Important election dates, ballot drop-off locations in East County

Multnomah County has several ballot drop-off locations in Gresham, Troutdale and Fairview

Regardless of who you plan to support this fall, don't forget to vote by Nov. 8. Local ballots have been mailed.

Important dates

• Nov. 3: Last day for the County Elections office to mail replacement ballots

• Nov. 8: Election Day

• Dec. 5: Last day to certify election results

• Ballots must be either dropped in a ballot box by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, or postmarked and mailed by Nov. 8.

Need a replacement ballot?

Multnomah County voters needing replacement ballots can contact Multnomah County Elections at 503-988-VOTE. East County residents can also replace a lost or damaged ballot or update their voter registration information at the Voting Center Express at the Multnomah County East Building, 600 N.E. Eighth St., in Gresham.

Multnomah County ballot dropbox locations

• Columbia Library (Library Book Drop), open 24 hours — 1520 N.E. Village St., Fairview

• Gresham Library (Official Ballot Drop Box), open 24 hours — 385 N.W. Miller Ave., Gresham

• Troutdale Library (Library Book Drop), open 24 hours —2451 S.W. Cherry Park Road, Troutdale

• Rockwood Library (Library Book Drop), open 24 hours — 17917 S.E. Stark St., Portland

• Gresham Voting Center Express - Multnomah County East Building 600 N.E. Eighth St., Gresham. Official Ballot Drop Box located inside the Voting Center Express on the first floor of the Multnomah County East Building. The Voting Center Express is only available during Voting Center Express open hours.