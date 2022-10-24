Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Police issue Golden Alert for Ky. woman missing since September
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - The Somerset Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for 54-year-old Kimberly Casey, who has been missing since September 23. Casey is described as a white female with brown shoulder-length hair, brown eyes, 5 foot tall, and weighing around 113 pounds. Casey also has a tattoo of a Playboy Bunny smoking a cigar on her left shoulder.
WKYT 27
String of road sign thefts hurting emergency response in Ky. community
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - First responders in Somerset and Pulaski County say getting to emergencies has been more difficult of late because of the absence of road signs. Somerset leaders are asking for the public’s assistance in preventing road sign thefts. City and county leaders say this is a...
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
The removal of her 22.5-pound tumor pioneered the birth of abdominal surgery and she endured it with no anesthesia. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
Pair of missing girls found safe in Laurel County
Have you seen these two? The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is searching for two missing 14-year-olds.
WKYT 27
Ky. missing person case ends with deadly shooting in Mississippi
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky missing person case ended with a deadly shooting in Mississippi. Kentucky State Police had been looking for a 37-year-old Laurel County woman since she was last seen on Friday. It was suspected she was in the company of her estranged husband, 42-year-old Ronnie L. Martin. People who know the couple say they were separated.
Kentucky man tied to missing person’s case fatally shot in Mississippi
A Kentucky man—who state police said was last seen with a Laurel County woman who was missing—is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Mississippi.
WTVQ
Missing Kentucky woman connected to deadly shooting in Mississippi
MISSISSIPPIS (WTVQ) — A woman missing out of Laurel County is now connected to a deadly shooting in Mississippi. Earlier this week, ABC 36 was informed that Tawana Martin, of London, was reported missing on Friday. At the time, Kentucky State Police said she may have been traveling with...
935wain.com
Update! Kentucky State Police Investigates Taylor County Missing Person
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (October 25, 2022) – Kentucky State Police requests assistance in an on-going investigation attempting to locating a missing person. Pedro Diego, age 26 of Campbellsville, KY, was last seen at a friend’s residence in Taylor County at approximately 1:00 A.M. EST on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
lakercountry.com
Grand jury indicts 16
A Russell County grand jury indicted 16 individuals yesterday. Adam Mann, 37, of Russell Springs, on charges of burglary first degree, two counts of assault third degree, two counts of wanton endangerment first degree, criminal mischief first degree, and being a persistent felony offender. David Wisdom, 34, of Russell Springs,...
wymt.com
KSP crime lab identifies part of pill found in Halloween candy during trunk or treat
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know what part of a pill found inside some Halloween candy during a recent trunk or treat event in Southern Kentucky is. The event in question was held at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in Somerset last Friday night. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, officials said a parent found half of a tablet inside a box of Nerds.
q95fm.net
Burn Ban Issued for Several Counties in Eastern Kentucky
In other news, six counties in the Eastern Kentucky region have issued a burn ban. These counties banned burning of any kind and is banned no matter what time of the day it is. These counties are Johnson, Magoffin, Rowan, Lawrence, Pulaski and Whitley. The bans were issued by each...
Missing Laurel County woman located in Mississippi
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Officials said 37-year-old Tawana R. Martin was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at her London home and was reported missing on Sunday.
k105.com
Teen son of Casey Co. sheriff dies in accident on private property
The Casey County sheriff’s teenage son has been killed in a single-vehicle accident. Dalton Weddle, 18, the son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle, died early Saturday morning in a crash that occurred on private property in the Knifley community in Taylor County. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office told...
WBKO
KSP looking for missing Taylor Co. man
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police asks for help in an ongoing investigation to find a missing person. Officials say 26-year-old Pedro Diego from Campbellsville, was last seen at a friend’s house in Taylor County around 1 a.m. Saturday October 22. If you have any information on the...
q95fm.net
Two Juveniles Reported Missing In Laurel County
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is reporting two missing 14-year-old juveniles in their county. Both girls were last seen off of Paris Karr Road, 10-miles southwest of London, at approximately 12:20 AM, on October 26th. 14-year-old Allison Gregory is described as being a white female with black, shoulder-length hair....
WLKY.com
Second confirmed case of tick-borne cattle disease found in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — More than two months after officials warned cattle producers of a potentially deadly tick-borne disease in Kentucky, a second case has been confirmed. Kentucky State veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn confirmed the second case was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County. The cow was said to be jaundiced and had rapid breathing.
lakercountry.com
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Pulaski County
A deadly shooting investigation is underway in neighboring Pulaski County. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, a 49-year-old Somerset man, identified as Gregory N. Ramsey, was shot and killed early Monday morning on Ash Street. Deputies responded to the call early Monday morning where a homeowner, identified as...
wymt.com
Former city councilman sentenced in drug trafficking case
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT/LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER) - A well-known Knox County man will spend more than eight years in prison for his role in a federal drug trafficking case. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports former Barbourville City Councilman Calvin Manis pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this week. According to court documents, Manis,...
q95fm.net
State Police Ask For Help Locating Missing Woman
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. Kentucky State Police Post 7, in London, received a report of a missing person on Sunday. 37-year-old Tawana R, Martin, of London, was last seen at her home by members of her family,...
wymt.com
North Laurel win over South Laurel ruled a forfeit due to self-reported violation
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to the KHSAA, North Laurel’s 43-0 win over South Laurel has been ruled a forfeit. In the KHSAA’s schedule page, the forfeit is due to a self-reported ineligible player. The forfeit gives the Cardinals their first win of the season. North Laurel drops to 5-4.
