North Myrtle Beach, SC

PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
GREENVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Jeep Jam returns to Myrtle Beach this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Jeeps will be cruising the Myrtle Beach coast this weekend as Jeep Jam returns. This is the event's fifth year and more than 2,500 Jeeps and 100 vendors out for the three-day event. One vendor from Murrells Inlet is heading to the beach to...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

City of Myrtle Beach hosting 2nd annual Fall Fling

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach is hosting its annual fall fling Friday night. The free family-friendly event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Robert H. Reed Recreation Center. There are also sensory-friendly activities going on from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m....
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

'Make something impossible, possible:' Horry Co. volunteer gives back through surfing

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Each month, ABC15 presents someone in the community with the Jefferson Award, which has been given for 50 years to leaders who inspire action. Friday’s recipient has volunteered hundreds of hours along the Grand Strand, giving the gift of possibility to many who would otherwise never feel the rush that comes from 'catching a wave.'
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Market Common Publix sets grand opening date

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A date has now been set for the grand opening of a new Publix location in the Grand Strand. Publix will open in the new Coventry Marketplace on Wood Duck Drive on Nov. 30 at 7 a.m. It would be the seventh Publix location along...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Check out these Halloween events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s the time of year for some spooky fun, and there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate Halloween and the fall season coming up across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Here are some of the activities and events scheduled across the region: CONWAY 5th annual Trunk-or-Treat event at Coastal […]
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Halloween Haunted Trail: This weekend in Conway - a.k.a 'Halloween, SC'

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Looking to get spooked this Halloween weekend? You can Friday and Saturday night you can at Conway's Haunted Trail. Conway re-named itself 'Halloween, South Carolina' for the month of October. The city has had Halloween-related activities every day this month. The grand finale is the...
CONWAY, SC
southerntrippers.com

14 Best Oceanfront Hotels in Myrtle Beach SC You Must Visit

Are you ready to see all the best oceanfront hotels in Myrtle Beach? You have come to the right place because here you will see and learn all about the best places to stay. There is so much to do in Myrtle Beach that you are going to want to find somewhere in the heart of it all to spend some time relaxing in the sun.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

This Is Carolina: Double Dutch Group Takes Grand Strand by Storm

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two 50-foot plastic clothesline from a hardware store is what initially bonded the group of women. Forty-somethings who enjoy their favorite childhood pastimes that include Double Dutch, hula hoop, African hopscotch and a little Tweedlee Dee. The women are part of the 40+ Double Dutch Club, an international organization that focuses on fun, fitness and fellowship.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Dining with Dockery: The Crafty Rooster

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Located in downtown Conway, the Crafty Rooster specializes in wings, burgers, chicken sandwiches and more. In this week’s episode, Andrew heads to downtown Conway to try some of the menu items. You can watch the entire segment in the video above. Want to look...
CONWAY, SC
communitytimessc.com

Dr. Toney Graham, III: MUSC Health Black River Medical Center

Nearly 15 years ago, as a newly minted doctor, I joined the Graham Clinic established by my father, Dr. Toney Graham, Jr., on the outskirts of Lake City. He built the practice from basically nothing, and through good times and bad he brought babies into the world, treated everything from cuts and scrapes to life-threatening illnesses, and consoled the grieving.
LAKE CITY, SC
paradiseresortmb.com

Book a Myrtle Beach Ghost Tour This Fall

Myrtle Beach doesn’t monkey around when it comes to ghost stories. The area’s history extends back way before golf courses and calabash shrimp. It’s been home to an Air Force base and timber mills, plus pirates and members of the Waccamaw tribe. There’s plenty of haunting potential....
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

