The Jewish Press
Albany Beat – October 28, 2022
In February, the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Working Families parties held their nominating conventions, complete with speeches to signal what the focus of their campaigns will be. The contested positions are being fought for U.S. Senate, governor/lieutenant governor, attorney general, and comptroller. In separate nominating processes, positions for state Supreme...
The Jewish Press
More Jewish Press Endorsements For Nov 8th General Elections
In past weeks, for statewide office, The Jewish Press has endorsed Cong. Lee Zeldin for Governor; NYPD Deputy Inspector Alison Esposito for Lieutenant Governor and Comptroller Thomas DiNpoli for re-election. We also endorsed candidates in a number of Congressional Districts (CDs): Nick LaLota (1st CD); Andrew Garbarino (2nd CD); George Santos (3rd CD); Anthony D’Esposito (4th CD); Gregory W. Meeks (5th CD); Grace Meng (6th CD); Daniel Goldman (10th CD); Nicole Malliotakis (11th CD); Tina Forte (14th CD); Ritchie Torres (15th CD); Michael Lawler (17th CD); Colin Schmitt (18th CD); Marcus Molinaro (19th CD); and Liz Joy (20th CD). New York City Civil Court Judge Cenceria P. Edwards also received our endorsement for election as a Justice of the New York State Supreme Court in Brooklyn.
Watch these men pose as officials and try to copy 2020 election data from a voting machine
CNN's Drew Griffin reports on the two men, one armed and in a bulletproof vest, who showed up at the Cross Village, Michigan, community center claiming to be from the Department of Defense and tried to copy 2020 election data from a voting machine in an attempt to investigate baseless claims of voter fraud.
Liberals Leaving Montana? Bozeman Woman Says She’s Switching Parties
I'm a lifelong liberal. I'm not leaving Montana. I'm leaving the Democrat Party. That's what a caller, Kim in Bozeman, had to say on our statewide radio talk show Tuesday morning. She then cited the border, the crime, and other issues for why she now describes herself as "a former...
2 People From Rochester Arrested By New York State Police For Stolen Gun
Two people from Rochester were arrested for possession of a stolen gun. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Troopers with the New York State Police conducted a traffic stop on Epworth Street in Rochester just before noon. Police found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the vehicle. The weapon had been reported stolen from Halifax County, North Carolina. Troopers arrested 26-year-old Destiny Desir and 28-year-old Devyn Sizer. Both were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.
Should New York State Require DNA Tests Be Sent To Parents Of Students?
If you're a parent, do you think New York State should require that DNA test kits be sent out for each child in public school? It kind of sounds like the beginning of a dystopian society, right? All children must submit to a DNA test and no one really knows why, but everyone suspects it's nothing good.
CNBC
Why New Jersey doesn't let people pump their own gas
New Jersey is the only state in the U.S. that doesn't allow customers to pump their own gas — anywhere. There's always an attendant on duty to pump gas for customers at these full-service stations. Oregon is the only other state besides New Jersey with a full-service law. However,...
Arizona governor puts more containers along Mexican border
PHOENIX (AP) — The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren’t covered by a border wall. The move announced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday to install stacks of containers in Cochise County in south-eastern Arizona came two weeks after federal officials told him to remove containers he had placed along the border in southwestern Arizona. Ducey sued in federal court on Friday, asking a court to allow the state to keep more than 100 double-stacked containers topped with razor wire in place near the community of Yuma, which sits near the California border. It also mentions U.S. Forest Service land where the new containers are being placed hundreds of miles (kilometers) to the east. The containers near Yuma were placed in August to fill gaps in the border wall as Ducey ratcheted up political posturing against what he called the inaction of the Biden Administration in stopping migrants from entering the state from Mexico.
