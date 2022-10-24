Trump Organization tax fraud trial begins in NYC

The Trump Organization trial kicked off Monday in Manhattan, where prosecutors and lawyers for the former president’s family real estate business began surveying New Yorkers on their political biases.

Judge Juan Merchan estimated it would take a minimum of two weeks to find 12 New Yorkers to serve on the jury. He expects the trial to last for five or six weeks.

Merchan told jurors to expect to hear former President Donald Trump’s name, his adult children, Eric, Ivanka, and Don Jr’s, and a long list of Trump world characters.

“We all develop and hold unconscious views,” Merchan told the packed courtroom after swearing in the prospective panelists. “A fair juror is a juror without fear, favor, bias, prejudice, or sympathy.”

Among the questions posed to jurors was whether they had opinions about the legal requirement that people and companies pay taxes to the government.

“I do believe companies should pay taxes,” answered one man, Henry Lewis, who added he could still judge the case impartially.

Another question asked if prospective jurors had strong feelings about Trump — good or bad — that might affect their impartiality.

Yoke Chai, 60, told the truth.

“Yes,” Chai told Merchan, who then dismissed her.

The jury will render two verdicts for the Trump Organization and Trump Payroll Corp. Trump’s business and sister payroll company have pleaded not guilty to a host of criminal tax fraud and conspiracy charges. Prosecutors say they ran a 15-year “off-the-books” tax evasion scheme that disguised millions in taxable income from authorities. They face up to $1 million in fines if convicted.

Trump is not charged in the case, nor is he expected to attend the trial.

The scheme’s biggest beneficiary was the company’s longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to 15 felonies in September in exchange for five months on Rikers Island. The man who oversaw the company’s finances for decades is expected to take the stand as the DA’s reluctant star witness.

The case is one in a constellation facing the former president and his associates as he mulls another shot at the White House. Last month, state Attorney General Tish James filed a $250 million lawsuit against the company following a years-long civil probe into its business practices.

Across the street from the courthouse Monday, a federal jury was selected to hear the retrial of Steve Bannon associate Timothy Shea. His case previously ended in a mistrial when one of the jurors alleged a government “ witch hunt .” Openings are expected in that case on Tuesday.

The original pool of more than 130 people in the Trump Org trial was whittled to 70 by midday after roughly half said they felt they couldn’t serve due to hardships or firmly held beliefs — along with some small town-like connections.

One woman whose daughter went to Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School with Weisselberg’s grandchildren was among those quickly dismissed. She told the Daily News that she’d always wondered how the family afforded their life of luxury.

The would-be juror, a lawyer from the Upper West Side who asked to remain anonymous, said the DA wasn’t the only one suspicious of the family budget. Among the untaxed benefits that Weisselberg enjoyed on the Trump Org dime were his grandkids’ private school tuition at the tony Manhattan school.

“It was always weird — how are they affording living in that building? Living in a lavish building, having lavish birthday parties at the Trump ice skating rink. You kind of were like, what is going on? Even back then,” she said.

“I had no idea.”