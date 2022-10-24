Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
Two staff members injured after hit and run at Christiansburg High School
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Christiansburg Police say one person is being charged in a hit and run that happened in a high school parking lot. According to police the incident happened on Tuesday Oct. 25 in the parking lot of Christiansburg High School. When officers arrived on the scene they noticed a vehicle exiting the parking lot after the driver struck a teacher and an administrator. The two staff members had minor injuries.
WDBJ7.com
Woman charged after hit-and-run at Christiansburg High School
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Christiansburg woman has been charged with felonies after a hit-and-run at Christiansburg High School Tuesday, according to the Town of Christiansburg. Police say they were called about reports of 45-year-old Freddie Nicole McKenzie-Barnes hitting, with her vehicle, two Christiansburg High School staff members, one a...
WSET
Incident closing US-58 cleared
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An incident caused delays on US-58 on Friday morning, according to VDOT. All east and west lanes were closed with traffic being detoured around the area. The crash has been cleared with the road open as usual.
WSLS
Man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Southwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - 4:13 p.m. Roanoke police have arrested Anthony Hall, 29 of Roanoke in connection with Friday’s deadly shooting. Authorities say Hall is charged with second degree murder. Police say the investigation remains ongoing. UPDATE. A suspect is in custody after a man was shot...
WDBJ7.com
Man killed in crash on I-81 in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a crash on I-81S in Botetourt County early Wednesday morning, according to Virginia State Police. The crash occurred at southbound mile marker 158, two miles north of Brughs Mill Rd. 52-year-old Richard Banville of Franklin, Massachusetts, was driving a Nissan...
WSLS
Police presence in Ramada Road area of Vinton due to standoff, authorities say
VINTON, Va. – There was a heavy police presence in the Ramada Road area of Vinton on Tuesday night due to a standoff. On Tuesday at 6:13 p.m., Vinton Police went to the 700 block of Ramada Road to serve an emergency custody order, authorities said. 10 News had...
WDBJ7.com
Second-degree murder charge filed for Roanoke shooting death
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man has been charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of a man in southwest Roanoke. Anthony Hall, 29 of Roanoke, is being held in the Roanoke City Jail. About 8:25 a.m. October 28, Roanoke Police were called about a person with a gunshot...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg City Schools receives funding for electric buses
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools will receive $9,875,000 in grant funding to purchase 25 clean, zero-emission school buses and charging infrastructure. The grant comes from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. The buses will replace older, less efficient diesel-powered buses. “This award is a transformational...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened earlier this morning. According to VSP, the crash occurred at the southbound 158 mile-marker on Interstate 81– two miles north of Brughs Mill Road in Botetourt County — at 2:02 a.m.
WSET
Two injured, charges pending after school bus crash in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A crash just after 10:30 Monday morning sent two people to the hospital with their injuries, the Roanoke Police Department said. At the intersection of Shenandoah and 5th Street NW a vehicle and bus were involved in an accident, RPD said. Law enforcement said an...
pmg-va.com
VSP seeking information on fatal hit and run
Virginia State Police is investigating a hit and run crash, which resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The crash occurred Tuesday, September 21 at 12:30 a.m. on Route 460 four tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County. Aaron Blake Collins, 26, of Concord, Va. was walking in...
wfirnews.com
One person dead after accident on I-81 in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday, (Oct 26) at 2:02 a.m. on Interstate 81, at the southbound 158-mile marker, two miles north of Brughs Mill Road in Botetourt County. A 1992 Nissan Sentra was...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski County plans to turn Old Middle School into housing departments
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– After sitting untouched for years, the Old Pulaski Middle School is going to get some new life. According to county officials, the plan is to turn the building into a housing development. “Through a developer, we are re-purposing the school into market-rate apartments,” said Jonathan...
Campbell Co. Deputies take suspect into custody in reference to burglary
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Deputies in Campbell County as well as Deputies in Pittsylvania County served a search warrant in relation to a burglary and took a suspect into custody. Deputies in Campbell County say entry to a residence on the 3000 block of Moons Road in Hurt was made by Deputies of the […]
wfirnews.com
Man arrested after three hour standoff in Vinton
Vinton, VA – On October 25, 2022, at 6:13 PM officers of the Vinton Police Department attempted to serve an Emergency Custody Order on a resident at the 700 block of Ramada Rd. Upon the officer’s arrival, the subject barricaded himself inside a locked bedroom inside the residence. Statements were made by the resident that compromised the safety of the scene if officers tried to gain access. Roanoke County S.W.A.T was called for assistance along with a negotiator team. At 9:24 PM, the subject surrendered and was taken into custody on the active Emergency Custody Order without further incident. The subject was transported to Lewis Gale Hospital for a medical evaluation. No injuries occurred to the officers or the subject during the incident.
wfirnews.com
Shooting in NW Roanoke early this morning
(from Roanoke PD) On October 26, 2022 at approximately 12:45 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Syracuse Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim inside a vehicle in the area with what appeared to be serious gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Details about what led to the shooting are limited at this time. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made regarding this incident.
WSLS
Franklin County woman with Alzheimer’s found safe
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities said that Veronica Jones has been found safe on Wednesday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to find a missing woman with Alzheimer’s. 55-year-old Veronica Jones was last seen around 4:30 p.m. walking in...
WSLS
Roanoke officials looking for Community Engagement Team volunteers
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is working to form stronger connections with the community. On Friday, authorities announced the Community Engagement Team, which will consist of ten local volunteers. Volunteers will work with the Community Engagement Sergeant, Community Relations Specialist, and community-assigned deputies when they’re...
WSLS
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
cbs19news
Critical Missing Alert in place for Franklin County woman
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police are asking for help to find a missing Franklin County woman. According to the Virginia State Police, 55-year-old Veronica Maxwell Jones was last seen around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday on the 3700 block of Colonial Turnpike. She is a black woman who is 5-foot-9...
Comments / 0