Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Expect Closures This Weekend Around Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Highway I-10Mark HakePhoenix, AZ
Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Man makes it his mission to turn his brother into a movie star
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Luke Johnson is on a mission to help his brother and best friend, who has Down syndrome, become a movie star. And he’s asking for help. While Luke is a TV producer living in Utah, he grew up in Gilbert where his parents and brother, David, still live. He says David has always been there for him, even helping Luke on a path to sobriety after years of substance abuse.
AZFamily
3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
AZFamily
Underground bunker found in Waddell, Arizona
Storms in the East valley has left many homes with debris in their yards and uprooted trees for some residents. The severe weather hit around 9 p.m., bringing heavy rains and wind into the area. Procession for Yavapai County deputy shot, killed in line of duty. Updated: Jun. 28, 2022...
AZFamily
Powerball jackpot climbs
Gibby has been part of our family at Good Morning Arizona for decades, so it's no surprise that we had to celebrate his big day. The House of Haunts in Scottsdale, near Granite Reef Road and McDonald Drive. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The “House of Haunts” is giving you...
AZFamily
Rainbow colored fentanyl recovered for the first time by Phoenix police
Larry Fitzgerald, Roger Goodell surprise kids at a Boys and Girls Club in Phoenix. Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee present $25k to support Boys and Girls Club flag football, enough for one year. Surveillace photos show possible suspect after...
AZFamily
Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Roaches crawling on bags of rice among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Three former Mesa officers off the job after being accused of sexual misconduct. The Mesa Police Department’s Professional Standards Unit investigated all three cases, determining the officers should be terminated. Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:33...
AZFamily
Family remembers, wants answers over couple hit and killed by driver in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley family is mourning the loss of their loved ones who were killed while crossing the street in Phoenix. The accident happened in April, and the family says they are still looking for some answers. The family wants to know why the driver who hit...
AZFamily
Phoenix Salvation Army accepting applications for Angel Tree program
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Salvation Army is accepting applications for its Angel Tree program to help make children’s Christmas wishes come true. The program helps provide Christmas gifts to thousands of children around the country each year. Once a child is accepted as an “Angel,” their Christmas wish list is given to an anonymous donor who will buy a gift for the child. The gift is dropped off and given to the child’s family to place under the tree until Christmas morning.
AZFamily
Loved ones still looking for answers months after couple killed by Phoenix driver
Roaches crawling on bags of rice among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Pork kept past it's discard date and roaches on bags of rice are just a few of the health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Cochise County officials will not hand count all races. Updated: 5...
AZFamily
Phoenix City Council, mayor announce new partnership to conserve Colorado River water
Roaches crawling on bags of rice among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Pork kept past it's discard date and roaches on bags of rice are just a few of the health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Loved ones still looking for answers months after couple killed by...
AZFamily
Beloved Florence pastor shot and killed while visiting family members in Kansas
FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunday services will never be the same at the Union Baptist Church in Florence. Pastor Donald Woolridge died unexpectedly Monday when he was shot and killed at a home in Topeka, Kansas. “It’s senseless,” said neighbor Steven Salazar. “It shouldn’t have have happened. He was such a nice man.”
AZFamily
2 homes catch fire in Mesa neighborhood
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Homeowners have repairs to do after a fire burned two homes in a Mesa neighborhood on Friday. Firefighters were called out just after 10:30 a.m. to June Street, near the intersection of Center Street and McKellips Road. When they got there, heavy smoke and flames were coming out of a house, and had jumped to a second house. The call was upgraded to a first-alarm response, requesting additional manpower and equipment.
AZFamily
Weekend freeway closures include I-10, I-17, SR 101 and SR 303
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Valley’s freeway improvement and maintenance efforts continue this weekend. And ADOT is once again recommending that drivers allow for extra time and plan alternate routes for weekend travel plans. I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport and Westbound I-10 Eastbound Interstate 10 will close between...
AZFamily
Suspect shot, killed by Tempe police in Mesa neighborhood identified
Deputies uncover Waddell underground bunker full of guns, drugs and cash. The bunker had shipping container boxes stacked together to create a three-level building, with even a scissor jack elevator and tunnel ladders inside. Consumer Reports explains benefits of rechargable batteries. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Consumer Reports explains how...
AZFamily
Shooting involving Tempe officers reported in Mesa neighborhood
Fentanyl found in child's system after drugs discovered in Surprise hotel room; mother arrested. Police say 41-year-old Talia Dahlin-Bennett told investigators she smoked powdered fentanyl in the hotel bathroom while her kids were asleep. Close friend of Bryan Patrick Miller testifies in Phoenix canal murders trial. Updated: 37 minutes ago.
AZFamily
Out-of-state voter registered in Scottsdale having issues receiving ballot
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A University of Southern California student says he hasn’t received his mail-in ballot. Logan Barth is a registered voter in Scottsdale, Arizona, but is currently taking courses at USC. He requested a mail-in ballot in September and was told by the Maricopa Elections it was mailed out on October 12, but it never arrived.
AZFamily
Soccer coach helps save grandmother’s life after being hit by stray bullet in Phoenix park
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the suspect that shot a woman during a soccer practice at a Phoenix park Tuesday night. Club Tigres Soccer Coach Brenda Mendoza helped keep the victim alive until first responders showed up. She says it was a typical soccer practice at Cielito park until it was interrupted. “This has always been one of my fears,” she said. “We’ve been practicing at this park for more than 10 years.”
AZFamily
Teen girl, 2 men hospitalized after crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen girl and two men are in the hospital after a serious crash in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters say the crash happened near 67th and Campbell avenues just after 4 p.m. Firefighters arrived and found a sedan and truck had collided near the intersection....
AZFamily
Phoenix announces pay increase for workers to help with bulk trash pickup problem
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the City of Phoenix struggling to pick up bulk trash due to staffing issues, officials are offering more money for certain workers. Starting Nov. 26, any City of Phoenix employee who has a commercial driver’s license and is a commercial driver will receive an additional $3 per hour. That’s on top of a hiring incentive of $2,500 for new solid waste equipment operators and $3,000 for current SWEOs. Officials also note that it offers a solid waste equipment operator apprenticeship program, which they say is the first of its kind. Using on-the-job training and instruction, workers can learn to obtain their CDL license and use those skills to further their careers. They say most of these delays are caused by the mainly nationwide shortage of CDL operators.
Comments / 0