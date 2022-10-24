Read full article on original website
Who's your favorite horror director of all time?
October may be coming to an end, but we’re going to let you in on a little secret: at The A.V. Club, basically every month is horror month. Because celebrating this venerated genre of cinema can’t be confined to just one month, we’re using Halloween as an excuse to share with you the directors whose films continue to terrify, shock, and delight our writers and editors. Here’s the essential question: Who is your favorite horror filmmaker and why? The answers are just a click away.
Read this: Why did the Travel Channel die and become Ghost Adventures HQ
“Did you hear something? No, seriously, dude, what was that? Oh, god! It’s the spookiest, scariest, most ghoulish of television networks: Travel Channel!”. Over the last 15 years, something strange happened to the Travel Channel. Once a destination for aspiring tourists looking to see where they could get the best artichokes in Italy is now a stop-shop for men screaming about heat signatures, magnetic pulses, and infrared sensors in an empty room where clearly nothing is happening. It’s just dark. In 2008, Ghost Adventures premiered on the Travel Channel and forever changed the course of vacation entertainment. Suddenly and without warning, the Travel Channel began possessing television sets in hotel rooms, forcing viewers to watch reality shows about visitors from another plain of reality.
13 great horror TV shows from this year that you probably missed
Halloween month has already gifted us with Mike Flanagan’s newest drama, The Midnight Club, and AMC’s terrific Interview With A Vampire adaptation (not to mention the return of The Walking Dead). Plus, Guillermo del Toro just started serving up his creepy, A-grade Netflix anthology, Cabinet Of Curiosities, this week. While we pay special attention to the big TV shows that are released during the spooky season, 2022 had already been a pretty great year for the genre. From evil entities, vampires, and zombies to impressive international content, it’s been a delight to devour shows across various horror categories. And if you still need to catch up on them, it is, of course, the most wonderful time of the year to do so.
Christian Bale solves a mystery with a young Edgar Allan Poe in this trailer for The Pale Blue Eye
Agatha Christie-style locked room puzzle box mysteries are big these days, with Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion hitting Netflix in a few months, and Arthur Conan Doyle-style mysteries where one mildly sociopathic genius connects the dots that nobody else can see are an evergreen subject for network TV procedurals, but what about spooky horror mysteries with flowery prose and skeletons and heavy winter coats to protect sad people from chilly weather that reflects their chill demeanor? Where, in other words, are the Edgar Allan Poe-inspired mysteries?
How does James Gunn's arrival at DC Films affect JJ Abrams?
With Marvel’s James Gunn now helping to oversee DC Comics’ movie and TV slate for Warner Bros., big changes are likely in store for the studio that Batman and Superman call home. Warner Bros. was in an enviable position when, in 2019 the studio closed a $250 million...
Matthew Perry recalls Salma Hayek's questionable acting advice
Matthew Perry is clearly not afraid to negatively name-drop his fellow celebrities in his new memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. After being raked over the coals for wishing Keanu Reeves dead, a new anecdote from the book pokes fun at co-star Salma Hayek for her methodology on the set of their film Fools Rush In.
A look back at the discolored poops, antisemitism scandal, and commercial power of monster cereal
It isn’t easy to be the kind of visionary breakfast cereal company that, Frankenstein-like, dares to sell morning meals to the public by associating them with famous creatures usually depicted in media having freshly risen from the grave or stalking the night covered in blood and gore. But General Mills dared to do so, creating a line of ghoulish favorites in the process.
Joel McHale on Community movie: “Like a family reunion but without a-holes”
Buckle in folks, because this is how it’s going to be until the Community movie is in our hands: eagerly collecting any tidbit we can about the upcoming Peacock reunion in breathless anticipation. Can you blame us? The fulfillment of the six-seasons-and-a-movie prophecy is a joy not only for dedicated fans, but for the ex-NBC series’ cast as well.
November music preview: Bruce Springsteen, Smashing Pumpkins, and Phoenix all make their return
The Boss, among others, is back in November. Bruce Springsteen’s album of soul and R&B covers leads the list of big names returning to the scene with new music. Alt-rock icons Smashing Pumpkins and indie-pop tastemakers Phoenix also roll up with fresh tracks. In addition, November brings new releases from the siren Weyes Blood, rap’s newest it girl, GloRilla, and new tracks from a former One Direction member who’s not named Harry Styles.
Jason Bateman and Jude Law to follow the Black Rabbit in mysterious Netflix drama
Two famous actors are getting together for a thing we know very little about, which means we all get to experience the excitement of seeing their names and faces next to each other—even if we get very little else out of it. The two famous actors are Jason Bateman and Jude Law, and Deadline says they’re going to executive produce and star in a new limited series for Netflix called Black Rabbit. Bateman will also direct, and the series will be written by Kate Susman and King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin.
Disney Plus is developing a solo Vision show with Paul Bettany
[Note: This story contains spoilers for WandaVision.]. Paul Bettany is set to potentially return to the small-screen side of the MCU, with Deadline reporting that development has begun on a new Disney+ seriescentered on his robot good guy Vision—reportedly titled Vision Quest. Bettany was, of course, one half of...
Fall fantasy roundtable: Comparing and contrasting House Of The Dragon vs. The Rings Of Power
Now that the first seasons of The Rings Of Power and House Of The Dragon have finished airing, how are we feeling? Did they do what they set out to accomplish? Did they satisfy or disappoint? Are we excited for them to come back for season two? The A.V. Club’s Matt Schimkowitz and Cindy White, who have written extensively about both shows this fall, weigh in with their thoughts on this fall’s epic TV fantasy showdown.
Spirit Halloween wants you to know it doesn't actually sell those fake social media costumes
Spirit Halloween has enjoyed a lot of internet attention in recent years, though it doesn’t always seem to know how to capitalize on it. After refusing to do the right thing and cast Nick Lutsko, Spirit Halloween theme writer and King Of Halloween himself, as the lead in its official movie, the party store is now eager to distance itself from another viral celebration of its business by informing the internet that it does not actually sell costumes like the one below.
A collection of official GIFs may have spoiled Emilia Clarke’s Secret Invasion character
[The following may contain spoilers for Marvel’s Secret Invasion.]. Back in September, Marvel released a trailer for Secret Invasion, its upcoming Disney+ series about Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury getting wrapped up in a sci-fi spy thriller where shape-shifting aliens may or may not be infiltrating high-level government positions. The trailer featured Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill, Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes, and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos, but it also teased appearances from Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke, whose characters are still a mystery… though we can make some educated guesses, especially now that a list of seemingly official Secret Invasion GIFs on the Tenor GIF database (via Collider) has apparently revealed who Emilia Clarke is playing.
Green Lantern survived Warner Bros. Discovery cuts, but Guy Gardner and Alan Scott weren't so lucky
Now that there’s a little separation from Warner Bros. Discovery’s great cancel culture summer, The Hollywood Reporter reminds us there was a Green Lantern show in the works. While many probably just assumed that would go out with a whimper, it is, in fact, still happening without some of the key names attached. Greg Berlanti, the architect of the Arrow-verse and seemingly someone WBD would want to stay on good terms with, is still moving forward with the series. However, showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith, who completed “a full season of eight episodes,” is exiting the production, which is currently undergoing a total rework.
The timely and stylish horror thriller Run Sweetheart Run trips over its metaphors
True to its title, the first half hour of Run Sweetheart Run is a game of catchup. We meet Cherie (Ella Balinska), a single mother and aspiring lawyer pushed into a client dinner. The details of her life are an afterthought, forced out of our purview by the demands of her powerful boss, James (Clark Gregg). Having to find a babysitter on short notice, Cherie rushes home to her adorable toddler, dropping her last tampon down the toilet. Not only will she have to spend the next 100-minute horror movie on her period, but she will also have a serious plumbing problem if she survives.
Unrepentant George R.R. Martin swears The Winds Of Winter is "three-quarters of the way done"
Last year, we casually cruised past the decade anniversary of the publication of George R.R. Martin’s A Dance With Dragons, the most recent main-series installment of Martin’s hyper-successful A Song Of Ice And Fire series of books. Which means, of course, that we also cruised past the decade anniversary of Martin promising that said book’s follow-up, The Winds Of Winter, will be out, like, next week, something he’s been saying, with equal conviction, basically any time anyone has asked him across the entire ten years since the last book came out.
