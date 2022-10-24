New Mexico Make-a-Wish, local car dealership to hold annual trunk or treat event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Yard decorations, buying candy, making costumes. Halloween is upon us, and Make-a-Wish has a special event for kids who want a little extra candy this year.

Make-a-Wish New Mexico, Inc. has partnered with Garcia Subaru North , a local car dealership, to hold a trunk-or-treat event. During the event, kids of all walks are welcome to come pick up some treats and meet characters.

Make-a-Wish CEO Sara Lister said the event is annual, and Wish families and the public are welcome to attend. She noted they typically have 20 or more cars at the trunk-or-treat.

Trunk-or-treating can be a safe alternative to trick-or-treating because it eliminates factors such as children being unsupervised or visiting strangers’ homes.

Lister said the event used to be held indoors, but due to COVID and general safety measures, the event was moved outside for all to enjoy.

The organization is collecting candy donations for the event, and they said anyone who wants to donate can drop off candy at 7400 Tiburon Street Northeast during the following times: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The trunk-or-treat will be held on October 26 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Garcia Subaru North (6401 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast).

