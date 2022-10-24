ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 10-year-old daughter bids $80k for diamond earrings

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Blue Ivy Carter,10, the eldest child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z , bid $80,000 on a pair of diamond earrings at a gala - and guests were stunned.

On Saturday (22 October), the youngster made the bid for a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings at the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Blue Ivy's grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson , and actress, as well as TV host Keke Palmer, were shocked.

Both women were on the stage serving as the auctioneers when Blue Ivy jumped up from her chair and got into the bidding war by waving her paddle for all to see.

Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez went head-to-head with the younging and made the winning bid of $105,000.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

This isn't the first time Blue Ivy has caused a stir at the annual event's luxurious auction.

Back In 2018, the then- six-year-old made her bid of $19,000 on an acrylic painting of a young Sidney Poitier, entering into a bidding war with a mysterious individual.

That mystery bidder ended up being filmmaker Tyler Perry, who wasn't aware that he was bidding against a child.

But Perry's determination didn't wither once he realised it was a child he was up against.

That year, the celebrity auctioneer for the gala was former The View host Star Jones, and she highlighted how Blue Ivy's affinity for art developed.

"Her mother and father have been talking about how you gather art, and that is a big deal for African Americans," Jones from the stage.

Jones also said that the insight came from Lawson, the co-founder of the WACO Theatre Center, who puts on the Wearable Art Gala annually to help WACO's artistic and youth mentorship programs.

The charity is also family-oriented, with Beyonce serving as an honorary co-chair alongside her sister Solange Knowles.

At this year's event, Beyoncé donned Gucci and revealed that her Renaissance World Tour would start next summer.

The star also donated the first round of tour tickets to the gala, which reportedly sold for $150,000.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ETOnline.com

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
HollywoodLife

Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
E! News

Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Channels The Little Mermaid After Being Inspired by Halle Bailey

Watch: Halle Bailey Talks Pressure of Becoming Disney's Ariel. On Oct 1, Gabrielle Union posted a heartwarming video of her daughter Kaavia sporting the most epic Little Mermaid costume. Channeling her inner Ariel, the 3-year-old is seen posing up a storm in a long red wig, purple shell top and an iridescent green finned bottom. In one standout moment, as the song "Under The Sea" plays, Kaavia dances with her dad Dwayne Wade near the ocean.
TODAY.com

Fans love Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's 'matching trains' at Black Panther premiere

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky know how to make an entrance. The couple, who share one child, showed up in matching tan outfits to the Hollywood screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" at the Dolby Theatre. Rihanna wore a sparkling khaki dress with matching long gloves...
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Does Barbiecore with Balmain Pumps at JR Ridinger’s Celebration of Life

Alicia Keys brought Barbiecore inspiration with a formal spin to mogul JR Ridinger’s celebration of life in Miami. While arriving to the occasion with husband Swizz Beatz, Keys wore a black two-piece ensemble. The Grammy Award-winning musician donned a crop top with matching trousers for the occasion, which fit into the all-black ensembles traditionally worn at similar events. For an additional pop of color, she layered the two with a bright pink silk blazer, which included a boxy silhouette and pointed lapels. Keys completed her ensemble with a bold red lip, as well as gold hoop earrings. Beatz coordinated with her in a black shirt, jacket and joggers, complete with chunky black sneakers.
MIAMI, FL
HipHopDX.com

Rihanna Readies New Single ‘Lift Me Up’ For ‘Wakanda Forever’

Rihanna has officially announced her highly-anticipated return with “Lift Me Up,” the first single off the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original soundtrack. On Wednesday (October 26), Rihanna tweeted a teaser trailer announcing the new song that will drop on Friday (October 28) via her Westbury Road label in partnership with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings and Hollywood Records. The teaser opens with the singer humming in the background as the letter R appears on the screen next to the Wakandan spellings of her name and song title.
ARIZONA STATE
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Rihanna At ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere

Rihanna the global icon, designer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the top-selling digital singles artist of all time makes her highly-anticipated return to the airwaves this Friday with “Lift Me Up,” the lead single from the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original soundtrack. “Lift Me Up” was written as a...
Talking With Tami

Dionne Warwick Stops By ‘Sherri’, Says She Wants Teyana Taylor To Play Her

Today on “SHERRI,” Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actor and best-selling author SHERRI SHEPHERD chatted with legendary singer and social media icon DIONNE WARWICK. She spoke to Sherri about everything from new music to her crush on Rege-Jean Page and what she thinks of him playing the new Bond saying, “I think he might pass the test.”
Indy100

Here's the latest surprising celebrity who might be interested in dating Pete Davidson

Martha Stewart was asked if she would date Pete Davidson, and didn't say no... calling the comedian and former SNL cast member "sort of cute."During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 81-year-old took part in a game called "Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag," where Barrymore gave the names of three celebs to choose what colour flag they would be.(The red flag means "no", the green means "yes" and yellow is somewhere in between those answers).Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterOne of the men mentioned was Davidson and despite the 53-year age gap Stewart immediately waved...
Indy100

Jewish rapper Kosher Dillz drops Kanye West diss track

Jewish rapper Kosha Dillz has hit back at Kanye West in a song after he made a series of anti-semitic comments online.Kosha Dillz, also known as Rami Even-Esh, shared his Kanye West diss track titled 'Death Con 3' on YouTube where it has been viewed almost 35,000 times.The song’s title makes reference to a now-removed tweet posted by West, also know as Ye, who wrote: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You...
Indy100

The full, jaw-dropping timeline of Kanye West's antisemitism controversies

Musician and fashion designer Kanye West is having quite the week. Within seven days, West, also known as Ye, has managed to land himself a suspension from Twitter and Instagram due to accusations of anti-Semitic and racist posts. The rapper is well-known for causing a storm on social media as he did earlier this year when he attacked his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her former boyfriend Pete Davidson. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut this week seemed to be the last straw after wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt and verbally attacking Jewish people on Twitter. Here's a...
Indy100

Best memes and reaction to Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' announcement

Rihanna is making her long-awaited returm with "Lift Me Up," the lead single on Marvel's sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."The song is a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman and was written by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and the director Ryan Coogler.Boseman died in 2020, aged 43, after a private battle with colon cancer.The song will be released on Friday (28 October) before the film is set to premiere in theaters on 11 November.The beauty and fashion mogul took to her social media to tease the song, which has a melodic hum.However, little is known about the exact style and...
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy