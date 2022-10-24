(West Manchester, OH)--Tear gas was used to end an eight-hour standoff Wednesday night that ended with an alleged Wayne County armed robber in custody. Justin Gabbard was determined to be in a home on U.S. 127 near West Manchester. Here’s Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson talking about the standoff, which began at 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon: "The information we had from Wayne County is that this subject could be armed and dangerous. He's known to carry a firearm and he's also known to wear body armor, so we took a lot of extra precautions tonight." At around 9:30 Wednesday night, tear gas was deployed and Gabbard was taken into custody. Four roads in the area, including 127, were shut down during the standoff. Gabbard is accused of a committing a Wayne County armed robbery in late August.

