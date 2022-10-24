Halloween month has already gifted us with Mike Flanagan’s newest drama, The Midnight Club, and AMC’s terrific Interview With A Vampire adaptation (not to mention the return of The Walking Dead). Plus, Guillermo del Toro just started serving up his creepy, A-grade Netflix anthology, Cabinet Of Curiosities, this week. While we pay special attention to the big TV shows that are released during the spooky season, 2022 had already been a pretty great year for the genre. From evil entities, vampires, and zombies to impressive international content, it’s been a delight to devour shows across various horror categories. And if you still need to catch up on them, it is, of course, the most wonderful time of the year to do so.

