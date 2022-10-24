Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Related
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Raleigh News & Observer
Tom Brady’s Bucs Lose vs. Ravens; Falcons Playing For NFC South Lead
OCT 27 FIRST PLACE FALCONS? After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) will play the Carolina Panthers (2-5) at home on Sunday with a chance to take sole possession of first place in the NFC South after eight weeks with a manageable schedule ahead.
Raleigh News & Observer
Rams Ready to Deal With Christian McCaffrey Conundrum Again
Christian McCaffrey has perhaps spent more time on Californian football fields than some Los Angeles Rams. That's certainly not meant to be a jab at the Rams' practice and preparation, as the defending Super Bowl champions are coming off their bye week, leaving them more likely to be found in the gym rather than the turf. McCaffrey, one of the newest San Francisco 49ers, is likely eagerly anticipating the Bay Area's own bye week to build some stability in a new setting, having recently come over in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.
Raleigh News & Observer
Lovie Smith: Texans Defense ‘Looking Forward to Competing’ Against Titans RB Derrick Henry
With the Houston Texans set to host the Tennessee Titans in an AFC South matchup on Sunday, they are preparing to once again face Titans running back Derrick Henry. Henry, who missed both games against the Texans in 2021 due to injury, is likely licking his chops at the opportunity to face Houston. While Henry is known for his ability to gash opposing defenses, when he faces the Texans he takes it to another level.
Raleigh News & Observer
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Questionable for Sunday vs. Texans
View the original article to see embedded media. The Titans have a chance to extend their winning streak to five games and maintain their lead in the AFC South this weekend against the Texans, but they may have to do without Ryan Tannehill behind center. Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel announced...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bengals Ja’Marr Chase to Miss Multiple Weeks, Won’t Play Against Browns
The Cleveland Browns won’t have to game plan for one of the top wide receivers in the game. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is going to miss multiple weeks, likely to be placed on the injured reserve, according to a report. Chase is expected to rest and...
Raleigh News & Observer
Colts Declare Matt Ryan, Kwity Paye Out, Shaquille Leonard Will Play vs. Commanders
On Friday afternoon, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced that the team has ruled out quarterback Matt Ryan (shoulder), defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle), and linebacker Grant Stuard (pectoral) ahead of their Week 8 matchup with the Washington Commanders. Reich also announced that linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) will play...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jaguars vs. Broncos: 5 Questions and Game Predictions
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) and Denver Broncos (2-5) will both be attempting to end four-game skids in London this weekend. For the Jaguars, Sunday offers a chance to finally prove a young team can close a football game. For the Broncos, Sunday will mark the return of Russell Wilson from injury and could determine the future of head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
Raleigh News & Observer
Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘a Player I Admire a Lot’
View the original article to see embedded media. With wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in February’s Super Bowl, the veteran remains a free agent who is expected to sign with a team later this year. There are several contenders who could use...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Rule Out Two Defenders, Chris Boswell Listed as Questionable
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two players and have two more players with injury tags heading into Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and cornerback Levi Wallace are both ruled out for the team's trip to Philly. Ogunjobi has been dealing with a knee injury for two weeks, and will miss his first game because of it. Wallace came into the week with a shoulder injury an was unable to practice throughout the week.
Raleigh News & Observer
Packers-Bills Final Injury Report: Gary Questionable, Gets Favorable Matchup
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Outside linebacker Rashan Gary, receiver Christian Watson, left tackle David Bakhtiari and left guard Elgton Jenkins are questionable for the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. All four practiced on Friday. Assuming they play, they would play vital roles...
Raleigh News & Observer
Commanders vs. Colts Week 8: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Three games is a winning streak and the Washington Commanders are on the cusp of one. The Commanders will look to make it three wins in a row when they go on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Taylor Heinicke made his first start of the season...
Spurs waive Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Josh Primo on Friday, and the second-year guard told ESPN he has been dealing with trauma he experienced previously. The 6-foot-6 Primo was selected by San Antonio with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. He had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. After the Spurs announced the move with no explanation, the 19-year-old Primo provided a statement to ESPN. “I know that you all are surprised by today’s announcement,” he said. “I’ve been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully.
Comments / 0