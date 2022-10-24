ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
HollywoodLife

Queen Latifah & Son, 3, Seen In 1st Photos As They Hold Hands On Shopping Trip

Queen Latifah was photographed for the first time in public with her toddler son! The Equalizer star, 52, was beaming in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8) as she enjoyed an afternoon of retail therapy with the adorable toddler she reportedly shares with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols. Dressed in an ultra casual ensemble of a tee, shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap, Latifah looked to be on cloud nine as she held the hand of her boy, who was too cute in his monster truck shirt.
Essence

Kym Whitley & Lena Waithe Tell A Story Of Work, Love & Unexpected Motherhood On Audible

The podcast, titled Kym, is loosely based on the life of the comedic actress. Lena Waithe and Kym Whitley have partnered for a new series on Audible. The show, Kym, loosely based on Kym Whiley’s life, follows the story of Kym Wilson, an actress and comedian raising her 8-year-old son Trevante. Monique, Trevante’s biological mother, left him at Kym’s door when he was just three years old.
ETOnline.com

Kim Coles Reunites With Queen Latifah, Talks Possible 'Living Single' Reunion (Exclusive)

If you've been waiting for updates on a possible reunion of the Living Single cast, get in line! Kim Coles is way ahead of you. ET spoke with the comedian on Saturday at theGrio Awards' first-ever ceremony and gala at the Beverly Hilton, where she was among many of the night's stars honoring Norman Lear, Tyler Perry, Patti LaBelle and more.
Distractify

Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know

Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Prevention

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok

Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
Popculture

An 'America's Got Talent' Series Is Canceled, Simon Cowell Says

America's Got Talent mastermind Simon Cowell said the latest spinoff, America's Got Talent: Extreme, will not return for a second season, at least if he has anything to say about it. In a resurfaced interview from September, Cowell said he thought the show pushed death-defying stunts too far. The production was rocked by tragedy when veteran escape artist Jonathan Goodwin nearly died in a rehearsal accident. Goodwin survived but is now paralyzed from the waist down.
Cinemablend

Kevin Hart Gets Real About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap And How The World Should Treat His Situation With Chris Rock

It’s been a little over six months since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, and many are still discussing the polarzing incident. While the general public has had plenty of thoughts on the matter, plenty of celebrities have weighed in as well. One of the high-profile stars that chimed in with thoughts is Kevin Hart, who’s good friends with both Smith and Rock. Hart has never been one to shy away from giving honest thoughts and, not too long ago, he got real about the slap and how the world should be treating the situation at this point.
SheKnows

Janet & Paris Jackson's Rare Side-By-Side Photo Has Us Wishing For More Family Moments Between the Two

Auntie and niece duo Janet and Paris Jackson shook the internet with an extremely rare photo of the two sitting side-by-side at a busy Paris Fashion Week event. The picture, posted by Janet, was sweetly captioned by the iconic singer. She wrote, “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson” alongside three sparkling heart emojis. Paris dropped a heart in the comments in response to her aunt’s show of affection. The fashionable family members were photographed on a zebra print couch, Paris wearing a stoic expression and Janet smiling for the camera. The elder Jackson wore a masculine chic look comprised of...
Distractify

