Ever want a waterfall in… your living room? You’re in luck with this Vermont house

Normally, in order to experience the ambiance of nature, one would have to venture outside their home and into the seclusion of the wild. However, this residence on the real estate market in Huntington, Vermont, for $360,000 cuts out the middleman.

The middleman being the venturing outside part.

A special addition to this 2,660-square-foot space happens to be an actual waterfall — and pond — right inside.

“ Nature lovers dream...have your own pond and waterfall in your living room!” the listing on Zillow.com says. “This is a must see two-bedroom, two-bath home on 1.49 acres with a wonderful view of Camels Hump through the wall of windows facing East!”

Of course, the home comes with some other noteworthy features including:

Updated kitchen

Plenty of storage

Library

“Radiant heat” on the first floor

The intriguing residence caught the attention of Zillow Gone Wild , a popular social media real estate Facebook page that highlights unique houses for sale, and fans were a tad confused.

“ Can’t tell if it’s bringing the outdoors indoors, or the indoors outdoors,” one person said.

“I would totally live there!” another noted. “The former exterior and balcony/stair railings have got to go though. So much potential to renovate that portion and turn the waterfall wall into an art piece, not the out-place-rock formation it is now.”

“A pet’s paradise!” someone gushed. “My dogs jumping in and out of the water all day and night just to give a big shake!”

“I can dig it, I really can,” one person noted.

“Finally a place where I can live harmoniously with a pair of house ducks…oh the possibilities!” another joked.

“I feel like this house could actually be something really awesome with some good renovations,” someone said.

“Yes. Gimme. I love it. It’s perfect,” one person commented.

“This is a nice house in a beautiful location with a nice lot for that price. I would totally take it!” another said.

Huntington is about 20 miles southeast of Burlington, Vermont.

Oddly shaped home in Massachusetts has a definite Andy Warhol influence. Take a look

Creepy kitchen in this charming Kentucky home brings chaos to Zillow Gone Wild