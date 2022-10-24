After the FDA found potentially elevated levels of a cancer-causing chemical, benzene, several dry shampoo brands are under a voluntary recall. The recall affects select brands of dry shampoos such as household Unilever brands such as Dove, Suave, Bed Head and TRESemmè. The products in recall were all produced before October 2021. “Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.” The FDA states in a press release. “Unilever U.S. is recalling these products out of an abundance of caution. Unilever has received no reports of adverse events to date relating to this recall.”

4 DAYS AGO