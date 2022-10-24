Studiocanal To Develop ‘The Lost Leonardo’ Documentary Into Limited Series With The Picture Company & Entertainment 360

EXCLUSIVE : Studiocanal , Entertainment 360 and The Picture Company have made deals to turn the 2021 documentary film The Lost Leonardo into a limited series. Gillian Weeks will write the script.

Directed by Andreas Koefoed, the docu explores the origin and surreal journey of the now famous painting called the “Salvator Mundi.” Discovered in an estate sale in Louisiana in 2005 by enterprising art dealers and purchased for $1000, the painting took on a life of its own when it was restored and authenticated as a true Leonardo Da Vinci. The authentication came from Dianne Modestini, a renowned art restorer and da Vinci expert.

After several real-life twists and turns that saw the painting travel through the underbelly of the international art world, it eventually sold at Christie’s auction house in New York for $450 million. That was the highest price ever paid for a piece of art, and it was purchased by Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. The series endeavors to discover whether the “Lost Leonardo” is the greatest art discovery of our time, or a scam that escalated beyond imagination.

Related Story

Jeremy Strong To Play Polio Vaccine Inventor In Bron & 21 Laps' 'Splendid Solution'

Related Story

Cédric Jimenez's Post-Bataclan Attack, Manhunt Thriller 'November' Hits Record-Breaking One Million Admissions In France

Related Story

Studiocanal & 'Star Wars' Art Director Underway On All-Female Shark Thriller 'Something In The Water'; 'Ten Percent' & 'Outlander' Stars Among Cast — AFM

The Picture Company’s Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona will be executive producers along with Entertainment 360’s Geoff Shaevitz and Marc Mounier. The docu was produced by Christoph Jong & Andreas Dalsgaard, who will be EPs. Ron Halpern and Shana Eddy will oversee for Studiocanal.

Entertainment 360 and The Picture Company put together the rights package with Weeks, who’ll be the series creator. Weeks recently sold a pilot to Netflix with Chernin Entertainment, and she’s adapting the story of polio vaccine inventor Jonas Salk for Bron, with Jeremy Strong attached to star and 21 Laps producing.

Weeks is repped by Entertainment 360, Gersh and attorney Jennifer Grey; Ziffren Brittenham repped Entertainment 360 and The Picture Company. CAA brokered on behalf of the docu filmmakers.