spectrumnews1.com
State funds to aid in relocating homeless staying in River Bottom camps
RIVERSIDE (CNS) — An $11 million state grant awarded to Riverside County will provide funding for programs intended to help transients encamped along the Santa Ana River relocate to transitional housing and other accommodations, officials said Thursday. The Continuum of Care grant was received by the county’s Department of...
ukenreport.com
Cactus Spring Trail (to Horsethief Creek)
Autumn leaves can be enjoyed along Horsethief Creek on the Cactus Spring Trail. Coachella Valley day hikers can enjoy fall colors in the Santa Rosa Mountains on the Cactus Spring Trail. The 5-miles round trip hike to Horsethief Creek sports a 900 feet elevation gain in the Santa Rosa Wilderness...
foxla.com
Riverside homeless encampment ban: City looking to connect unhoused residents with resources
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A new ordinance that will outlaw homeless encampments along the Riverside city portion of the Santa Ana riverbed has put the focus on efforts to get those living there to accept help. But trying to connect people with resources is not easy. That's where the city's Public...
thepalmspringspost.com
Up in smoke? Palm Springs pot business ‘oversaturated,’ shops are for sale, and a major grower was accused of defaulting on rent
Local owners of legal marijuana dispensaries and grow operations bet big on the industry they assumed would be booming after California voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2016. Six years later, tax revenue has stagnated, and several Palm Springs dispensaries are up for sale. Court documents show one major grower in the city that once applied for a fivefold expansion instead found itself accused of defaulting on millions in rent and associated fees.
Meet the candidates: Palm Springs City Council
The November General Election is two weeks away, and voting by mail is already underway in Riverside County. In Palm Springs, the city council will look a lot different after the election than it does right now. There are three districts that will be electing city council representatives. Among those three races, there is only The post Meet the candidates: Palm Springs City Council appeared first on KESQ.
discovercathedralcity.com
City Council Approves Drone Light Show as Part of 8th Annual Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival
The City Council of Cathedral City approved a gift in the amount of $50,000 from Grizzly Entertainment for a drone light show at the Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival. The unanimous vote took place at the regular meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The 200-drone unit light show will...
Coachella residents celebrate the completion of their new urban forest along Grapefruit boulevard
The city of Coachella has witnessed its very first Urban Forest Project. At today's ribbon cutting, many local officials, state representatives, and residents celebrated the 288 trees and over a thousand plants planted on Grapefruit Blvd. between Ninth Street and Leoco Lane. This project focuses on bringing shade to bicyclists and pedestrians. Mayor Steven Hernandez The post Coachella residents celebrate the completion of their new urban forest along Grapefruit boulevard appeared first on KESQ.
AGU Blogosphere
Yucaipa: a remarkable debris flow video from the San Bernardino Mountains
Yucaipa: a remarkable debris flow video from the San Bernardino Mountains. On Tuesday a remarkable video was posted to Twitter showing a series of debris flows at Yucaipa in the San Bernadino Mountains of California:- . The video is also on Youtube. This series of debris flows, which occurred over...
localemagazine.com
This Private Resort and Vineyard Vacation Rental in Temecula Will Make Your Jaw Drop
Vaquero Resort Is the Perfect Place for a Stylish, Week-Long Celebration. Searching for a place to celebrate a bachelor or bachelorette, relax under one roof with the family, take your company on a work retreat or vacay with friends and family? Look no further than this premier private resort and vineyard in Temecula! Five acres of luxury, endless activities and enough space to sleep 28 guests, this vacation rental is truly everything you could dream of. Whether you’re heading on an adults-only trip or taking the kiddos along, Vaquero Resort is a destination for everyone.
Rocket lights up Coachella Valley sky Thursday evening
Did you see it? Numerous valley residents called our newsroom to report a rocket in the sky. So what was it? SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket successfully from its Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County. Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship pic.twitter.com/bIFlERy14S— SpaceX The post Rocket lights up Coachella Valley sky Thursday evening appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
Man’s body found inside electrical vault at abandoned Carousel Mall in San Bernardino
The body of a man was found inside an underground electrical vault at the shuttered Carousel Mall in San Bernardino. Security video from the area showed the man wearing a backpack walking outside the mall at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Hours later, just after 7 a.m., a fire was reported...
L.A. Weekly
Gallery: Bar Cecil Chef Gabriel Woo Serves Dinner Under The Date Palms
Chef Gabriel Woo left the comfy confines of his almost-impossible-to-get-a-reservation- at restaurant, Bar Cecil in Palm Springs, this week to serve an Outstanding in The Field dinner under the date palms at the Flying Disc Ranch in Thermal, California. Just as the temperatures are beginning to drop and the snowbird...
calexicochronicle.com
County Protests State’s Lithium Valley Draft Report
EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted to send a letter to the California Energy Commission protesting the draft report of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Despite lithium being a naturally occurring resource in Imperial County...
Palm Springs HS students produce holiday commercials for restaurant
An alumna from Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert campus is producing holiday commercials for I Heart Mac and Cheese with Palm Springs High School students, college officials said Wednesday. Donnie Gerrell, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree and teaching credential in 2018, is offering media training opportunities for...
Pedal-powered carts let you visit forbidden California via train tracks
19th century railroaders rode these for work. Now you can ride them for fun.
kazu.org
California's fight against climate change gets a little messy
Californians are used to recycling cans and bottles, but a new state law is adding banana peels, coffee grounds and other food scraps to the list. The Short-lived Climate Pollutants Reduction act, or SB 1383, mandates that nearly all communities in California provide an organic waste recycling service to their residents.
spectrumnews1.com
Redistricting changes layout of 41st Congressional District
NORCO, Calif. — The race for the 41st Congressional District is expected to be one of the most competitive in California after redistricting shifted the previously Republican leaning Riverside County map to one with an even share of Democratic voters. What You Need To Know. The new district includes...
KTLA.com
The history hidden beneath 3 California lakes
A recent discovery of a World War II boat at the bottom of Shasta Lake has sparked interest in what lies in the deep of California’s lakes. The continued drought has caused water levels to drop, revealing more than just boats. Shasta Lake. A landing boat for the USS...
redlandscommunitynews.com
O’Campo’s Restaurant offers dishes from Mexico City and elsewhere
It has been more than 20 years since I first reviewed O’Campo’s in Yucaipa, and the menu hasn’t changed significantly since then. There are a few dishes from Mexico City as well as a wide array of items from all over Mexico. We started with a tender...
The Stylish Azure Sky Hotel Is Our New Favorite Adults-Only Desert Escape
South Palm Springs is already chock full of luxury boutique hideaways, but with the so-far durable flexibility in remote work policies, everyone’s favorite desert town can hardly keep up with a renewed demand for weekday visits from restless Angelenos. That means more new properties are popping up every day and becoming even more specialized than before. Enter Azure Sky, a truly tiny, design-forward guesthouse with just 14 rooms and an adult-only policy that guarantees a certain kind of serenity on the grounds. Though there are only a few rooms, each is incredibly spacious, skewing more toward apartment size than a typical hotel, and many come with their own kitchenettes, another boon for a longer visit.
