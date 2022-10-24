ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willard, MO

SGF woman pleads guilty to creating team to murder ex-husband

By John Paul Schmidt
 4 days ago

Note: A previous version of the story stated Chute was Cox’s ex-boyfriend. He is her ex-husband.

WILLARD, Mo. — A woman pleaded guilty Friday to murdering her ex-husband and his significant other in 2020.

Theresa Cox, 29, of Springfield pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and two counts of armed criminal action during a plea agreement hearing Friday. Cox is scheduled to be sentenced at 2 p.m. on Oct. 31.

The Murder

On the morning of Nov. 14, 2020, officers responded to a shots fired call in Willard. When they arrived, they found Brianna Sproul and Alexander Chute dead of gunshot wounds on the porch of an apartment. They were killed earlier that morning.

Officers found Chute’s and Cox’s 4-year-old daughter unharmed in the bathroom. At the time, there was an active investigation regarding physical and sexual abuse perpetrated by Cox, according to a police report. A month prior, it was decided that their daughter would stay with Chute for her safety.

Over the next few days, officers searched for answers as to what happened. On Nov. 17, a Crime Stoppers tip was submitted about a man named Duncan Bogle.

The Gunman

Duncan Bogel, 22, of Springfield, who went by the name “Mixxi,” was Cox’s romantic partner. The investigation showed that Cox and Bogle planned to murder Chute. A friend of Bogle’s said that Bogle called him on Nov. 13, “screaming, crying, and hyperventilating,” saying that he didn’t want to kill anyone. When the friend saw on the news that the murders had been committed, he called Bogle on Nov. 15 and said, “Mixxi, you killed those people.”

“Sometimes some people have to die,” Bogel said.

Cox repeatedly pressured Bogel into hurting or killing Chute, according to the police report. Cox bought a gun and gave it to Bogel. On Nov. 3, Cox contacted police and report the gun missing, stating that it had been taken from her vehicle.

Text messages between the two in the days preceding the murder gave signs of the plan. The day before the murder, Cox texted Bogle:

“I need some time to air out my mind and get into a good place for tomorrow.”

The Pizza Restaurant

Matthew Plumb, 45, of Springfield, was a coworker at the pizza restaurant Cox worked at and helped Cox create an alibi, allowing her to stay clocked in at work on Nov. 13 and early morning hours of Nov. 14 while Bogle took her car under the pretense of having the vehicle’s transmission fixed. Bogle took the car during Cox’s shift, and when he returned to the pizza restaurant, he was distraught. Plumb drove Bogle home, throwing the gun used in the murder into a creek. Officers later found the gun.

Cox also tried to recruit Therin Plumb, 20, of Springfield, who is Matthew Plumb’s son, to help with the murder. He told police that he agreed to help Cox at first but later changed his mind. When Bogle returned to the pizza restaurant, Matthew Plumb told Therin to get the gun and put it in his vehicle.

The general manager of the restaurant was interviewed on Nov. 27. She said that the restaurant was a mess when she started working on Nov. 14. A delivery driver told the manager that Cox and Bogle stayed the night at the restaurant. The manager said that Cox and Bogle were in “fugitive mode,” and that the two had dyed their hair. The delivery driver took them to a truck stop in Joplin.

Cox and Bogle fled to California and were found in December 2020. They were brought back into custody at the Greene County jail.

Court Dates

Bogle has a jury trial scheduled for 9 a.m. on Oct. 31. He is charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder, two felony counts of armed criminal action, and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Matthew Plumb has a sentencing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 9. He is charged with a felony count of tampering with physical evidence. Initial charges of murder and armed criminal action were dismissed.

Therin Plumb has a disposition scheduled for Nov. 21. He is charged with a felony count of tampering with physical evidence.

