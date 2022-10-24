Read full article on original website
Related
Police investigating deadly shooting on Indy’s east side
Police are responding to the area near Emerson and East 38th Street after a reported shooting.
SWAT arrests suspected burglar after east side standoff
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD SWAT arrested a man Friday morning who allegedly broke into a vacant residence near Arlington Avenue and 21st Street and showed a long gun. Nobody was injured as SWAT officers entered the duplex at 2215 Admiral Drive and took the man into custody. Neighbors called police...
Speedway PD investigating shooting of teenager at apartment complex
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Speedway Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday. If happened at 6032 Eagleview Court, which is in the Eagle Creek Court Apartments just before 3 p.m. Police tell 13News it was a juvenile teenager that was shot. There is no information on any suspects. 13News...
Indiana would-be robber beaten up, held at gunpoint by apartment residents
KOKOMO, Ind. (WXIN) — Kokomo police said a would-be robber bit off more than he could chew when the residents of an apartment fought back and ended up bloodying the robber, disarming him, and holding him at gunpoint until police officers arrived. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the attempted robbery occurred early Thursday at […]
IMPD: 1 killed, 2 wounded in shootings on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis after two wounded people arrived at a Subway restaurant in the Forest Manor area. It happened Friday afternoon around 3:30. Officers said two people showed up in a white car outside the Subway at East 38th Street and Emerson Avenue. When police got there, they found one man and one woman shot.
18-year-old arrested for Kokomo burglary
KOKOMO, Ind — An 18-year-old is in custody after a burglary attempt in Kokomo early Thursday morning. It happened at the Annex of Kokomo apartments. Police responded to an apartment around 3:30 a.m., where they found three residents holding a suspect at gunpoint. The residents told police the suspect had entered the apartment wearing a ski mask and pointed a gun at them.
1 dead after officer-involved shooting
An Investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting involving the Lawrence Police Department.
Police investigating homicide on east side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a homicide on East Washington Street that happened Oct. 26. Officers were called to an area near East Washington Street and I-70 around 8 a.m. on a report of a person down. Arriving officers found an injured man and he was pronounced dead at...
WTHR
1 killed, 1 injured in east Indianapolis shooting
A man died and a woman was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon. The victims were found outside a Subway restaurant at 38th and Emerson.
Mother dies in Wayne County crash, 5-year-old son injured
WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A Cambridge City woman died in a crash Thursday evening. Police said 29-year-old Ashley Barrett died at the scene of the single car crash in the 2200 block of Boyd Road in Wayne County. Barrett’s 5-year-old son suffered minor injuries and crawled from the...
WTHR
Teen shot at apartment complex
Speedway Police are investigating a shooting right now at Eagle Creek Court Apartments. They tell us a teenager was shot.
1 dead after shooting on Indy's near north side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy's near north side. Police said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Wheeler Street, which is near 25th & Keystone. Police said a man with an apparent gunshot wound was pronounced dead at...
Mother and daughter arrested in series of Marion County bank robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two women for allegedly robbing two Indianapolis banks. Police claim 36-year-old Shamiya Hunt and her mother, 55-year-old Sierra Hunt, robbed two banks. The robberies began on Oct. 7 at a bank on Corporate Drive in Indianapolis. The robber was able to get away with cash.
IMPD: Man taken to hospital after 2-car crash ends with vehicle striking power pole
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was taken to the hospital after a serious two-car crash on Indianapolis' northeast side early Friday morning. IMPD officers responded to the intersection of North Shadeland Avenue and Carlton Arms Drive, just south of Community Hospital North, for a report of a crash shortly before 4:30 a.m.
WTHR
Teen hit with gunfire at Eagle Creek Court Apartments
Speedway police say a teen was hit with gunfire about 3 hours ago at the Eagle Creek Court Apartments. That's near 21st and Cunningham road.
Charges filed in connection with October 12 homicide on Denny Street
An Indianapolis man has been arrested and charged with murder following the Oct. 12 shooting death of Anthony Myers Sr.
1017thepoint.com
WANTED ALLEGED ARMED ROBBER CAUGHT AFTER EIGHT-HOUR STANDOFF
(West Manchester, OH)--Tear gas was used to end an eight-hour standoff Wednesday night that ended with an alleged Wayne County armed robber in custody. Justin Gabbard was determined to be in a home on U.S. 127 near West Manchester. Here’s Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson talking about the standoff, which began at 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon: "The information we had from Wayne County is that this subject could be armed and dangerous. He's known to carry a firearm and he's also known to wear body armor, so we took a lot of extra precautions tonight." At around 9:30 Wednesday night, tear gas was deployed and Gabbard was taken into custody. Four roads in the area, including 127, were shut down during the standoff. Gabbard is accused of a committing a Wayne County armed robbery in late August.
1017thepoint.com
WOMAN KILLED IN WESTERN WAYNE CRASH
(Cambridge City, IN)--One person is dead following a crash in western Wayne County Thursday night. At around 8:30 Thursday night, first responders were sent to the intersection of Boyd and Hunnicutt Road just south of Cambridge City. There, they found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. A child who, according to scanner traffic, was five years old was found wandering in the area. An adult female was inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity and details of what led to the crash have not been released.
WTHR
ISP: 2 students transported to hospital after crash involving vans on Indianapolis' southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Two students from Pennsylvania were taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vans on Indianapolis' southeast side Thursday morning. The crash occurred along I-465 southbound near South Arlington Avenue around 7:45 a.m. There were at least 19 students in the vans, and two were transported to a local hospital with "very minor injuries," Indiana State Police told 13News.
IMPD: Child hit by car on northeast side, taken to hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — A child was transported to a local hospital after being hit by a car on Indianapolis' northeast side Wednesday morning, IMPD said. Officers responded to the intersection of East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 1