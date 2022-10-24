Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (10/28)
Zwanky V (1703 Bardstown Road) This show will have an absolutely stacked lineup from Louisville’s hip-hop scene: TrapKingKai, Rosario, Tommy Davis, Joey Phantom, Jermo Sounds, Blase Groody, Kyngslim, Coach Cam, J-Erms, Austen Jones, Bodhisativa, Phlegm and RyThaWave, with special guests J Doms, Ban$ Dinero, VALLO! and Lil Busta. Wear a costume for the chance to win a gift card.
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Indianapolis Metro Police advertise in Louisville, other cities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some new billboards popping up across the Metro are advertising working for the Indianapolis Metro Police Department (IMPD). The IMPD wants to recruit people who are familiar with this area and the type of crime both Louisville and Indianapolis see. Right now, Indianapolis is about 200...
Louisville's spookiest neighborhood gives back to the community one can at a time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You can't have Halloween in Louisville without mentioning the spooky sights and sounds on Hillcrest Avenue. But this Crescent Hill neighborhood isn't all about tricks and treats. For years, its residents have been helping collect cans for a local food pantry. "We get a lot of...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!
Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
UPS to invest $330 million into Louisville, Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most powerful, influential companies in Louisville and the world is investing millions, creating 435 competitive-wage jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning UPS will be building two new facilities in the Commonwealth, a $334 million investment, according...
Legend of ‘The Pope Lick Monster’ gets retold each Halloween near Louisville trestle
The Pope Lick Trestle near Fisherville has been around since the late 1800s, a landmark that draws hikers and bikers to the trail that goes right under it. It's also home to a dark legend, best told in the light of day.
Wave 3
Con Huevos! opens new location in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville restaurant is opening it’s fourth location after just seven years in business. Con Huevos! now has a location at 2125 Hurstbourne Parkway. Customers can get breakfast and lunch at all the locations and check out how the team makes Café con leche, a...
LMPD issues Golden Alerts for missing Louisville teens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is looking for two missing Louisville teens. Shawn Matthews, 18, and Joseph Abbott, 17, was last seen near the 200 block of South Shawnee Terrace around 7 a.m. on Thursday. Police said both Matthews and Abbott have serious medical conditions and are in...
Louisville elementary schools donates over 4,000 boxes of cereal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville elementary school has donated over 4,000 boxes of cereal to Dare to Care Food Bank's school-based food pantries. Dare to Care invited its Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) partners to participate in a donation drive to support its mission of eliminating hunger. Through this...
Indoor Halloween Events
*This post will be updated as we found out more information. This rain is a downer for Halloween weekend. Have no fear, we have compiled indoor options for you. Outdoor events are always better when Mother Nature cooperates, but we all know that does not always happen. So just in case, things don’t go as planned here are events for you to consider for Indoor Halloween happenings.
'It's important for police to be present': Final mayoral debate hones in on downtown Louisville safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They've debated more than 30 times in the race for the city's top job, and on Wednesday night, Louisville mayoral candidates Craig Greenberg (D) and Bill Dieruf (R) went head to head one last time before the Nov. 8 election. During the WHAS11 mayoral debate hosted...
wdrb.com
Blue Lick Elementary playground set on fire overnight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Yellow caution tape and black ash now covers a playground at a local elementary school. Janitors discovered the playground at Blue Lick Elementary on fire Wednesday night. The fire is still under investigation but it appears it was set intentionally. The playground is mostly metal but...
Louisville Ranked Just Inside CBS Sports' 2022-23 Preseason Top 101 Teams
The Cardinals will tip-off the upcoming season on Nov. 9 against Bellarmine.
No. 10 Wake Forest, Louisville look to maintain winning ways
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wake Forest wants to maintain its top-10 ranking and winning streak against a Louisville program that has finally strung together victories. If recent series history offers a clue, Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference showdown could be another high-scoring affair that comes down to the final possession.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Free November Events
The leaves and the temperatures are falling, but the family fun continues with free November events. Louisville is filled with family fun in November and many of the events are free. We have selected a wide variety of events for the whole family, even teens!. Grab a cup of hot...
This October has been one of the driest months in Louisville's history
Thankfully some much needed rain is coming, but it won't be a drought-buster. Drought conditions have once again taken hold across all of Kentucky and Indiana. It might seem hard to believe given the historic floods eastern Kentucky and southern Indiana saw late in the summer, but it’s now gotten very dry.
WLKY.com
Louisville’s first safe, outdoor space celebrates 6 months of transforming lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When it comes to giving hope, Louisville’s first safe, outdoor space proves it truly takes a village. Grassroots and government organizations have worked tirelessly over the past six months for Hope Village, helping the homeless population transition to stable housing, but the work is far from over.
LMPD: Officer involved in 3-vehicle crash near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police responded to a report of a car crash on Thursday morning at Preston St. and Broadway involving an officer. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says their preliminary investigation revealed that an on-duty LMPD Fourth Division officer had their lights and sirens on and was responding to a call to assist another officer.
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0