Volkswagen's High-Performance R Division Is Going All-Electric

The Mk8 Volkswagen Golf R is a very popular choice for hot hatch enthusiasts, despite its shortcomings which include a lack of backlighting for the climate control interface and the choice to include highly annoying touch capacitive controls on the steering wheel. Fortunately, VW is working to correct at least the latter of those two issues by reviving real buttons, but the automaker is about to provoke the ire of its fans for another reason: high-performance R models are going all-electric by 2030.
Ford Rules Out High-Performance Escape ST

The Ford Escape was recently updated for MY2023 and, aside from a fresh new face and improved technology, the lineup has grown to accommodate the sporty-looking ST-Line. Despite the exterior embellishments, it's no faster than a regular model. We had hoped for a full-fat Escape ST to join the range, but it seems that won't be happening.
New Adro Bumper Gives BMW M3 And M4 That CSL Look

By now, we've heard quite a lot about the new BMW M3 and M4's unfortunate grille. We don't really care about it too much because once you've driven it, you forget all about that front end. And besides, the criticism leveled against BMW's design has now drifted over to the...
Guy Installs Generator On His Tesla

While GM, BMW, and some other automakers have sold electric cars with range extenders, Tesla has never offered a dirty ICE engine for that purpose. Well, some guy with a YouTube channel decided to take matters into his own hands, installing a gas generator on his Model 3. Instead of towing it with a trailer, this genius took out the rear window and plopped the generator there, which we’re sure cops are just going to love.
Recalls to fix headlight issues go back at least a decade

When you think about it, the headlights are pretty important equipment on a car or truck. But in recent years, consumers have complained about illumination problems and automakers have had to issue numerous recalls to address various problems. As we reported in September, Subaru recalled 188,397 model year 2017-2019 Imprezas....
Inside SME's New 3,080-HP Billet-Aluminum LS Engine

﻿﻿There's no denying that the LSX engine family has been hugely successful and impressive, and aftermarket support for it has been plentiful, boosting the platform's horsepower-making ability. We've seen impressive power-output from these engines over the years, but enthusiasts have pushed the OE components—as well as many aftermarket parts—well beyond their design envelopes. The result can be an unreliable engine program, and that's the last thing you want when you're spending big bucks for big performance. Steve Morris of Steve Morris Engines (SME) decided to build an LS engine that could not only surpass all aftermarket offerings in the power-delivery department, but do so with drag-and-drive reliability.
Toyota Launches Upgraded GR Supra GT4 Evo For 2023 Racing Season

Despite criticisms about how much it shares with the BMW Z4 and the arrival of the new Nissan Z, the Toyota GR Supra remains a cracking sports car. This year, it got even better with the long-awaited arrival of a manual transmission for the 3.0-liter models, making it an even more engaging partner.
CityQ e-Bike: Not a Car and Not a Bike!

Do you hate being stuck in traffic? Do you wish you could find a way to get around town that was both fast and convenient? Well, your prayers have been answered! Introducing the CityQ eBike. This revolutionary new mode of transportation has all the comfort and features of a small car but without the hassle or expense. Keep reading to learn more about this amazing new product.
Ferrari To Unveil LaFerrari Replacement In 2024

2013 saw the arrival of the LaFerrari, codenamed F150, and as Maranello's first full hybrid, it was an instant classic that has only seen its value climb as the years have gone by. According to a post on the Auto Pareri forum, an allegedly leaked document shows that the son of LaFerrari will arrive in 2024 in highly limited numbers.
BMW M2 M Performance Parts Revealed With Wild Carbon Fiber Aero

Earlier this month, BMW unveiled the new awkwardly styled M2. A few days after that, the German brand introduced the M Performance parts available for it. The parts add a lot of visual presence to the car. The initial release did not include too many details, but now we have...
Tesla Cybertruck Spotted With Production-Ready Rear End

It's been nearly four years since the Tesla Cybertruck was unveiled and, after copious delays, it seems the electric truck is finally closer to production. There's more evidence to support this, with new footage showing the Cybertruck's redesigned rear end. The video, shared by a Twitter user, showcases the rear fascia and its new taillight cluster.
Manhart Embraces The Awkwardness Of The BMW M2 With New MH2 560 Kit

Roughly two weeks ago, BMW took the covers off the all-new M2. Instantly, most automotive enthusiasts with the gift of sight wished that the automaker had left the covers on. Not only does the car look unfinished from many angles, but it also weighs barely a few pounds less than the bigger M4, defeating the purpose of choosing the smaller sports car. Still, while purists detest the direction that BMW is choosing, the 2023 BMW M2 is sure to sell in large volumes, and some people will be pretty happy to be seen in public with the car.
Dodge Viper Transforms Into $160,000 Limousine Supercar

There isn't much we can say about this car that you can't already see. It's a 1996 Dodge Viper, but now it looks like a snake because of its serpentine length. Vipers of this era, or any period for that matter, are known for their spiky handling properties, which this limousine conversion surely amplifies.
