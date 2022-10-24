Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Catch a Flight! 15 Unique Food and Drink Flights in West Michigan
Is there anything better than getting to try a little bit of everything?. I don't think so! I love a big menu at restaurants and my favorite meal would probably be just chowing down on a bunch of appetizers. So, food and drink flights are right up my alley. You...
West Michiganders React to Proposed New Casino in Fruitport Township
The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians has announced that they plan to submit a new application for a casino in Fruitport Township after the United States Department of Interior's latest decision. Back in June, Governor Gretchen Whitmer disapproved of the original proposal for the casino because there was a...
You’ll Need To Start Watching Where You Park Next Week In Grand Rapids
I need to talk to Mayor Rosalynn Bliss about getting a street named after me for all the money I've given the city over the years for parking tickets. If you don't want to be like me and throw away your hard-earned money then you need to pay attention. Starting on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022 Seasonal Parking Restrictions are back in Grand Rapids.
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 28-30, 2022
This weekend is full of Halloween themed activities...from ghost tours to spooky car washes. There is also music, comedy, lights, and a parade. Runs Through Sunday, November 13, 2022 - John Ball Zoo, Grand Rapids, MI. The popular, family-friendly, and interactive nighttime event, IllumiZoo is back for another year of...
Grand Rapids Has a Great Newly Renovated Dog Park for You and Your Dog
If you're a dog owner you know they need lots of exercise. That may mean running, walking, playing, with your dog. You know the old saying, a tired dog is a happy dog. But, okay, now I'm tired just thinking about all of that. So, if you haven't been doing this already, how about taking your dog to a Dog Park? Now you're talking about a good workout!
Two Muskegon Men Build Field of Dreams Halloween Display
As Halloween displays are getting bigger and bigger, so is the creativity at least from two men in Muskegon, Michigan, who may have built their own spooky field of dreams. I remember being a kid growing up in Southeast Michigan and while trick or treating you would see pumpkins on porches and the occasional corn stalks or bales of hay for Halloween decorations and that was about it.
Locally Owned Costume Shop Can Help with Halloween Costume Ideas
Every year several chain Halloween stores move into old abandoned store fronts. They usually open around Labor Day and pack up and move out shortly after Halloween. Did you know that in the Grand Rapids area there is a year-round, locally owned costume shop that never leaves? The Kostume Room has a permanent location in Wyoming and can help you with your costume needs not only at Halloween -- but throughout the year.
Have You Tried The Best Sandwich Shops in Grand Rapids?
As a self-proclaimed sandwich conisseour, I have been on a journey to find the best sandwich shops in Grand Rapids. I have been told by Grand Rapids native that these sandwich shops are the best in town. Better than Two Beards!?. Schnitz Deli. This was the most recommended spot for...
All Good Things Come To An End: ArtPrize Says Goodbye After 13 Years
They say all good things come to an end and in the case of Artprize that time has come. A groundbreaking Art Competition launched in Grand Rapids 13 years ago shared the news in a press release. Artprize Calls It Quit After 13 Years. "What started as an experiment in...
Grand Rapids Basketball Fans Surprised By Ticket Fees For G League Games
Fans planning to check out the inaugural season of the NBA's G League at Van Andel Arena are finding the tickets and fees to be higher than in previous seasons. When do the Grand Rapids Gold play at Van Andel Arena?. The NBA G League team and Denver Nuggets affiliate...
Get Rid of Unwanted Medication at Drug Take Back Day in Kent County
Local hospitals are teaming up with the Kent County Health Department to offer residents a safe way to dispose of prescription drugs. Corewell Health (formerly Spectrum Health), Priority Health, and the Kent County Health Department are collecting unused and unwanted medications 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th, at the following locations:
Downtown Grand Rapids Concert Venue Gets New Name
After three years in operation, a downtown Grand Rapids music venue is switching things up. The Listening Room at Studio C's Studio Park has a new name: Midtown. According to Grand Rapids Business Journal, the new name is to highlight the venue's expanded offerings: "programming that draws regional, national and international acoustic shows, and also full bands and comedy shows."
Get Your Golden Tickets: Grand Rapids Gold Announce Theme Nights and Discounted Tickets
The Grand Rapids Gold announced earlier this year they would be moving their 2022-2023 season to Van Andel Arena. The Gold, who are a G League affiliate for the Denver Nuggets, lost their home at The Deltaplex when the complex announced its closure on July 31st. I'm one of the...
97.9 WGRD
Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0