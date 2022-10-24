ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico Make-a-Wish, local car dealership to hold annual trunk or treat event

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hwprq_0ikddZ1u00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Yard decorations, buying candy, making costumes. Halloween is upon us, and Make-a-Wish has a special event for kids who want a little extra candy this year.

Make-a-Wish New Mexico, Inc. has partnered with Garcia Subaru North , a local car dealership, to hold a trunk-or-treat event. During the event, kids of all walks are welcome to come pick up some treats and meet characters.

One of the most haunted RV campgrounds is in New Mexico

Make-a-Wish CEO Sara Lister said the event is annual, and Wish families and the public are welcome to attend. She noted they typically have 20 or more cars at the trunk-or-treat.

Trunk-or-treating can be a safe alternative to trick-or-treating because it eliminates factors such as children being unsupervised or visiting strangers’ homes.

Lister said the event used to be held indoors, but due to COVID and general safety measures, the event was moved outside for all to enjoy.

New Mexico’s history of witchcraft and sorcery

The organization is collecting candy donations for the event, and they said anyone who wants to donate can drop off candy at 7400 Tiburon Street Northeast during the following times: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The trunk-or-treat will be held on October 26 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Garcia Subaru North (6401 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque artists support fellow artist through tough recovery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuqerque’s artist community came together Thursday night to help one of their own through a tough time. Three weeks ago, local artist Josh Patterson experienced a seizure and a fall that left him with severe complications and a long recovery ahead. His fellow artists say they know how hard it is to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe River Trail repair work to resume October 31

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, the Santa Fe River Repairs and Bank Stabilization Project will resume. The project is a continuation of repairs to the damage caused by heavy storm flows back in 2018. It was paused briefly this past spring and summer for living river releases. Officials are asking community members to stay […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County’s Safari Run to be held Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is holding their annual Safari Run Sunday at the University of New Mexico North Campus golf course. Money raised goes to help global health partnerships work in rural Kenya. The nonprofit provides medical supplies and food for families in Kenya. To join the run, visit the Safari Run’s website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque residents can dispose of household hazardous waste during drive-thru collection event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are encouraged to bring Household Hazardous Waste to the Collection Event they are hosting next Saturday. Items to bring:. cleaning supplies. gasoline. paint. automotive oil. finishers. stain removers. Pesticides/Herbicides. poison. Antifreeze. Mercury. Pool Chemicals. Do not bring:. Fire extinguishers.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Police response times, Problem park, Fall storm, Wildfire recap, Trunk or treat

Thursday’s Top Stories Video shows physical altercation during Albuquerque elementary school pick up Video: Man takes police on chase in southern New Mexico Los Alamos Middle School football season ends early after racist remarks by players A new shopping center is coming to Rio Rancho Thieves steal Halloween decor from Albuquerque home days before holiday […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ Ride extending deadline for Forward Network plan survey

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is extending the deadline for the public to take a survey on ABQ Ride’s Forward Network plan. Survey responses will help city leaders better understand the transportation needs of bus riders. It was originally set to close Monday but the Transit Department is pushing that to November 6. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos, dive into Black cowboy culture, reap the harvest in Cloudcroft, catch a new opera, and scream for ice cream in Las Cruces. If you’re that person—or family—who’s really into Halloween, Los Alamos is the place to be this weekend, as the city’s annual Halloweekend event offers tons of holiday fun. On Friday, trick-or-treat on Main Street from 4 to 6 p.m., dress up your pup and hit the pet costume parade at 4:30 p.m. at the lawn near Boese Brothers, and get the little ones’ hands into some spooky science at the Bradbury Museum, or creepy-crawlies at the Nature Center, from 4 to 6 p.m. Brave souls can enter a haunted house at the Knights of Columbus/Colombian Club Hall from 6 to 9 p.m., and join in an 8 p.m. screening/performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Los Alamos Little Theater.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Fabian Gonzales sentenced, New lapel video, Warmer weekend, Tourism comeback, SpaceX launch

Friday’s Top Stories Former Lujan Grisham staffer claims he is receiving death threats Albuquerque parents involved in after-school parking lot fight speak out Man behind Epstein ranch fake deed accused of hiring hitman Bernalillo County Commissioner facing calls for resignation New Mexico State Police investigating shooting involving Silver City Police What’s happening around New Mexico […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRQE News 13

Neighbors calling on city of Albuquerque to help improve park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sierra Sunset Park has been attracting problem after problem…. From crimes to drivers flying by kids playing there. City leaders have been trying everything they can to help. The city has taken a lot of measures to improve problems here including a surveillance camera but it still hasn’t been enough. Neighbors across […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

A new shopping center is coming to Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A new shopping center is coming to the area. The Block will be located in Rio Rancho and it will give people a place to shop and enjoy concerts. The Block will be filled with retail stores, an area for outdoor concerts, outdoor movies, and an area for food trucks.
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Habitat for Humanity coming to Sandoval County

Revamped homes done by Habitat for Humanity in Albuquerque.(Habitat for Humanity Facebook) For those who can’t afford a home in Sandoval County, help is on the way. Habitat for Humanity, a national housing project, is coming. According to the Marketing Manager Sean Friend, Habitat is still in the planning...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: SpaceX rocket seen across New Mexico skies

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans all across the state saw a special light in the sky Thursday night. The light turned out to be SpaceX’s launching of Falcon 9 from Vanderberg Space Force Base on the central California coast. The Falcon 9 is the “world’s first orbital...
BELEN, NM
KRQE News 13

Shooting in southeast Albuquerque leaves one person dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night in southeast Albuquerque that left one person dead. APD say officers responded to the 5000 block of Zuni near San Mateo around 10 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired. Police say when officers arrived they found one person dead from gunshot wounds. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Where you can still see fall colors in New Mexico?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are dropping, and so are the leaves. Before they all fall, people can still enjoy the beautiful fall foliage from around New Mexico. However, don’t wait too long to see these beautiful leaves; the colder weather will affect them. The colder it gets, the faster the leaves will fall.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Arts and Culture celebrates ‘Fe.mous Campaign’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Arts and Culture Department is launching a celebration of Santa Fe arts and local celebrities with its Fe.mous campaign. The campaign will feature a mix of musicians, artists, poets, business owners, and scientists to showcase the diverse and thriving art community of Santa Fe. With a focus on what […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy