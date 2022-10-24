ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Construction begins on Bradfordville Dog Park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Construction is officially underway at a local beloved dog park that’s been closed for weeks. Leon County shut down the Bradfordville Dog Park in August after a dog that went in the water there came down with a flesh-eating mold. Several people stopped me out...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Halloween babies in Tallahassee Memorial Hospital’s NICU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial Hospital celebrates its annual Halloween tradition by dressing up NICU babies in adorable costumes. TMH contains the only neonatal intensive care unit in the region and the only high-risk labor and delivery unit. TMH’s team works to make the NICU environment as comfortable as possible for families during these times.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Locals react as Powerball climbs to $800 Million

For the first time in more than 200 years, several descendants of those escaped slaves, also known as “maroons,” returned to Prospect Bluff where their ancestors found freedom. ‘Very disturbing’: Neighbors react to body found along rural Leon County road. Updated: 24 hours ago. A woman's body...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

The Forgotten Freedom Fighters at Prospect Bluff

‘Very disturbing’: Neighbors react to body found along rural Leon County road. A woman's body was discovered on the side of a rural Leon County road Sunday. Authorities are now asking the public to help understand what happened. Killearn Lakes resident celebrates 25 years of transforming home into haunted...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Thomasville haunted house shuts down after 13 years

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A popular haunted house in the Rose City is being shut down this year. The Woodrow Manor Haunted House has been open for 13 years. After four months of preparation for this year’s 22-room haunted house, the owner said he’s devastated the Halloween tradition has to come to an end.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Longtime vendor claims city, Dailey are killing his business

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A local businessman putting his frustration with the City of Tallahassee on full display. You may have seen the banner just off Thomasville Rd, claiming, “John Dailey killed Christmas by King.”. Jim King has been selling pumpkins and Christmas trees from lots around town for years,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

New details released in body found on Wiley Road in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three days after a body was found on the side of a rural Leon County road, the sheriff’s office has released new details. According to a release sent around 9:30 Wednesday night, the victim was a 37-year-old white woman from Georgia. Investigators believe she knew the suspect, it added.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

One dead, one injured after SUV vs scooter crash in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a gas-powered scooter that left one man dead and one woman seriously injured. The crash happened Sunday morning before 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of Alabama Street. According to TPD, one man died...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Jackson County Sheriff adopts Feline Deputy ‘Sniper’

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When you think of animals in law enforcement, it’s usually K9 officers. However, at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they’re doing things a little bit differently. Sheriff Donnie Edendfield recently adopted a nine-month old kitten as the office’s “Feline Deputy” named Sniper.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Post-Searchlight

Local murder still under investigation

The body of a 20-year-old man was found last Monday morning at a property on Fifth Avenue in Bainbridge, Ga. Bainbridge Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working on learning if the death was a homicide. Police have not publicly identified the man yet. Investigator Marc Esquivel says...
BAINBRIDGE, GA

