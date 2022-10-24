ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog Owners Share Heartbreaking Video of 'Moment We Knew' Pup Was Dying

By Jack Beresford
 4 days ago

A devastating video has captured the moment a dog's owners realized their pet pooch was close to the end of her life.

In footage shared to TikTok by livandryan, beloved 14-year-old canine Shadow can be seen refusing to eat a plate of freshly cooked chicken.

For Shadow's owners, it's the clearest indication yet that their sweet dog is dying and all the more heartbreaking as a result. You can watch the video here.

@livandryan

Her way of telling us its time 🕊#alldogsgotoheaven #rainbowbridge #goodbye #gooddog #angel #loveyouforever #heartbroken

♬ It'll Be Okay - Shawn Mendes

Pets occupy a unique place in their owners' affections, so the loss of a four-legged friend is a very personal one.

"The specific reasons why it's so painful to a particular person are unique to that person," L.A. family therapist Nadja Geipert told PsychCentral. "There are things you feel about this cat, this dog, this bird, that no one else feels, which is true for all grief. Your relationship is completely unique, and your pet is completely irreplaceable in its unique qualities."

That pain was no doubt keenly felt by Shadow's owners. Once an unwell dog is off their food, it's always very difficult to see things turning around. Writing in the onscreen caption, the stricken dog's human companions described her refusal to eat as "the moment we knew."

Shadow was evidently a fan of cooked meats, so to see him turn his nose up at fresh chicken was the clearest sign yet that things were not getting better. Writing alongside the post, the dog's owners said it was: "Her way of telling us it's time," but that didn't make it any easier.

Viewers were quick to flood the TikTok post with messages commenting on the footage and offering support to Shadow's human companions.

"She looks like she was the best girl. I'm so sorry," Craig Thompson wrote, with elleinadxo commenting: "it's so tough when they start refusing food, but the body doesn't want what it doesn't need at this point. Your love and comfort is what they need."

WhatTheFrickBruh, meanwhile, had a charming way of looking at the situation, writing: "My grandma told me my dog did that to save room for the feast of treats waiting in heaven." Carpe_diem1144 commented: "This made me cry."

The messages of condolence also flew thick and fast. Corkboy0 said: "To lose a pet is like losing a family member it's so heartbreaking" while laura_249603 lamented: "We really don't get long enough with them." Cam.meunier added: "I wish puppers lived forever."

According to her owners, Shadow sadly passed away later that day. They paid tribute to her, writing: "She was the best."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c7Xky_0ikdgywA00
A file photo of a dog not eating its food. Footage of the moment a canine owner realized their pet pooch was dying has gone viral. Zontica/Getty

Comments / 20

Maxine Enid Reyes
3d ago

Know what you all going through it’s so heartbreaking to lose a loved one even pets are part of one’s family. She’s crossed the rainbow bridge and is waiting for you all when the time comes. Prayers of comfort 🙏🙏🙏😇

Reply
12
Trina Hawkins
3d ago

The Loss of a Pet is HEARTBREAKING!! I've been there so many times,and the PAIN of that Loss Never go's away,as our Pet's are Family member's!! So Sorry for your Loss ,may your baby Rest in Heavenly Peace!! ☹️😥💔🙏🙏

Reply
9
WASP Bitch
3d ago

Sadly that was typically the cue that any pet I had was ready to make the journey. Shame Rainbow 🌈 Bridge 🕊️ doesn't have visiting hours or holidays.💔🤘

Reply
6
