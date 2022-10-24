ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

beingDino
4d ago

Yeah! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 Let's hear it for the (misinterpretation of the) 2nd Amendment 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 #MoreGunsMoreFun #MakeMurderGreatAgain

dsp.delaware.gov

State Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder

Delaware State Police have arrested 60-year-old Marc Lynam of Newark, Delaware for attempted murder following an investigation that began in Newark yesterday morning. On October 27, 2022, at approximately 1:20 a.m., troopers responded to the 1600 block of Otts Chapel Road regarding an assault. Upon their arrival, troopers located a 61-year-old Newark man who had sustained life-threatening injuries to his upper body. The victim was accompanied by Marc Lynam, who had sustained injuries while assaulting the victim. Both the victim and Lynam were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
NEWARK, DE
Daily Voice

Footage Released Of Philadelphia Homicide Suspects

Four teenagers are wanted in connection with a murder in Philadelphia early this year, authorities have announced. Philly police are seeking the youths as part of their investigation into the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man on the 2500 block of North 28th Street on Jan. 2, they said in a release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Suspect for Threat Made to Elementary School

The Delaware State Police have arrested a 12-year-old female juvenile after it was discovered that she made a threatening comment towards a Newark area elementary school. On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 3:25 p.m., Academia Antonia Alonso Charter School located at 300 N. Wakefield Drive, Newark, DE received a telephone call from an anonymous subject who made a threat against students and an administrator of the school. Troopers responded to the school and secured the scene.
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Man Arrested For Trespassing After Fire Destroys Building

Officials have released details regarding a Sunday morning structure fire. Wilmington Fire Department units responded to 2002 N. Market Street at 06:40 am for a report of a structure fire. Squad 4 was the first unit on scene and reported a large volume of fire from a three-story middle of the row structure. Squad 4 attempted to make entry to the second floor with a hand line via portable ground ladder.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Driver Sought In Hit-Run Of Delco School Bus, Police Say

Authorities in Delaware County are searching for the driver who they say crashed into a school bus and fled the scene. Nether Providence Township police said a commercial truck hit a Wallingford-Swarthmore School District bus near the intersection of Providence Road and Meadow Lane just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. No one on the bus was injured in the accident, officials added.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Man convicted of murdering teen girl in Oct. 2020

It was a murder that rocked the Newark community: a 17-year-old was lured, according to prosecutors, then was fatally beaten with a baseball bat by people she trusted. Thursday, Noah Sharp, who was 19 at the time of his arrest in 2020, was found guilty for the murder of 17-year-old Madison Sparrow.
NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Person charged with trespassing into home destroyed by weekend fire

Wilmington Police arrested a person who was inside a home destroyed in a fire last Sunday. The Wilmington Fire Department responded to 2002 N. Market Street at 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, where they found a three-story building engulfed in flames. Firefighters noted the building was beginning to...
WILMINGTON, DE

