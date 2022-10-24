ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Police investigate shots fired at a man in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating after a man reports being shot at in the northwest part of Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department, it happened a little after 3:00 a.m. Friday, near the intersection of Golden and High Street. A man called 911, reporting that he was shot at by someone that he knows. Police say the man was not hit, and no one else was injured. Shell casings were found in the area.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KRMS Radio

Lebanon Man Held Without Bond Following Alleged Assault

A Lebanon man is being held without bond after an alleged assault incident. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Polk Avenue, and found a 34 year old man laying on the ground. Witnesses tell cops they heard kids screaming and crying. They say that when they...
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash in Bolivar that killed a motorcyclist. Officers responded to the 100 block of West Keeling Place for the crash around 4 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say the motorcyclist, 20 years old, was traveling southbound when a truck struck his bike while pulling...
BOLIVAR, MO
KOLR10 News

Republic man arrested for back-to-back assaults, stabbing

REPUBLIC, Mo. — A Republic man was arrested on Oct. 23 in connection to a series of assaults in which a man was beaten and stabbed. Timothy Wilkins, 34, of Republic was arrested on suspicion of attacking a man by punching him repeatedly. A couple of days later, he was arrested on suspicion of trying […]
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

Judge convicts man wanted in triple-homicide in Springfield in 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge convicted a man accused of killing three people in Springfield in 2018. Judge Tom Mountjoy found Luiz Perez guilty of three murder charges in the deaths of Steven Marler, Josh Hampton, and Sabrina Starr. Perez is a citizen of Mexico. Investigators learned Perez’s roommates...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksgf.com

Driver Wanted In Hit-And-Run Crash In Barry County Arrested

(KTTS News) – One man has been arrested for a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist from Aurora. 19-year-old Derek Coburn is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of 38-year-old Patrick Anderson, as well as charges for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with a motor vehicle.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Police Looking For Suspects Involved In Pursuit On U.S. 60

(KTTS News) – Police in Aurora are looking for several suspects that were involved in a pursuit over the weekend. Officers attempted to stop a white car on U.S. 60 Saturday morning after it failed to yield. The driver did not stop and instead led police on a pursuit.
AURORA, MO
KYTV

Police investigate stabbing in Republic, Mo.; 1 arrested

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one person wanted for a stabbing in Republic. Officers responded to an area near Anderson and Pine around 10 p.m. Sunday. They found the victim with a stab wound. Police arrested one suspect. Police say the victim will likely survive the injuries. Police have...
REPUBLIC, MO
ksgf.com

One Person Injured After Motorcycle Crash in Bolivar

(KTTS News) – Police are investigating a crash in Bolivar that injured a motorcyclist on Thursday afternoon. Investigators say the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on West Keeling Place around 4 PM when a truck struck the motorcycle. The motorcyclist is in serious condition. Police have not released the victim’s...
BOLIVAR, MO
KOLR10 News

Motorcyclist dies in Bolivar crash Thursday afternoon

BOLIVAR, Mo. – A 20-year-old Bolivar man died today in a crash after colliding with a woman driving a pickup truck around 3:25 pm on October 27. The City of Bolivar said the man was riding his motorcycle at speeds over 60mph when he struck the truck, which was turning northbound onto South Springfield Avenue […]
BOLIVAR, MO
KOLR10 News

Plane crashes into Carroll County, AR field, lands on haybale

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – A plane crashed into a field in Carroll County, Arkansas Wednesday, October 26, after the pilot had mechanical issues. State police, Carroll County Sheriff’s office, Alpena Fire Dept, South Carroll County Fire Dept, Southern Paramedic service, and Carroll County responded to a call from the Airforce regarding a possible crash in […]
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
ksgf.com

One Man Dies in Crash Near Cassville

(KTTS News) – A Thursday afternoon crash has killed one man from Cassville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 28-year-old Walter Hooper III crossed the centerline of Missouri 76 and hit a truck. Hooper was pronounced dead at the scene. The other truck driver was not injured. This is...
CASSVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy