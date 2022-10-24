ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (10/28)

Zwanky V (1703 Bardstown Road) This show will have an absolutely stacked lineup from Louisville’s hip-hop scene: TrapKingKai, Rosario, Tommy Davis, Joey Phantom, Jermo Sounds, Blase Groody, Kyngslim, Coach Cam, J-Erms, Austen Jones, Bodhisativa, Phlegm and RyThaWave, with special guests J Doms, Ban$ Dinero, VALLO! and Lil Busta. Wear a costume for the chance to win a gift card.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!

Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

UPS to invest $330 million into Louisville, Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most powerful, influential companies in Louisville and the world is investing millions, creating 435 competitive-wage jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning UPS will be building two new facilities in the Commonwealth, a $334 million investment, according...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Con Huevos! opens new location in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville restaurant is opening it’s fourth location after just seven years in business. Con Huevos! now has a location at 2125 Hurstbourne Parkway. Customers can get breakfast and lunch at all the locations and check out how the team makes Café con leche, a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD issues Golden Alerts for missing Louisville teens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is looking for two missing Louisville teens. Shawn Matthews, 18, and Joseph Abbott, 17, was last seen near the 200 block of South Shawnee Terrace around 7 a.m. on Thursday. Police said both Matthews and Abbott have serious medical conditions and are in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville elementary schools donates over 4,000 boxes of cereal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville elementary school has donated over 4,000 boxes of cereal to Dare to Care Food Bank's school-based food pantries. Dare to Care invited its Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) partners to participate in a donation drive to support its mission of eliminating hunger. Through this...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Indoor Halloween Events

*This post will be updated as we found out more information. This rain is a downer for Halloween weekend. Have no fear, we have compiled indoor options for you. Outdoor events are always better when Mother Nature cooperates, but we all know that does not always happen. So just in case, things don’t go as planned here are events for you to consider for Indoor Halloween happenings.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Blue Lick Elementary playground set on fire overnight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Yellow caution tape and black ash now covers a playground at a local elementary school. Janitors discovered the playground at Blue Lick Elementary on fire Wednesday night. The fire is still under investigation but it appears it was set intentionally. The playground is mostly metal but...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

No. 10 Wake Forest, Louisville look to maintain winning ways

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wake Forest wants to maintain its top-10 ranking and winning streak against a Louisville program that has finally strung together victories. If recent series history offers a clue, Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference showdown could be another high-scoring affair that comes down to the final possession.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
LouFamFun

Free November Events

The leaves and the temperatures are falling, but the family fun continues with free November events. Louisville is filled with family fun in November and many of the events are free. We have selected a wide variety of events for the whole family, even teens!. Grab a cup of hot...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Officer involved in 3-vehicle crash near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police responded to a report of a car crash on Thursday morning at Preston St. and Broadway involving an officer. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says their preliminary investigation revealed that an on-duty LMPD Fourth Division officer had their lights and sirens on and was responding to a call to assist another officer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

