Kenneth Lee Minton

Kenneth Lee Minton, 87, passed away in Cedartown, Georgia and entered Eternal Life Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Kenneth was born in Edmonson County, Kentucky to the late Lawrence and Emma Minton. He was a talented wood worker and devoted family man. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and brother.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian Clark Minton and his brother, Larry Minton.

Survivors include his children, Kenneth Joe Minton, Sr. (Kathy), Jonny Dick (Jay), and Kelly Eugene Minton (Lisa Kaye); brother, Lawrence Jack Minton; 7 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 2-8 p.m. Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Funeral services in honor of his life will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, October 24, 2022, at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Pennsylvania Run Cemetery – Louisville.

The Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home along with Smith & Miller Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Kenneth Minton.

