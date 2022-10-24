Read full article on original website
Related
Classes of more than 70 students amid historic declines in test scores
The National Assessment of Educational Progress reading and math exams, often called the "Nation's Report Card," showed the devastating impact of Covid-19 on America's children. CNN correspondent Gabe Cohen reports.
DC teacher rips equity grading, 'no-zero' policy for unleashing 'chaos' on school
A Washington, D.C. public educator is calling out the "chaos" brought on by an area school district's equity-based grading policy during the COVID-19 pandemic. "A teacher I know was working at a D.C. public high school when the district installed a rule during the pandemic that no grade on any assignment could be lower than 50 percent," Washington Post education columnist Jay Mathews wrote on Sunday.
colbyecho.news
Mathematics education is flawed
As a math major who has loved math in all of its elegant beauty for years, there is nothing more depressing and frustrating than this country’s sorry excuse for mathematical education in its public schools. Everyone knows there’s a problem with the way math is taught, but not many people seem to know exactly what that problem is.
Shutting down classrooms in the pandemic’s early days pummeled kids’ education. Many parents believe there are lingering effects
At this California school, lesson plans are designed around a hybrid of Zoom and in-class students. The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on everyone—and the impact still lingers two years later. While children were less prone to fatal infections from the virus, widespread and prolonged school closures mean they are dealing with long-term consequences to their academic progress and emotional well-being.
Comments / 6