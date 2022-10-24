Read full article on original website
Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom
In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
Queen Latifah put a 'no death clause' in her contract after she realized she was playing characters who kept dying in everything
"I was like, 'No more dying. No more getting shot by 300 bullets up in this car,'" the "Girls Trip" star said.
Queen Latifah & Son, 3, Seen In 1st Photos As They Hold Hands On Shopping Trip
Queen Latifah was photographed for the first time in public with her toddler son! The Equalizer star, 52, was beaming in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8) as she enjoyed an afternoon of retail therapy with the adorable toddler she reportedly shares with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols. Dressed in an ultra casual ensemble of a tee, shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap, Latifah looked to be on cloud nine as she held the hand of her boy, who was too cute in his monster truck shirt.
Kym Whitley & Lena Waithe Tell A Story Of Work, Love & Unexpected Motherhood On Audible
The podcast, titled Kym, is loosely based on the life of the comedic actress. Lena Waithe and Kym Whitley have partnered for a new series on Audible. The show, Kym, loosely based on Kym Whiley’s life, follows the story of Kym Wilson, an actress and comedian raising her 8-year-old son Trevante. Monique, Trevante’s biological mother, left him at Kym’s door when he was just three years old.
Kim Coles Reunites With Queen Latifah, Talks Possible 'Living Single' Reunion (Exclusive)
If you've been waiting for updates on a possible reunion of the Living Single cast, get in line! Kim Coles is way ahead of you. ET spoke with the comedian on Saturday at theGrio Awards' first-ever ceremony and gala at the Beverly Hilton, where she was among many of the night's stars honoring Norman Lear, Tyler Perry, Patti LaBelle and more.
Our Condolences To Christopher Meloni's Kids, Who Are Having To Deal With All The Law And Order ‘Zaddy’ Memes
Amid Christopher Meloni's Zaddy era, his kids are dealing with all of the Law & Order memes about it.
'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards poses for steamy magazine cover ahead of 'Halloween Ends' premiere
Kyle Richards discussed her new movie, "Halloween Ends," with Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the difficult "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion with Fox News Digital.
Austin Stoker dies age 92: The actor - who is best known for his role in John Carpenter's action thriller Assault On Precinct 13 - passes away in LA
Austin Stoker has died aged 92. The actor - who is best known for his role in John Carpenter's action thriller Assault on Precinct 13 - passed away on Friday of renal failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. Robin Stoker - his wife of 43 years -...
Michelle Obama Looks Stunning In Hot Pink Suit For George Clooney’s Foundation Party: Photos
Michelle Obama sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the after-party for George Clooney’s Albie Awards at The Mark Hotel in New York City on Sept. 29. The 58-year-old looked stunning when she wore a hot pink pantsuit with a matching blouse.
You Need to See Rihanna Dancing in Her Underwear and a Hoodie in New Video
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Rihanna is promoting her loungewear the best way she knows how—with herself as the muse. The singer shared a new video on Instagram yesterday, in which she is seen dancing around in a...
Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know
Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
‘Little House on the Prairie’: This Star Died Days Before His Final Episode Aired
Little House on the Prairie featured many of our favorite actors. One actor died a few days before his last episode aired. Here's what we know.
Oprah Winfrey Has Split Up Her $17 Million Montecito Estate and Sold It to 2 Famous Friends
Oprah Winfrey's real estate portfolio reflects her successful 50-year career and love for her close friends, like Jennifer Aniston.
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
My 600-lb Life's Robin now looks unrecognisable with transformed body
Robin McKinley decided enough was enough, and went to pay Dr. Nowzaradan on My 600-lb Life a visit in Houston. She initially weighed 648 pounds on the scale before embarking on a weight loss journey. The TLC show follows the lives of people in America weighing over 600 lbs, and...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok
Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
An 'America's Got Talent' Series Is Canceled, Simon Cowell Says
America's Got Talent mastermind Simon Cowell said the latest spinoff, America's Got Talent: Extreme, will not return for a second season, at least if he has anything to say about it. In a resurfaced interview from September, Cowell said he thought the show pushed death-defying stunts too far. The production was rocked by tragedy when veteran escape artist Jonathan Goodwin nearly died in a rehearsal accident. Goodwin survived but is now paralyzed from the waist down.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Kevin Hart Gets Real About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap And How The World Should Treat His Situation With Chris Rock
It’s been a little over six months since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, and many are still discussing the polarzing incident. While the general public has had plenty of thoughts on the matter, plenty of celebrities have weighed in as well. One of the high-profile stars that chimed in with thoughts is Kevin Hart, who’s good friends with both Smith and Rock. Hart has never been one to shy away from giving honest thoughts and, not too long ago, he got real about the slap and how the world should be treating the situation at this point.
Janet & Paris Jackson's Rare Side-By-Side Photo Has Us Wishing For More Family Moments Between the Two
Auntie and niece duo Janet and Paris Jackson shook the internet with an extremely rare photo of the two sitting side-by-side at a busy Paris Fashion Week event. The picture, posted by Janet, was sweetly captioned by the iconic singer. She wrote, “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson” alongside three sparkling heart emojis. Paris dropped a heart in the comments in response to her aunt’s show of affection. The fashionable family members were photographed on a zebra print couch, Paris wearing a stoic expression and Janet smiling for the camera. The elder Jackson wore a masculine chic look comprised of...
