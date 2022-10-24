Read full article on original website
Fact checking numbers LePage and Mills cited during the Voice of the Voter forum
During our Voice of the Voter forum, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and Republican hopeful Paul LePage cited a lot of statistics. Here's a breakdown of the data.
LePage and Mills face off in Voice of the Voter forum. Here's what they said.
PORTLAND, Maine — Incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and Republican challenger and former Gov. Paul LePage faced off in the final gubernatorial debate Thursday evening before the November election. NEWS CENTER Maine partnered with the Maine State Chamber of Commerce for the Voice of the Voter forum. The debate was...
Hunters worry about PFAS chemicals in deer meat this season
MAINE, Maine — Firearm season for white-tailed deer opens this Saturday for Maine residents amid growing concerns about toxic chemicals in game animals. In November of 2021, a "do not eat" advisory was issued for deer harvested in Fairfield and surrounding communities after several animals tested positive for elevated levels of industrial chemicals known as PFAS.
Maine begins removing those naughty license plates
The state began issuing recall letters this month, with a handful each day. It'll take a couple of months to complete the process.
Massachusetts teen 'believed to be in danger' could be in Maine or NH
Colleen Weaver, 16, left her home sometime between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Oct. 18 and hasn't been heard from since. For that reason, police believe she is in danger.
Firewood assistance programs to expand in Maine
Some families around the state struggle to pay for wood and some people can't chop their own supply. This is where wood banks come in.
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast: UPDATE Wednesday, October 26, 2022. 12:00 pm.
It's going to pour again Wednesday
PORTLAND, Maine — Uncle! We've now completely erased the drought conditions Maine had been plagued by for the entire summer. With another round of drenching rain on the way, most of the state will end up with a yearly surplus of rainfall. The next round of rain will arrive...
Looking for a scare-free Halloween for your kids? Here are some steps you can take.
MAINE, Maine — Halloween can be a lot of fun with costumes, decorations, trick-or-treating, and other spooky stuff, but it's important to consider how to keep children safe on the holiday. Kimberly King is a children's book author, child abuse prevention advocate, and educator. She offered the following safety...
