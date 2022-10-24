WATCH: Climate protesters interrupt Ted Cruz on live broadcast of The View

Climate change p rotesters interrupted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Monday during his appearance on The View .

As the senator embarked on answering questions about inflation and abortion , he was drowned out by chants coming from inside the studio.

TED CRUZ FLIPPED OFF DURING BASEBALL GAME AT YANKEE STADIUM

"Cover climate now," chanted several demonstrators.

Cruz talked through the disruption, seemingly unfazed. When the shouts didn't die down, host Whoopi Goldberg stepped in.

"Excuse me. Excuse me, ladies. Excuse us. Let us do our job. Let us do our job. We hear what you have to say, but you got to go," she told them.

"They weren’t even protesting you," host Alyssa Farah Griffin laughed to Cruz.

Sunny Hostin said the interrupters were upset with the program's coverage of climate, which she insisted is more than adequate.

Later, a voice in the crowd was heard shouting "Hey!" before the show's sound was muted. Hostin appeared shocked by what was said, while Cruz began to laugh and sipped from his mug. Another host is heard saying "come on." The View immediately cut to a commercial.



Following the break, host Ana Navarro apologized to the senator, telling him, "I’m sorry that this has happened in our house."

This is a developing story and will be updated .