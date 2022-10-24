Golden Retriever Has Comical Reaction to Owner Pretending He Can't See Her

Dog owner Chris Lindamood went viral on TikTok after he gently teased his golden retriever Nala into thinking that he had lost her.

The video, which can be seen here, proved to be a smash hit on the social media platform and netted Chris an impressive 8.4 million views on his channel adventuringwithnala.

It is unsurprising that so many people flock to viral videos of man's best friend, as the U.S. is a nation of dog lovers.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, some 48.2 million households own at least one dog.

A photo of Chris Lindamood and Nala. Chris's video was seen more than 8 million times on TikTok. Chris Lindamood

Chris, who lives in Salt Lake City, Utah, with 4-year-old Nala, told Newsweek he has been sharing videos of him and his beloved pooch since she was a puppy.

In the viral clip, captioned "I think I almost convinced her she was lost," Chris started playing with Nala before he soon asked the dog: "Nala, where are you?"

Nala, looking confused, at first started to jump in a bid to get Chris's attention before reaching out to him.

Still confused with Chris' gentle teasing, Nala herself appeared to question whether she was indeed lost.

Hoping that Chris would notice her with a brand-new entrance, Nala zipped off-camera before making a stylish return only to find her owner was still playing pretend with her.

Luckily, Chris soon started to play with Nala again and the joy was clear on her face after she got the acknowledgment she wanted.

Chris told Newsweek: "I have had Nala since she was a puppy and she is 4 now. I have been sharing Nala content since I brought her home.

"I am still in shock that my content with Nala has caused such a spark this year. The style of content that I have started sharing is really just me having a fun time with Nala and taking videos of quirks and silly moments that we experience every day regardless of whether I am videoing that moment or not."

He added that his goofy and playful personality was "exactly what you see in my videos" and described himself as a "child at heart" who wants to have a good time.

Chris said: "Nala brings out my goofy side and it wasn't until this year that I really felt comfortable showing that side of me online.

"I found that people have been able to relate to how I treat Nala because I often see comments saying 'I didn't know anyone else did that with their dog' or 'My dog does that too.'

"Nala is a goofy little dog and I love that I can capture her personality on video. When I talk to people about Nala and our videos, they always tell me that she has such a fun personality and she really seems like a character."

The video won laughs from hundreds of TikTok users who praised Chris and also noted Nala's reactions.

One TikTok user said: "The amount of joy you give me."

Another added: "She looked in the mirror like 'I see me, you see me?'"

A third posted: "That split moment when she questioned if she was actually there."