According to reports inside Iran, Mohammed and Nazanin Razvini, two Iranian Christians, were recently arrested. They are presently held in Vakil Abid Prison in Mashhad and their lives are reportedly in danger. They were arrested a couple of hours after their cousin, Pastor Saeed Abedini, appeared on the Voice of America’s Persian-language broadcast, speaking out against Iran’s bloodshed and terrorism around the globe. A relative of the family, Javad Mahdian, who works for the Revolutionary Guards, was asked to help, but couldn’t.

1 DAY AGO