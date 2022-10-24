ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LePage and Mills face off in Voice of the Voter forum. Here's what they said.

PORTLAND, Maine — Incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and Republican challenger and former Gov. Paul LePage faced off in the final gubernatorial debate Thursday evening before the November election. NEWS CENTER Maine partnered with the Maine State Chamber of Commerce for the Voice of the Voter forum. The debate was...
newscentermaine.com

Hunters worry about PFAS chemicals in deer meat this season

MAINE, Maine — Firearm season for white-tailed deer opens this Saturday for Maine residents amid growing concerns about toxic chemicals in game animals. In November of 2021, a "do not eat" advisory was issued for deer harvested in Fairfield and surrounding communities after several animals tested positive for elevated levels of industrial chemicals known as PFAS.
newscentermaine.com

It's going to pour again Wednesday

PORTLAND, Maine — Uncle! We've now completely erased the drought conditions Maine had been plagued by for the entire summer. With another round of drenching rain on the way, most of the state will end up with a yearly surplus of rainfall. The next round of rain will arrive...
