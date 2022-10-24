DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 28, 2022) — Do you ever think about how you want to be remembered? Are there things about your life that you want to share with your children and grandchildren, but you just aren’t sure where to begin? Join local author and publisher, Jodie Toohey, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 6–8PM, at Clinton Community College (CCC) for her course, “Writing About Your Life and Legacy.”

