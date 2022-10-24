ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Climate protesters interrupt Ted Cruz on live broadcast of The View

By Julia Johnson
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

Climate change p rotesters interrupted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Monday during his appearance on The View .

As the senator embarked on answering questions about inflation and abortion , he was drowned out by chants coming from inside the studio.

TED CRUZ FLIPPED OFF DURING BASEBALL GAME AT YANKEE STADIUM

"Cover climate now," chanted several demonstrators.

Cruz talked through the disruption, seemingly unfazed. When the shouts didn't die down, host Whoopi Goldberg stepped in.

"Excuse me. Excuse me, ladies. Excuse us. Let us do our job. Let us do our job. We hear what you have to say, but you got to go," she told them.

"They weren’t even protesting you," host Alyssa Farah Griffin laughed to Cruz.

Sunny Hostin said the interrupters were upset with the program's coverage of climate, which she insisted is more than adequate.

Later, a voice in the crowd was heard shouting "Hey!" before the show's sound was muted. Hostin appeared shocked by what was said, while Cruz began to laugh and sipped from his mug. Another host is heard saying "come on." The View immediately cut to a commercial.


Following the break, host Ana Navarro apologized to the senator, telling him, "I’m sorry that this has happened in our house."

This is a developing story and will be updated .

Michael B Evans
4d ago

Ted Cruz is just another liar, amongst the many Republicans who do nothing but lie about everything this all started during the Trump era. the fact of the matter is over 700,000 people did because Donald Trump's lackadaisical attitude as far as covid was concerned. the fact is also that even after he knew the truth about covid he did little of nothing but you want to blame the Democrats let's talk about the history of covid and the beginnings of covid that says a lot about the economy but oh no you're not going to say anything about that, we've had enough about what it is that the Democrats haven't done let's talk about what the Republicans have not done

Maria Rodriguez
4d ago

I personally do not like Mr Cruz but believe that everyone is entitled to their believes even if I don't believe in them.

