Fremont, MI

Two Muskegon Men Build Field of Dreams Halloween Display

As Halloween displays are getting bigger and bigger, so is the creativity at least from two men in Muskegon, Michigan, who may have built their own spooky field of dreams. I remember being a kid growing up in Southeast Michigan and while trick or treating you would see pumpkins on porches and the occasional corn stalks or bales of hay for Halloween decorations and that was about it.
Locally Owned Costume Shop Can Help with Halloween Costume Ideas

Every year several chain Halloween stores move into old abandoned store fronts. They usually open around Labor Day and pack up and move out shortly after Halloween. Did you know that in the Grand Rapids area there is a year-round, locally owned costume shop that never leaves? The Kostume Room has a permanent location in Wyoming and can help you with your costume needs not only at Halloween -- but throughout the year.
Get Rid of Unwanted Medication at Drug Take Back Day in Kent County

Local hospitals are teaming up with the Kent County Health Department to offer residents a safe way to dispose of prescription drugs. Corewell Health (formerly Spectrum Health), Priority Health, and the Kent County Health Department are collecting unused and unwanted medications 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th, at the following locations:
Downtown Grand Rapids Concert Venue Gets New Name

After three years in operation, a downtown Grand Rapids music venue is switching things up. The Listening Room at Studio C's Studio Park has a new name: Midtown. According to Grand Rapids Business Journal, the new name is to highlight the venue's expanded offerings: "programming that draws regional, national and international acoustic shows, and also full bands and comedy shows."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
