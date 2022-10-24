ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Images of the Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 High Collab Have Emerged

By Victor Deng
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17VZ28_0ikdZc5B00

Eastside Golf and Jordan Brand have another Air Jordan collaboration in the works.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 High Golf on Instagram yesterday.

The images show that the Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 High Golf collab features a premium white-based leather upper and is off-set by orange overlay panels and coupled with navy shoelaces, ankle collar, and matching Swoosh branding on the sides. Co-branding appears on the tongue tag while Eastside Golf branding is stamped on the footbed. Sticking with the project’s golf theme is a modified outsole that’s designed for the golf course.

In addition to the aforementioned Air Jordan 1 High collab, Jordan Brand announced on the Nike SNKRS release calendar that a new Air Jordan 1 Low and Jordan 12 collab will hit shelves in mid-November. In addition to the sneakers, the collaborative project between Eastside Golf and Jordan Brand will include a new apparel collection including a cardigan, hoodies, t-shirts, shorts, and a cap. Prior to the release of their latest Air Jordan project, the duo delivered their Air Jordan 4 Golf collab in August 2021.

The Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 Low and Jordan 12 collabs will be released on Nov. 12 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET for $130 and $200, respectively. At the time of publication, the release details for the collaborative Air Jordan 1 High Golf have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved but it will launch at Eastssidegolf.com.

In related Air Jordan news, the much anticipated Air Jordan 1 High “Lost and Found” will be released in full-family sizing in November.

Community Policy