ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rishi Sunak’s first statement as Tory leader in full

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oXybb_0ikdbGQv00

Rishi Sunak made a short speech to his party and the country, after being confirmed as the new Conservative leader and the next prime minister.

The former chancellor spoke at Conservative Party headquarters. Here is the full transcript.

“I’d like to pay tribute to Liz Truss for her dedicated public service to the country.

“She has led with dignity and grace through a time of great change and under exceptionally difficult circumstances, both at home and abroad.

“I am humbled and honoured to have the support of my parliamentary colleagues and to be elected as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party.

“It is the greatest privilege of my life, to be able to serve the party I love and give back to the country I owe so much to.

“The United Kingdom is a great country, but there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge.

“We now need stability and unity and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together.

“Because that is the only way we will overcome the challenges we face and build a better, more prosperous future for our children and our grandchildren.

“I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility. And I will work day in, day out to deliver for the British people.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Rishi Sunak blasted for ‘failure of leadership’ by snubbing Cop27 climate summit

Rishi Sunak has been accused of a “massive failure of leadership” after backing out of attending the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt next month. Liz Truss was set to attend the United Nations climate conference in Sharm El-Sheikh but Downing Street said on Thursday that Mr Sunak would instead focus on “pressing domestic commitments”.
newschain

Rishi Sunak restores fracking ban in move hailed as ‘victory for common sense’

Re-imposing the fracking ban is a “fantastic victory for common sense”, campaigners said, as Rishi Sunak reversed the recent green light for the controversial energy source. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Mr Sunak was committed to the effective ban on fracking set out in the 2019 general...
newschain

Truss allies accept demotions in new-look ministerial team as Sunak seeks unity

Liz Truss allies Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Chris Philp have accepted demotions in Rishi Sunak’s new-look ministerial team, as the Prime Minister continues a reshuffle that he hopes will unite his party. Mr Sunak has made Ms Trevelyan and Mr Philp ministers in the Foreign Office and Home Office respectively,...
newschain

Rishi Sunak and his family to return to No 10 flat

Rishi Sunak and his family plan to move into the flat above No 10, Downing Street has said, putting to bed rumours that they might shun the residence in favour of their Kensington home. The Prime Minister will be preparing to return to the apartment six months after moving out.
newschain

Assailant shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’ in attack at Pelosi home

The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. That was a chilling echo of the chants during the January 6 insurrection...
WASHINGTON, CA
newschain

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home ‘targeted’ in hammer attack on husband

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early on Friday. Mr Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe.
WASHINGTON, CA
newschain

Trevor Noah: I did not say the entire UK was racist about Rishi Sunak

Trevor Noah says he did not claim “the entire UK is racist,” as he sought to clarify remarks he made on The Daily Show following the appointment of Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister. In a video posted on Twitter from his US satirical news programme, the South African...
newschain

Sunak sees climate credentials questioned amid windfall tax speculation

Rishi Sunak’s climate credentials were under scrutiny on Friday after the new Prime Minister decided to snub Cop27, amid speculation that he could move to expand the windfall tax on energy companies. Climate activists and opposition MPs have been urging the new prime minister to go further on his...
newschain

Sturgeon to attend Cop27 as Sunak focuses on ‘depressing domestic challenges’

Nicola Sturgeon will attend Cop27 in Egypt, the Scottish Government has announced hours after the Prime Minister said he will not travel to the event. Rishi Sunak told journalists during his first official visit since entering Number 10 that he will instead be focusing on “the depressing domestic challenges” facing the UK.
newschain

Sunak defends return of Braverman amid calls for official investigation

Rishi Sunak said he was “delighted” to reappoint Suella Braveman as Home Secretary just days after she was sacked for a security breach. The Prime Minister told MPs that Ms Braverman had “accepted her mistake” and was part of a “united cabinet”. But Labour...
newschain

Sharks circle PM in new Belfast mural

A Belfast mural which captured the twists and turns of the Tory leadership fight has been updated for what is likely to be the final time. The boxing-themed artwork gained international attention when it appeared in the city’s Cathedral Quarter earlier this year. As Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak...
newschain

Sunak says Braverman has ‘learned from mistake’ as Starmer demands her sacking

Rishi Sunak has insisted Suella Braverman has “learned from her mistake” as Sir Keir Starmer demanded the Home Secretary’s sacking for her security breach. The Prime Minister insisted the Tories are “united” despite the backlash spreading to the Tory ranks over Ms Braverman’s reappointment just six days after she was forced out.
newschain

Officer suspended over alleged rape at police college

A police officer has been suspended following the alleged rape of another officer at a police college. The alleged incident happened at the Police Scotland College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife, on October 14. Police Scotland said that an investigation was launched immediately and a police officer was suspended. The...
newschain

Sunak says Braverman’s security breach was ‘mistake’ amid calls for inquiry

Rishi Sunak insisted Suella Braverman’s security breach was a “mistake”, as No 10 did not deny claims officials advised against reappointing her Home Secretary days after she was forced out. Mr Sunak said on Wednesday he was “delighted” to enlist the MP, who was the shortest-serving home...
newschain

NFL superstar Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen divorce finalised

American football player Tom Brady and Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen have reached a divorce settlement after 13 years of marriage, the couple have confirmed in statements on social media. The break-up comes after quarterback Brady made a U-turn about his retirement from the NFL in February, returning to the Tampa...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Just Stop Oil activists spray orange paint on Rolex building in central London

Just Stop Oil activists have sprayed paint on a high end jeweller in central London. At 8.43am on Friday, two protesters sprayed orange paint from a fire extinguisher over the premises of Rolex in Knightsbridge. Both were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and have been taken into custody at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy