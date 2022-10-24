Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
wpde.com
Jeep Jam returns to Myrtle Beach this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Jeeps will be cruising the Myrtle Beach coast this weekend as Jeep Jam returns. This is the event's fifth year and more than 2,500 Jeeps and 100 vendors out for the three-day event. One vendor from Murrells Inlet is heading to the beach to...
wpde.com
City of Myrtle Beach hosting 2nd annual Fall Fling
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach is hosting its annual fall fling Friday night. The free family-friendly event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Robert H. Reed Recreation Center. There are also sensory-friendly activities going on from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m....
WMBF
The Grand Strand is jammed packed with events happening this Halloween weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There’s no shortage of things happening this weekend in the Grand Strand. Socastee High School’s Theater Department is current running their fall production of : ‘A Night of One Acts’. You can catch Mattie and John as leads in the production Tonight at 7:30pm and Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3:00 pm.
wpde.com
'Make something impossible, possible:' Horry Co. volunteer gives back through surfing
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Each month, ABC15 presents someone in the community with the Jefferson Award, which has been given for 50 years to leaders who inspire action. Friday’s recipient has volunteered hundreds of hours along the Grand Strand, giving the gift of possibility to many who would otherwise never feel the rush that comes from 'catching a wave.'
WMBF
Market Common Publix sets grand opening date
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A date has now been set for the grand opening of a new Publix location in the Grand Strand. Publix will open in the new Coventry Marketplace on Wood Duck Drive on Nov. 30 at 7 a.m. It would be the seventh Publix location along...
Check out these Halloween events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s the time of year for some spooky fun, and there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate Halloween and the fall season coming up across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Here are some of the activities and events scheduled across the region: CONWAY 5th annual Trunk-or-Treat event at Coastal […]
wpde.com
Breaking the spooky stigma: Many homes needed for black cats at Horry Co. shelter
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Grand Strand Humane Society is looking to find fur-ever homes for nearly 200 cats under their care. But there is one type of cat the humane society has been inundated with – black cats. Grand Strand Humane Society has nearly 200 cats, and...
wpde.com
Halloween Haunted Trail: This weekend in Conway - a.k.a 'Halloween, SC'
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Looking to get spooked this Halloween weekend? You can Friday and Saturday night you can at Conway's Haunted Trail. Conway re-named itself 'Halloween, South Carolina' for the month of October. The city has had Halloween-related activities every day this month. The grand finale is the...
WMBF
It’s that time again for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Trick-or-Treat
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The annual Trick-or-Treat event is returning to Pelicans Ballpark!. The event is a Family Friday and ballpark trick-or-treat, is Friday, October 28 from 5pm to 7pm. Kids 12 & under will be invited onto the field for a trick-or-treat around the warning track. Concessions will...
southerntrippers.com
14 Best Oceanfront Hotels in Myrtle Beach SC You Must Visit
Are you ready to see all the best oceanfront hotels in Myrtle Beach? You have come to the right place because here you will see and learn all about the best places to stay. There is so much to do in Myrtle Beach that you are going to want to find somewhere in the heart of it all to spend some time relaxing in the sun.
WMBF
This Is Carolina: Double Dutch Group Takes Grand Strand by Storm
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two 50-foot plastic clothesline from a hardware store is what initially bonded the group of women. Forty-somethings who enjoy their favorite childhood pastimes that include Double Dutch, hula hoop, African hopscotch and a little Tweedlee Dee. The women are part of the 40+ Double Dutch Club, an international organization that focuses on fun, fitness and fellowship.
WMBF
Dining with Dockery: The Crafty Rooster
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Located in downtown Conway, the Crafty Rooster specializes in wings, burgers, chicken sandwiches and more. In this week’s episode, Andrew heads to downtown Conway to try some of the menu items. You can watch the entire segment in the video above. Want to look...
wpde.com
Brookgreen Gardens warns customers of ticket scams for Nights of a Thousand Candles
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Brookgreen Gardens sent out an important message regarding ticket sale scams. The venue posted to Facebook that the only legitimate places to purchase tickets to Nights of a Thousand Candles are their website, their ticketing company, by phone and in person. Brookgreen Gardens is...
communitytimessc.com
Dr. Toney Graham, III: MUSC Health Black River Medical Center
Nearly 15 years ago, as a newly minted doctor, I joined the Graham Clinic established by my father, Dr. Toney Graham, Jr., on the outskirts of Lake City. He built the practice from basically nothing, and through good times and bad he brought babies into the world, treated everything from cuts and scrapes to life-threatening illnesses, and consoled the grieving.
myhorrynews.com
The old Presbyterian church in Myrtle Beach could be an entertainment venue next year
The old First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach could turn into a multi-use entertainment business after city council on Monday passed a resolution declaring the property abandoned, thus paving the way for the proposed developer to receive tax credits for renovations. The developers want to turn the old church location...
wpde.com
More than 60 vendors to attend Arts and Crafts Festival in Pawleys Island
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — You're invited to come out to the 33rd Annual Arts and Crafts Festival in Pawleys Island. It's hosted by the Precious Blood of Christ Church Catholic Women's Club. There will be more than 60 vendors, a used-book sale and a silent auction. And for...
paradiseresortmb.com
Book a Myrtle Beach Ghost Tour This Fall
Myrtle Beach doesn’t monkey around when it comes to ghost stories. The area’s history extends back way before golf courses and calabash shrimp. It’s been home to an Air Force base and timber mills, plus pirates and members of the Waccamaw tribe. There’s plenty of haunting potential....
wpde.com
Help needed: Due to supply chain issues & shortages, Help4Kids cancels October donations
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A non profit that provides food for kids in the area had to cancel this month's donation. "Help4Kids" gives food to children in Horry County who do not have enough to eat. The non-profit's coordinator says due to supply chain issues and shortages, they've...
wpde.com
Pennsylvania couple reunited with lost dog after Florence County crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A family who got into a car crash in Florence while on a family road trip was able to reunite with their runaway dog. They were driving from Pennsylvania to Charleston and as they were getting on the I-95 exit in Florence County they got into a really bad car crash.
Comments / 0