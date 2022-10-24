Read full article on original website
'Let's go, girls...': Shania Twain announces Phoenix stop on 2023 world tour
PHOENIX — From this moment on, you'll have Shania Twain on your mind. The queen of country music just announced she will be making a stop in the Sonoran Desert in May. And she'll be singing a couple songs of a different tune. Five-time GRAMMY award winner Shania Twain...
This Is The Creepiest Urban Legend In Arizona
Insider found the creepiest urban legends in each state.
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Phoenix
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
AZFamily
SpaceX Falcon 9 launching from California spotted in Arizona
Mesa family wants teen charged as an adult after daughter shot and killed. Police say the teen accidentally pulled the trigger, but Elena Hernandez's family says they refuse to believe that. Hobbs, Lake claim they received threats during campaign. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Gubernatorial candidates Katie Hobbs and Kari...
themesatribune.com
Avid customers become owners of Las Sendas coffee shop
During visits from their native Michigan to their second home in Mesa, Barb and Tim Beaubine became big fans of Hava Java Coffee Shop on Power and McDowell roads. They liked the ambience – and, of course, the coffee – at the 2-year-old Las Sendas sister of the 30-year-old Hava Java in Phoenix’s Biltmore district that lays claim to being the second oldest coffee shop in Arizona, behind Macy’s in Flagstaff.
AZFamily
3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
Infant dies after 'tragic accident' in Scottsdale, police say
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police said an infant has passed away after sustaining injuries from a bicycle crash Wednesday afternoon. The collision occurred near Lincoln Drive and 87th Terrace at about 3:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a bicycle crash involving a mother and an infant. On Thursday,...
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make three stops in Arizona this fall
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Glendale, Gilbert, and Tucson over the next few weeks! Here are the dates and locations to go.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Arizona
Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state.
citysuntimes.com
Kierland Commons offers new fall festival
The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is a new event coming to the Valley this weekend, with more than 100 talented artists, live music and wine, not to mention the fantastic fall weather and family fun. The festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at...
Firefighters rescue construction worker out of dirt trench in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — Firefighters in El Mirage managed to rescue an equipment operator out of a trench after the dirt walls collapsed around them. Rural Metro was dispatched Thursday morning to calls of a construction worker who had become buried in dirt while working in a trench. Firefighters...
Washington Examiner
Arizona TV station airs graphic showing Kari Lake lost 12 days before midterm elections
A local TV news station in Arizona is apologizing after airing a graphic showing Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor, as the winner in her race 12 days out from the midterm elections. The graphic, which appeared Thursday afternoon on FOX 10 Phoenix at the bottom left-hand part of...
This Arizona City Is Among The Best In The Country For Halloween
WalletHub ranked the best US cities for Halloween.
Recycled Scottsdale water brewed into beer for Canal Convergence festival
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A good beer can be judged by a variety of factors, including its stylistic accuracy and technical merit. But pure water is always at the heart of a good brew. A panel of judges gathered at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts to judge five...
Arizonans alerted to fraudulent bank transactions made in Alabama
PHOENIX — Some Arizona residents were surprised this week to find someone attempting to use their banking information to make fraudulent charges at a computer repair shop in Alabama. Allstar Computer Repair, located near the Alabama-Georgia borderline, claims its credit card processing company was recently hacked, resulting in thousands...
Fire breaks out at Tolleson voting center
TOLLESON, Ariz. — A Tolleson voting center had to be evacuated Thursday after a fire broke out on the roof, officials say. The Tolleson Police Department said fire crews were called to the senior center near 96th Avenue and Van Buren Street for reports of heavy smoke coming from the building.
Navajo Nation planning to investigate missing tribal members
LEUPP, Ariz. — Navajo Nation officials have issued an executive order to investigate and locate missing tribal members in a manner that is empathetic to victims and their families. Tribal President Jonathan Nez met Monday with Navajo Nation police, the FBI and prosecutors in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah...
fox10phoenix.com
Caught on camera: Arizona javelinas help themselves to Halloween pumpkins
It's not just humans who love a good pumpkin - javelinas are also out looking for a sweet treat! Chris Maxedon shared video of the animals eating up his family's Halloween decorations at his Ahwatukee home.
Meteor lights up northwest Arizona on Monday night, followed by loud boom
Several people are reporting seeing and hearing a meteor over NW Arizona Monday night.
Hidden Gem reveals darker side of Apache Junction's Goldfield Ghost Town
Goldfield Ghost Town is home to several attractions centered around Arizona's rich mining history. Matt Mason's lantern guides you through the town — and below it.
