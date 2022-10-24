ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camille Grammer Calls Out Kyle Richards On Social Media For Changing Her Face

By Kay
 4 days ago
Camille Grammer has entered the chat. She might be long gone from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , but leave it to Ms. Donatacci to throw plenty of shade on about the cast . This time she clapped back at Kyle Richards , who made some disparaging comments about Camille on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live .

During the show, Kyle took aim at Camille’s Twitter handle, @TheRealCamilleG by suggesting that Camille was anything but real. Kyle asked host Andy Cohen , “Isn’t that any oxymoron?”

As reported by Page Six , Camille took to Twitter to dunk on Kyle with a side-by-side photo of Kyle’s old face . Said Camille, “I’ll give her ‘oxymoron’ mocking my Twitter name. Who’s the ‘real’ KR.”

While it might have been a justified burn, fans didn’t love Camille coming for Kyle’s looks. One user wrote, “This is so LOW!!!! Like she’s so much more successful than you will EVER BE!” Camille doubled down and showed another throwback photo of Kyle saying, “How’s this?”

But Camille has plenty of fans who were willing to back her up. One wrote, “How is it low? It’s public domain. Kyle is a public figure. She wants to be sassy on tv, she can take sassy back.” Another added, “How is this low? It is merely Kyle’s face in its ‘factory settings’, as the good lord made her.”

The former and current housewife have shared animosity for one another for years. Most recently, Camille accused Kyle of being the one to start rumors in 2019 about Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s financial issues. In October of 2021, Camille tweeted, “To set the record straight it was Kyle who told me Tom was in trouble during @Andy baby shower.” She added, “I was surprised that Kyle was acting chummy chummy with Erika. Erika even when [sic] on to call Kyle the Queen of # RHOBH Crazy rt [sic]?!?!”

Kyle has denied the claim and invoked long-gone RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump , saying that she and Camille were out to get her. How did LVP get dragged into this?

While I don’t agree with Camille going after the looks of others, I certainly appreciate her dedication to always putting in her shady two cents . Which is something I would love to see full-time on RHOBH again. Are you listening, Bravo?

TELL US – DO YOU THINK IT WAS A LOW BLOW FOR CAMILLE TO GO AFTER KYLE’S LOOKS? ARE YOU TEAM CAMILLE OR TEAM KYLE? WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE CAMILLE BACK ON RHOBH?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]

The post Camille Grammer Calls Out Kyle Richards On Social Media For Changing Her Face appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 8

Democracy
3d ago

Kyle IS 2 faced and a cauldron stirrer. Sometimes it backfires on her.

Reply
6
Margaret Croyle
3d ago

Kyle stirs it up so she should take the results. she is old and plastic looking

Reply(1)
6
