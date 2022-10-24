This is shameful. We have got to do something with the dangerous offenders. They should not be out. The judges should use discretion as to what kind of offense has been committed before just blanketly setting these demons free.
this breaks my heart ❤️ I wish the family's can heal this is beyond sad😔 who would think that something like this would happen in that part of the hospital
now the parole and probation board along with his probation officer and judge need to be held responsible at the highest level ( fired, sentence and have a civil suit against them ) the judicial system need to be sued by both the families, the employment staff and the ones visiting the hospital who has been traumatized for life because of this tragedy. and how did this fresh felon get a hold of a gun when he can't directly purchase one, from a law abiding citizen ( he probably paid someone $ 1,100- 1,500 for it , who wouldn't sell a pistol for that much when they only paid $ 400-600 for it, then report it stolen )
