The Moline Foundation Accepting Scholarship Applications
MOLILNE, ILLINOIS (October 28, 2022) — The Moline Foundation announces more than $61,000 in Fall 2023 Scholarships. In partnership with our generous donors, The Moline Foundation is pleased to announce the acceptance of Fall 2023 Scholarships. General applications will be accepted starting November 1, 2022, with Veteran’s applications open on November 11, 2022. This year, $61,650 and 35 individual scholarships will be awarded. Additional information and links to the application can be found on molinefoundation.org.
Davenport Public Library Opens Studio 321 Makerspace for Appointments
DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 28, 2022) — The Davenport Public Library | Main has officially opened their new makerspace, Studio 321 to the public!. The Davenport Public Library’s mission is to connect a diverse community to resources that inform, enrich, educate, and entertain. Studio 321, which is a place in which people with shared interests, especially in computing or technology, can gather to work on projects while sharing ideas, equipment, and knowledge. Studio 321 is designed to encourage individuals to innovate, explore their creativity and ingenuity, and to collaborate with and inspire others.
Writing About Your Life and Legacy, November 8
DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 28, 2022) — Do you ever think about how you want to be remembered? Are there things about your life that you want to share with your children and grandchildren, but you just aren’t sure where to begin? Join local author and publisher, Jodie Toohey, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 6–8PM, at Clinton Community College (CCC) for her course, “Writing About Your Life and Legacy.”
Trick or Treat — or Read: Monmouth College Faculty Member Creates “Ghost Stories” Course
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (October 28, 2022) — Total spending for Halloween this season is expected to hit a record $10.6 billion. The October 31 holiday — much like the inside of a jack-o'-lantern — is lit. Kevin Roberts, a lecturer in Monmouth College's English department, has noticed that...
With New Endowment Fund, Davenport Junior Theatre Looks to Preserve Its Legacy
BETTENDORF, IOWA (October 26, 2022) — Not every kid who takes a class, does a camp, or joins a production at Davenport Junior Theatre finds themselves pursuing a career in the performing arts — but that’s not the theater’s mission. “We’re not aiming to make the...
The Annual Animal Art Show Has Been Held Over by Popular Demand
COAL VALLEY, ILLINOIS (October 28, 2022) — Niabi Zoo is proud to announce that an encore of our 4th Annual Animal Art Show and sale will return this weekend during Boo at the Zoo! Original art by a whole host of animals will be available for purchase, on zoo grounds, 10AM-3PM on both Saturday and Sunday. Hours will be adjusted in the event of rain. Entry is included with the price of admission (free to members).
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) Celebrates Grand Opening of Clinton Career Advancement Center
DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 26, 2022) — Simmering soups, virtual welders, auto lifts, and more were on full display Monday evening as hundreds of people soaked in the sights, sounds, and smells of Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ (EICC) brand new Clinton Career Advancement Center. The grand opening event represented...
“Elephant & Piggie in WE ARE ART,” November 3 through February 5
Exhibit: Thursday, November 3, through Sunday, February 5. Free Family Day: Saturday, November 5, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Two of the most beloved figures in children's literature, as well as the author and artist who originated them, will be celebrated from November 3 through February 5 in the Muscatine Art Center's Elephant & Piggie in WE ARE ART, an exhibit organized by the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst, Massachusetts, with all artwork on loan from the collection of Mo and Cher Willems.
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Workers Vote Overwhelmingly to Recertify Union with SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa
IOWA CITY, IOWA (October 26, 2022) — Following a two-week virtual voting period, nurses and other health-care professionals at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics voted overwhelmingly to recertify their union with SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa. 98.6% voted “yes” to maintain their union with 57% of members taking part in the election.
“Elephant and Piggie: A Mo Willems Exhibition” to Open at the Muscatine Art Center
MUSCATINE, IOWA (October 26, 2022) — Mo Willems has entertained children and adults for more than a decade with his award-winning Elephant and Piggie early reader series. Willems is a master of rendering emotional expression. A mere raise of Piggie’s eyebrow or Elephant Gerald’s toothy smile provide visual clues to the characters’ feelings. Willems uses simple vocabulary, forty to fifty unique words per book, and clever text treatments, including various sizes, bolding, ALL CAPS, and italics, to maximum effect.
Muscatine Music & Independent Film Festival, November 4 and 5
Muscatine Performing Arts Center, 901 Cedar Street, Muscatine IA. A two-day event showcasing and supporting Midwestern artists, the Muscatine Music & Independent Film Festival will be held at the Muscatine Performing Arts Center on November 4 and 5, with daily showings of nearly 50 short movies and music videos, and live performances by eight gifted acts following each day's screenings.
Jimmy Pardo, November 3
Thursday, November 3, 7:30 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA. On November 3, a popular comedian, actor, podcast host, and son-in-law to Star Trek's Chekhov Walter Koenig will take the stage at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room when the venue hosts an evening with Jimmy Pardo, a hilarious veteran of The Tonight Show, Conan, The Late Late Show, and his own half-hour special on Comedy Central.
Steve Rannazzisi, November 5
Saturday, November 5, 6:30 & 9 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA. Known for his successful standup career and for playing Kevin MacArthur on the FXX series The League, Steve Rannazzisi will perform two comedy sets at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room on November 5, the film and television veteran having also enjoyed guest spots on such successful TV programs as Samantha Who?, New Girl, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.
Now Playing: Friday, October 28, through Thursday, November 3
Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages.) The Bad Guys (PG; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - There's nothing remotely surprising about this animated comedy's storyline that finds its titular bad apples discovering their inner goodness, but it was a treat to listen to Sam Rockwell regardless. IMDb listing.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate joins Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins for Election Equipment Testing and to Highlight Steps to Protect Election Security
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 27, 2022) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate joined Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins on Wednesday morning as the county conducted public tests on its election equipment ahead of the November 8 general election. Every vote tabulator undergoes a logic accuracy test (basically a...
