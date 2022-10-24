Read full article on original website
Police investigate shots fired at a man in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating after a man reports being shot at in the northwest part of Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department, it happened a little after 3:00 a.m. Friday, near the intersection of Golden and High Street. A man called 911, reporting that he was shot at by someone that he knows. Police say the man was not hit, and no one else was injured. Shell casings were found in the area.
Republic man arrested; accused of carving his name into kidnapped woman’s thigh
REPUBLIC, Mo. — A man was arrested in connection to a kidnapping and assault after a woman reported him carving his name into her thigh. Trent Damien Crim, 21, of Republic was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 26, and has been formally charged with four felonies: first-degree kidnapping and first-, second-, and third-degree assault. According to a […]
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County detectives want to identify a man in a gun theft investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives want to identify a man caught on camera trespassing on private property north of Springfield. Investigators say the man is a suspect in a gun theft. The crime happened in the Greene County just north of Pleasant View Elementary, off North Farm Road 171.
Victim’s family reacts to the conviction of man in triple-homicide in Springfield in 2018
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A convicted killer faces sentencing for a Springfield triple-murder in 2018. A Greene County judge found Luis Perez guilty in the deaths of Steven Marler, Josh Hampton, and Sabrina Starr. Perez returns to court for sentencing in January. Family members of the victims say the sentencing...
15-year-old in critical condition, hit by car on Hwy 60
A 15-year-old Aurora, Missouri boy is in critical condition after a car hits him on Highway 60.
Lebanon Man Held Without Bond Following Alleged Assault
A Lebanon man is being held without bond after an alleged assault incident. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Polk Avenue, and found a 34 year old man laying on the ground. Witnesses tell cops they heard kids screaming and crying. They say that when they...
Police identify potential suspect for Hit-and-Run death of Aurora, Mo. man
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they identified a suspect who they say is responsible for the hit-and-run death of an Aurora, Missouri man. The Incident occurred on July 15, 2022, on Farm Road 1180. The MSHP says Patrick E. Anderson, 38, was fatally wounded...
Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Bolivar, Mo.
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash in Bolivar that killed a motorcyclist. Officers responded to the 100 block of West Keeling Place for the crash around 4 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say the motorcyclist, 20 years old, was traveling southbound when a truck struck his bike while pulling...
Republic man arrested for back-to-back assaults, stabbing
REPUBLIC, Mo. — A Republic man was arrested on Oct. 23 in connection to a series of assaults in which a man was beaten and stabbed. Timothy Wilkins, 34, of Republic was arrested on suspicion of attacking a man by punching him repeatedly. A couple of days later, he was arrested on suspicion of trying […]
Judge convicts man wanted in triple-homicide in Springfield in 2018
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge convicted a man accused of killing three people in Springfield in 2018. Judge Tom Mountjoy found Luiz Perez guilty of three murder charges in the deaths of Steven Marler, Josh Hampton, and Sabrina Starr. Perez is a citizen of Mexico. Investigators learned Perez’s roommates...
Driver Wanted In Hit-And-Run Crash In Barry County Arrested
(KTTS News) – One man has been arrested for a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist from Aurora. 19-year-old Derek Coburn is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of 38-year-old Patrick Anderson, as well as charges for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Police Looking For Suspects Involved In Pursuit On U.S. 60
(KTTS News) – Police in Aurora are looking for several suspects that were involved in a pursuit over the weekend. Officers attempted to stop a white car on U.S. 60 Saturday morning after it failed to yield. The driver did not stop and instead led police on a pursuit.
Police investigate stabbing in Republic, Mo.; 1 arrested
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one person wanted for a stabbing in Republic. Officers responded to an area near Anderson and Pine around 10 p.m. Sunday. They found the victim with a stab wound. Police arrested one suspect. Police say the victim will likely survive the injuries. Police have...
Motorcyclist dies in Bolivar crash Thursday afternoon
BOLIVAR, Mo. – A 20-year-old Bolivar man died today in a crash after colliding with a woman driving a pickup truck around 3:25 pm on October 27. The City of Bolivar said the man was riding his motorcycle at speeds over 60mph when he struck the truck, which was turning northbound onto South Springfield Avenue […]
Plane crashes into Carroll County, AR field, lands on haybale
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – A plane crashed into a field in Carroll County, Arkansas Wednesday, October 26, after the pilot had mechanical issues. State police, Carroll County Sheriff’s office, Alpena Fire Dept, South Carroll County Fire Dept, Southern Paramedic service, and Carroll County responded to a call from the Airforce regarding a possible crash in […]
Springfield man sentenced to 23 years in prison for killing homeless man
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield man who killed a homeless man in south Springfield in December of 2020 has been sentenced to 23 years in prison. Online court records show Mark Akers, 47, was sentenced Friday (10/21/22) to 23 years on a charge of second-degree murder and seven years for tampering with a motor vehicle […]
One Man Dies in Crash Near Cassville
(KTTS News) – A Thursday afternoon crash has killed one man from Cassville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 28-year-old Walter Hooper III crossed the centerline of Missouri 76 and hit a truck. Hooper was pronounced dead at the scene. The other truck driver was not injured. This is...
Springfield man sentenced after robbing bank one month after being released from prison for bank robbery
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A Springfield man was sentenced to five years and 11 months in federal prison without parole on Tuesday for robbing a bank within a month of being released from federal prison for another bank robbery. Charles Edgar King Jr., 58, admitted that he used a note to steal $8,815 from a bank in […]
