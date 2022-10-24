Read full article on original website
Ground Beef Health Alert Issued for Meat You May Have Already Bought
Health officials are once again urging consumers to check their freezers for certain ground beef products. Following a string of similar recalls in recent months, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Oct. 13 issued a public health alert for ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli.
This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now
Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination
Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
Pork recall: 4,137 pounds of potentially contaminated pork recalled in 9 states
People who might have purchased pork loin steak fritters from AdvancePierre Foods should ensure their supply doesn’t come from a lot that is subject to a new recall. The meat items in that specific lot might be contaminated with pieces of hard plastic, which can cause accidental injury if ingested.
Urgent FSIS warning: Check your fridge for this potentially dangerous beef
The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert for ground beef that might be contaminated with a strain of E. coli. It’s not technically a recall, however, since the Frank’s Butcher Shop Ground Beef product is no longer available for purchase. However, consumers who...
Massive cheese recall: 93 different cheeses might have dangerous bacteria – here’s the full list
Cheese is one of the many products that can be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes. When lab tests show positive results for the pathogen, products must be recalled to prevent consumers from getting sick. Old Europe Cheese was forced to do just that, issuing a massive recall for 93 different kinds of cheese that might contain the bacteria.
Urgent cookie recall: Potentially deadly allergen found in these cookies
Consumers who recently purchased Hammond’s Salted Caramel Cookies should know the company has a recall in place because the product might contain peanuts. The ingredient isn’t listed on the label, turning the cookies into potentially fatal food for buyers who suffer from severe peanut allergies. Not to be...
Raisin Recall Issued
ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
New snack recall: World-famous snacks recalled over serious manufacturing mistake
If you purchased Tastykake or Mrs. Freshley’s glazed pies recently, you should know that Flowers Foods issued a recall for various products from the two brands. The products contain undeclared soy, which can cause adverse, life-threatening reactions in people with soy allergies. DON’T MISS: How to get FREE MONEY...
Popular dry shampoos recalled over potential cancer-causing chemical
Several popular brands of dry shampoo aerosols produced by Unilever U.S. are recalled because they may contain elevated levels of benzene, the FDA said. The brands include Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé. Based on on an independent health hazard evaluation, the FDA said that...
More than 4,000 Pounds of Pork Have Been Recalled Due to Possible Plastic Contamination
After a massive recall of pork products last month, another brand of meat was recently flagged. AdvancePierre Foods, based in Oklahoma, just announced a recall of more than 4,000 pounds of pork loin fritter, which may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the company received complaints from restaurants after finding hard pieces of plastic in the product.
Beef, fish products recalled from two companies
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two companies are recalling beef and fish products in separate recalls, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition of Harlingen, Texas, is recalling about 22,061 pounds of frozen beef products because of misbranding and undeclared...
Bob Evans Issues Concerning Recall
Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc. customers have been made aware of a recall. The U.S. Food and Safety Inspection Service issued a statement announcing that the company recalled 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber. The products were produced on Sept. 8, 2022. Per the report, 1-lb. chubs containing "Bob Evans Italian Sausage" with lot code XEN3663466 and a "USE/FRZ BY" date of 11/26/22, with a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25 are those that the company is urging not to consume. They were shipped nationwide. FSIS says they received consumer complaints reporting thin blue pieces of rubber in the product.
Throw Out These Recalled Cheeses From More Than 20 Popular Brands, FDA Says
Because no cheese is worth the risk of a Listeria infection. Bad news for fans of soft cheeses: Brie and camembert products from more than 20 brands sold across the United States and Mexico are part of a massive recall over concerns that the cheeses are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here’s what to know.
Dove, TRESemmè and Other Dry Shampoos Have Been Voluntarily Recalled for Cancer Causing Chemical
After the FDA found potentially elevated levels of a cancer-causing chemical, benzene, several dry shampoo brands are under a voluntary recall. The recall affects select brands of dry shampoos such as household Unilever brands such as Dove, Suave, Bed Head and TRESemmè. The products in recall were all produced before October 2021. “Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.” The FDA states in a press release. “Unilever U.S. is recalling these products out of an abundance of caution. Unilever has received no reports of adverse events to date relating to this recall.”
Over 7 Thousand Pounds of Sausage Recalled Due to Possible Contamination
Bob Evans has announced a recall of a hefty quantity of sausage products: over seven thousand pounds, to be more specific, so it's time to take another look at your frozen foods. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced late last week that the brand's Italian...
FDA Warns About Use Of Certain Heating Pads
An electric heating pad has been recalled due to risks of injury, the United States Food and Drug Administration announced in a news release on Tuesday (October 25). Whele LLC announced a recall of more than 500,000 Mighty Bliss electric heating pads distributed between July 2021 and July 2022 on Monday (October 24) due to concerns of electric shocks, skin burns, rashes and irritation.
Brie Cheese Recall: All the Brands Impacted by Listeria Concerns
Old Europe Cheese, a company in Michigan, issued a voluntary recall Friday that includes all of its brie and camembert cheeses sold in August through Sept. 28, with best by dates through Dec. 14. The cheeses have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes -- a strain of which has been linked to six illnesses from 2017 to 2022.
USDA recalls over 4,000 pounds of pork fritters that may contain plastic
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- AdvancePierre Foods Inc. is recalling more than 4,000 pounds of raw cubed pork fritters that may contain pieces of hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced. The recall was initiated after the company received two complaints from restaurant employees who...
Clorox recalled 8 Pine-Sol disinfectants because they may contain an infection-causing bacteria. Here's what they are.
Customers who have already bought the recalled products can ask for a refund, the CPSC said.
