Phenix City, AL

Columbus woman, 41, found dead on road by Phenix City police

By Kelby Hutchison
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 4 days ago

Phenix City Police Department responded to a call of a dead body Saturday on Cutrate Road between Opelika Road and Copeland Drive, according to a press release.

Rachael Marie Mixson, age 41, of Columbus was found dead on the side of the road by responding officers.

Phenix City police’s Criminal Investigations Division has begun a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about the case can call Investigator Issan Duke at 334-448-2813, Lt. Angela Leslie at 334-448-2837 or Phenix City police at 334-448-2800.

