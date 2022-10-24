Read full article on original website
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Wounded Terrorists Flee to Hospital, Discover the Doctors are on Strike
A group of four terrorists opened fire on IDF soldiers from two passing cars, after midnight on Friday morning. The attack happened at the Huwara checkpoint near Shechem (Nablus). The IDF returned fire killing one of the terrorists. Three others managed to flee to Refedya hospital in Shechem, only to...
Egypt Confirms Gaza Natural Gas Field Deal with Israel
Egypt’s Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla on Tuesday told Reuters there was a framework agreement in place between Israel and the Palestinian Authority to develop the marine natural gas field off the Gaza shore, sponsored by the Egyptian government. Reuters cited an anonymous PA official who confirmed an agreement...
Syrian Sources: Israel Targeted Strategic Sites It Never Attacked Before
Syrian opposition sources revealed details about the targets of Wednesday night’s attack in Damascus, in which they claim the IDF targeted high-quality targets of strategic importance to the Iranians:. 1. A Weapons warehouse of the IRGC near the military base in Agrabaa, where the Iranian militias store high-quality weapons...
Syria Blames Israel for Rocket Attack on Damascus, 3rd this Week, 28th in 2022
The Syrian army air defenses “repelled an Israeli missile aggression that targeted a number of posts in the surroundings of Damascus and downed most of the hostile missiles,” SANA reported Thursday morning. “At close to 12:30 AM Thursday, October 27, the Israeli enemy carried out a missile aggression...
IDF Fools Soldiers and Reservists with Phishing Attack
The IDF sent out SMS notices to IDF soldiers and reservists on Thursday promising them one-time bonuses of NIS 400 from the army and they should click on the link to receive it. Those who did click on the link were sent to a landing page warning then against falling...
Exiled Iranian Pastor Describes the Regime’s Brutality and Perversion
According to reports inside Iran, Mohammed and Nazanin Razvini, two Iranian Christians, were recently arrested. They are presently held in Vakil Abid Prison in Mashhad and their lives are reportedly in danger. They were arrested a couple of hours after their cousin, Pastor Saeed Abedini, appeared on the Voice of America’s Persian-language broadcast, speaking out against Iran’s bloodshed and terrorism around the globe. A relative of the family, Javad Mahdian, who works for the Revolutionary Guards, was asked to help, but couldn’t.
Report: Ra’am Forced Lapid-Bennett to Cut Homes Intended for Bedouin IDF Vets
In a recording that was published Thursday morning by Reshet Bet radio, Yair Maayan, Head of the Bedouin Development Authority in the Negev, described the enormous influence Ra’am Chairman MK Mansour Abbas wielded over the Lapid-Bennett government, even when it came to treating veteran IDF Bedouin soldiers. In the...
Recognizing Western Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital
This month, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong reversed the previous government’s decision to recognize western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The question that should be asked is why that recognition was controversial at all. No fair-minded person who believes in two states for two peoples thinks Israel should not...
Energean Starts Extracting Gas from Israel’s Karish Field
The British-Greek hydrocarbon exploration and production company Energean plc announced on Wednesday that it had begun extracting natural gas from the Karish gas platform off the northern Israeli coast, a day before Israeli and Lebanese leaders are due to sign a very controversial United States-mediated agreement that demarcates the maritime border between the two enemy states, after giving in to all Lebanese demands.
Lions’ Den Chief and 5 Members Surrender to PA Security to Escape IDF Elimination
Four days after the assassination in Shechem of Tamer al-Khilani and two days after the Israeli operation in the Shechem Kasbah in which one of the group’s leaders, Wadih Al-Houh, was killed alongside four others (IDF Raids Shechem Lions’ Den Safe House, 5 Terrorists Killed), on Wednesday night, five Lions’ Den terrorists, along with their “mastermind,” Muhammad al-Banna, turned themselves in to the security forces of the Palestinian Authority.
Ehud Olmert Opposes Netanyahu Win, Says Putin Unlikely To Go Nuclear
Former PM Also Says Kanye West Should Be Boycotted. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert went from negotiating a possible historic peace deal with Palestinian leadership to negotiating being able to watch TV sports in prison. He bluntly discusses this and a variety of issues in his riveting book, Searching For Peace: A Memoir of Israel.
Knesset Website Targeted by Russian Hackers with Alleged Kremlin Ties
The Knesset website was targeted earlier this week by a Russian hacker group with alleged ties to the Kremlin, Channel 12 reported on Wednesday. Staff at the Israeli legislature reportedly identified the breach overnight Sunday and quickly restored full functionality to the website. According to the report, the “XakNet Team”...
Nasrallah Declare Gas Deal ‘a Great, Great, Great Victory’
Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah addressed the ratification of the agreement between the two countries on Thursday at the opening ceremony of the “My Country” market in Beirut’s Dahiya neighborhood. Here are a few key points from his speech:. 1. I am announcing the end of the...
Why Israel Should Provide Ukraine with Drone Intel
Israel has provided Ukraine with information to help its forces neutralize the Iranian-style drones that Russia is using against Kyiv, according to a report by The New York Times. The report does not go into great detail but does suggest that Israel is awakening to the reality of the Iranian...
Parshat Noah – Believing and Not Believing
The study of emuna infuses us with the vision to see history’s ultimate goal, as well as the confidence that we will succeed in bringing this goal to fruition. “Noaḥ, with his sons, his wife and his sons’ wives with him, went into the ark because of the waters of the flood.” (B’reishit 7:7)
IDF Adopts All-Female Tank Crews for Border Defense
The Israel Defense Forces announced on Thursday that it will permanently adopt the model of all-female tank crews for border defense missions. In a statement, the military said the decision follows a lengthy and comprehensive examination process that began two years ago, and which included a training period and a significant operational activity period.
Abbas Deputy Admits PA Security Personnel Work with Terrorists
Israeli security forces launched an anti-terror raid against the “Lion’s Den” terror cell, including a bomb-making factory, early Tuesday. The cell was responsible for several terrorist attacks. In response to the terrorists’ deaths and the exposure of the factory, Fatah Deputy Chairman Mahmoud Al-Aloul admitted that the...
The Perfect Political Storm is Brewing, and Lebanon is Heading Straight For It
The Lebanese parliament will convene tomorrow (Thursday) to try and elect Lebanon’s next president for the fifth time this month. Until now, no candidate has been able to secure the needed two-thirds majority. Tomorrow’s session will also be the last one with incumbent Lebanese president Michel Aoun still in office, as his term ends on the 31st.
