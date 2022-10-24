ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rishi Sunak tells Tories to ‘unite or die’ amid ‘profound economic challenge’

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08OL6i_0ikdaeJc00

Rishi Sunak warned his warring MPs the Conservatives must “unite or die” in the face of a “profound economic challenge” after winning the race to be the next prime minister.

The former chancellor ruled out opposition demands for a general election after winning the Tory leadership contest on Monday when rival Penny Mordaunt failed to win the backing of MPs.

Liz Truss, who will make way for Mr Sunak less than two months after she beat him in the last contest, congratulated her soon-to-be-successor and told him “you have my full support”.

With his victory coming on Diwali, Mr Sunak will be the UK’s first Hindu prime minister, the first of Asian heritage, and the youngest for more than 200 years at the age of 42.

He will be formally appointed to the role in a handover of power overseen by the King on Tuesday morning, after Ms Truss holds a final Cabinet meeting, gives a farewell speech on Downing Street and tenders her resignation to Charles.

Mr Sunak is expected to address the nation for the first time as prime minister at around 11.35am, before turning his attention to putting together his new top team that he will hope can return a measure of stability to both the Conservatives and the country.

Ms Mordaunt, the Commons Leader, bowed out of the race to hand Mr Sunak a spectacular political comeback as she failed to get the 100 nominations from Tory MPs required by the 2pm deadline.

With Boris Johnson having ditched his own bid at a comeback, Mr Sunak will enter No 10 unopposed and avoid an online ballot of the Conservative members that rejected him for Ms Truss last month.

Mr Sunak hit the ground running by telling Conservative MPs behind closed doors in the House of Commons they face an “existential moment”.

Three MPs in the room said his message to the party was they must “unite or die”, as they focus on delivering on the public’s priorities during a cost-of-living crisis.

But polling suggests Britons are divided over Mr Sunak’s victory, with 38% saying they were pleased he will take on the top job and 41% saying they were disappointed in a YouGov survey.

Labour has led calls for a new general election as the Tories move onto their third prime minister on the mandate won by Mr Johnson in 2019.

Senior Tory Simon Hoare said that Mr Sunak told the party he would not give in to the opposition’s demand, with the MP adding to reporters: “He is actually going to hit the ground running. We have no time to lose.”

Mr Sunak now has the daunting task of leading the nation through an economic crisis only exacerbated by the chaotic legacy of Ms Truss, who was ousted after only six weeks in office.

In an 86-second address to the nation, Mr Sunak promised to serve with “integrity and humility”.

He praised Ms Truss for having served the nation with “dignity and grace” during “exceptionally difficult circumstances”.

He said he was “humbled and honoured” to have been chosen as the next prime minister, which he described as the “greatest privilege of my life”.

“The United Kingdom is a great country but there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge,” he added during the speech in which he took no media questions.

“We now need stability and unity and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together.”

The King was understood to be travelling to London on Monday afternoon from the private royal estate of Sandringham, but Downing Street confirmed the handover of power will wait for another day.

In a statement posted online two minutes before the deadline, Ms Mordaunt said her opponent now has her “full support”.

“These are unprecedented times. Despite the compressed timetable for the leadership contest it is clear that colleagues feel we need certainty today,” she said.

“They have taken this decision in good faith for the good of the country.”

Sir Graham Brady, who as chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives was overseeing the contest, said he received only one valid nomination form.

“Rishi Sunak is therefore elected the next leader of the Conservative Party,” he added.

Sources in the Mordaunt camp said she got 90 nominations, though the number of those who publicly announced their backing of her fell far short of this.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said: “Rishi Sunak has no mandate and no idea what working people need.

“We need a general election so the public get a say on the future of Britain – and the chance for a fresh start with Labour.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford made the same demand and said his party would back Labour in a vote of no confidence if they tabled one.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Johnson-backer who once derided Mr Sunak as a “much-lamented socialist chancellor”, said he will “support his leadership” and urged “now is the time for party unity”.

Conservative Party chairman Sir Jake Berry called for an end to Tory infighting, saying: “Now is the time for the whole party to come together and unite four-square behind Rishi, as he gets on with the vital work of tackling the challenges we face as a country.

“The time for internal debates is well and truly over, and led by Rishi Sunak, I know we can and will deliver on the priorities of the British people.”

James Cleverly, who had backed Mr Johnson to return to No 10 less than two months after he left in a series of scandals, called for an anticipated Cabinet overhaul to feature the best ministers rather than focus on loyalists.

The Foreign Secretary told Sky News: “We have got to have the first 15 on the pitch. I know that Rishi understands that.”

Jeremy Hunt, who is widely expected to be kept on as Chancellor by Mr Sunak, tweeted: “This is a time for honesty about the huge economic challenges we face, and courage in addressing them. We have a PM who can be trusted to do just that”.

Mr Sunak’s ascendency from MP to PM is the fastest in modern political history, having first won the constituency of Richmond in North Yorkshire in 2015.

His journey to the top job has not been without its hitches, having been fined alongside Mr Johnson for breaching coronavirus rules and having faced questions over his wife Akshata Murty’s “non-dom” status for tax purposes.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Trevor Noah: I did not say the entire UK was racist about Rishi Sunak

Trevor Noah says he did not claim “the entire UK is racist,” as he sought to clarify remarks he made on The Daily Show following the appointment of Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister. In a video posted on Twitter from his US satirical news programme, the South African...
newschain

Truss allies accept demotions in new-look ministerial team as Sunak seeks unity

Liz Truss allies Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Chris Philp have accepted demotions in Rishi Sunak’s new-look ministerial team, as the Prime Minister continues a reshuffle that he hopes will unite his party. Mr Sunak has made Ms Trevelyan and Mr Philp ministers in the Foreign Office and Home Office respectively,...
newschain

Sunak defends return of Braverman amid calls for official investigation

Rishi Sunak said he was “delighted” to reappoint Suella Braveman as Home Secretary just days after she was sacked for a security breach. The Prime Minister told MPs that Ms Braverman had “accepted her mistake” and was part of a “united cabinet”. But Labour...
newschain

Rishi Sunak blasted for ‘failure of leadership’ by snubbing Cop27 climate summit

Rishi Sunak has been accused of a “massive failure of leadership” after backing out of attending the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt next month. Liz Truss was set to attend the United Nations climate conference in Sharm El-Sheikh but Downing Street said on Thursday that Mr Sunak would instead focus on “pressing domestic commitments”.
newschain

Assailant shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’ in attack at Pelosi home

The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. That was a chilling echo of the chants during the January 6 insurrection...
WASHINGTON, CA
newschain

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home ‘targeted’ in hammer attack on husband

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early on Friday. Mr Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe.
WASHINGTON, CA
newschain

Sturgeon to attend Cop27 as Sunak focuses on ‘depressing domestic challenges’

Nicola Sturgeon will attend Cop27 in Egypt, the Scottish Government has announced hours after the Prime Minister said he will not travel to the event. Rishi Sunak told journalists during his first official visit since entering Number 10 that he will instead be focusing on “the depressing domestic challenges” facing the UK.
newschain

Sunak says Braverman’s security breach was ‘mistake’ amid calls for inquiry

Rishi Sunak insisted Suella Braverman’s security breach was a “mistake”, as No 10 did not deny claims officials advised against reappointing her Home Secretary days after she was forced out. Mr Sunak said on Wednesday he was “delighted” to enlist the MP, who was the shortest-serving home...
newschain

Sharks circle PM in new Belfast mural

A Belfast mural which captured the twists and turns of the Tory leadership fight has been updated for what is likely to be the final time. The boxing-themed artwork gained international attention when it appeared in the city’s Cathedral Quarter earlier this year. As Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak...
newschain

PM tells Taoiseach he wants ‘negotiated outcome’ to NI Protocol

New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has told Taoiseach Micheal Martin that he would prefers a “negotiated outcome” to issues caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol. The two leaders held a phone conversation on Wednesday evening. Mr Martin said they discussed the need to find “agreed solutions” on the...
newschain

Sunak sees climate credentials questioned amid windfall tax speculation

Rishi Sunak’s climate credentials were under scrutiny on Friday after the new Prime Minister decided to snub Cop27, amid speculation that he could move to expand the windfall tax on energy companies. Climate activists and opposition MPs have been urging the new prime minister to go further on his...
newschain

Rishi Sunak restores fracking ban in move hailed as ‘victory for common sense’

Re-imposing the fracking ban is a “fantastic victory for common sense”, campaigners said, as Rishi Sunak reversed the recent green light for the controversial energy source. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Mr Sunak was committed to the effective ban on fracking set out in the 2019 general...
newschain

Sunak says Braverman has ‘learned from mistake’ as Starmer demands her sacking

Rishi Sunak has insisted Suella Braverman has “learned from her mistake” as Sir Keir Starmer demanded the Home Secretary’s sacking for her security breach. The Prime Minister insisted the Tories are “united” despite the backlash spreading to the Tory ranks over Ms Braverman’s reappointment just six days after she was forced out.
newschain

Rishi Sunak and his family to return to No 10 flat

Rishi Sunak and his family plan to move into the flat above No 10, Downing Street has said, putting to bed rumours that they might shun the residence in favour of their Kensington home. The Prime Minister will be preparing to return to the apartment six months after moving out.
newschain

UK and France promise ‘deepening’ partnership to curb Channel crossings

Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron have pledged to “deepening” the partnership between the UK and France in a bid to render Channel crossings “completely unviable”. In their first call on Friday morning since the Prime Minister took office, Mr Sunak stressed the “importance” of the alliance as he sought to lay the groundwork for a warmer relationship between the two countries.
newschain

We must starve terrorists of money and tech, Cleverly to tell UN meeting

Countries must work together to fight online terror and cut terrorists’ resources to prevent deadly attacks, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will tell a United Nations meeting in India. Speaking at the UN Security Council counter-terrorism committee in New Delhi on Saturday, he will urge allied states to tackle terror...

Comments / 0

Community Policy