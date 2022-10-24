Read full article on original website
Yeah! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 Let's hear it for the (misinterpretation of the) 2nd Amendment 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 #MoreGunsMoreFun #MakeMurderGreatAgain
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder
Delaware State Police have arrested 60-year-old Marc Lynam of Newark, Delaware for attempted murder following an investigation that began in Newark yesterday morning. On October 27, 2022, at approximately 1:20 a.m., troopers responded to the 1600 block of Otts Chapel Road regarding an assault. Upon their arrival, troopers located a 61-year-old Newark man who had sustained life-threatening injuries to his upper body. The victim was accompanied by Marc Lynam, who had sustained injuries while assaulting the victim. Both the victim and Lynam were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
Deputy charged with selling guns, including 2 used in shooting near Roxborough High: Court documents
Court documents say two of the firearms Samir Ahmad sold on October 13 were traced by law enforcement as being used in a deadly ambush shooting after a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School two weeks earlier.
nccpdnews.com
CRIME ALERT: POLICE INVESTIGATE MULTIPLE VEHICLE THEFTS AND THEFTS FROM MOTOR VEHICLES
Over the past week officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to multiple reports of stolen motor vehicles and thefts from motor vehicles. The crimes were reported to have occurred during the overnight hours in multiple communities throughout New Castle County. In the community of Stratford...
Camden police investigate gas station shooting
Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Camden, New Jersey.
Footage Released Of Philadelphia Homicide Suspects
Four teenagers are wanted in connection with a murder in Philadelphia early this year, authorities have announced. Philly police are seeking the youths as part of their investigation into the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man on the 2500 block of North 28th Street on Jan. 2, they said in a release.
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
Girl charged with making terroristic threats at Delaware elementary school
A 12-year-old girl was arrested in Delaware for making threats against a bilingual elementary school in the Newark area.
Amber Alert: Arrest warrant issued for mother of child abducted in Downingtown
An arrest warrant has been issued in Chester County for a woman hours after authorities announced an Amber Alert for her missing daughter.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Suspect for Threat Made to Elementary School
The Delaware State Police have arrested a 12-year-old female juvenile after it was discovered that she made a threatening comment towards a Newark area elementary school. On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 3:25 p.m., Academia Antonia Alonso Charter School located at 300 N. Wakefield Drive, Newark, DE received a telephone call from an anonymous subject who made a threat against students and an administrator of the school. Troopers responded to the school and secured the scene.
firststateupdate.com
Man Arrested For Trespassing After Fire Destroys Building
Officials have released details regarding a Sunday morning structure fire. Wilmington Fire Department units responded to 2002 N. Market Street at 06:40 am for a report of a structure fire. Squad 4 was the first unit on scene and reported a large volume of fire from a three-story middle of the row structure. Squad 4 attempted to make entry to the second floor with a hand line via portable ground ladder.
Man charged with repeatedly stabbing woman in vehicle surrenders to police
A man sought by police after he allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times during a domestic attack in Gloucester County last month has been arrested. Joshua T. Sammons, 26, of Minotola, was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses after the Sept. 2 incident in Franklin Township. He surrendered to...
Pair Arrested For Criminal Attempted Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Endangering The Welfare Of An Injured Person, On N. Clinton Ave. In Trenton
October 26, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 12:17 a.m., Trenton Police Officers were flagged down…
Driver Sought In Hit-Run Of Delco School Bus, Police Say
Authorities in Delaware County are searching for the driver who they say crashed into a school bus and fled the scene. Nether Providence Township police said a commercial truck hit a Wallingford-Swarthmore School District bus near the intersection of Providence Road and Meadow Lane just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. No one on the bus was injured in the accident, officials added.
Man arrested, charged in armed carjacking at Devon Square Shopping Center
Police say the teen was buying milk at the Devon Square Shopping Center when two suspects jumped into his car, police said.
WDEL 1150AM
Man convicted of murdering teen girl in Oct. 2020
It was a murder that rocked the Newark community: a 17-year-old was lured, according to prosecutors, then was fatally beaten with a baseball bat by people she trusted. Thursday, Noah Sharp, who was 19 at the time of his arrest in 2020, was found guilty for the murder of 17-year-old Madison Sparrow.
fox29.com
Video: 4 masked suspects sought in North Philadelphia shooting that left man in critical condition, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Members of the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are working to identify suspects caught on camera unloading dozens of shots in North Philadelphia last week. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 3200 block of W. Allegheny Avenue on October 18 around 9:33 p.m. PREVIOUS: Police...
AT&T store customer robs employee at gunpoint during argument
A 20-year-old man shopping at an AT&T store in Gloucester Township on Monday night stole an employee’s cell phone at gunpoint after the two got into an argument, authorities said. Nathan Jones, of Philadelphia, was arrested following a search of the area shortly after fleeing the store on Blackwood...
Philadelphia, PA, Man Pleads Guilty to Distribution of Cocaine, Eluding Police at 124 MPH on Atlantic City Expressway
A man from Philadelphia has pleaded guilty to charges of eluding stemming from when he fled from police on the Atlantic City Expressway in 2018 at speeds that reached 124 MPH and cocaine distribution the year prior. 30-year-old Tyree Bey entered a guilty plea Wednesday to second-degree eluding in exchange...
2nd suspect surrenders in killing of 2 teens in Pottstown, Pa.
A second suspect is under arrest for the murder of two teenagers in Pottstown, Montgomery County last week.
WDEL 1150AM
Person charged with trespassing into home destroyed by weekend fire
Wilmington Police arrested a person who was inside a home destroyed in a fire last Sunday. The Wilmington Fire Department responded to 2002 N. Market Street at 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, where they found a three-story building engulfed in flames. Firefighters noted the building was beginning to...
Man charged with murder in shooting death of FedEx coworker in Tinicum Twp.
Keith Lamont Blount, 59, of Philadelphia, is charged in connection with the October 7 murder of Bartholomew Masciulli, 51, of Levittown.
