains identified as those of Pennsylvania girl missing since 1969

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago, state police said.State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond of Wilkes-Barre, who vanished from the Andover Street Park in June 1969."We never stopped pursuing answers, and this investigation remains very active," Capt. Patrick Dougherty, commanding officer of PSP Troop P, said in a statement. "After 53 years, the family of Joan Marie Dymond very much deserves closure. We will do...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

111K+
Followers
3K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy