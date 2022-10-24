ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Live Action News

Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing preborn baby

Following a plea deal, a Texas man will faceno jail time for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend so severely that he caused the death of their preborn baby. According to police, Johnny Charles Ebbs V beat his pregnant girlfriend LaShonda Lemons in 2019, putting her in the hospital. Three days later, their preborn baby died and the cause of death was blunt force trauma that caused placental abruption, meaning the placenta had become detached from the uterus. The arrest warrant states that Ebbs punched Lemons in the stomach and screamed, “F*** you and this baby! You aren’t going anywhere!”
TEXAS STATE
ABC7 Chicago

Man charged after allegedly grabbing Black man by the neck

A Wisconsin man is facing a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge after a video circulated online that appeared to show him grabbing a Black man around his neck after a dispute about an alleged bicycle theft, according to a criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court. The Milwaukee Police Department...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ABC7 Chicago

Domestic violent extremism investigations doubled from 2020 to 2021: FBI, DHS

Investigations involving a domestic violent extremism nexus doubled from 2020 to 2021, according to a new report released Thursday by the Department of Homeland Security and FBI. The law enforcement agencies say that in 2020, the FBI was conducting 1,400 domestic terrorism investigations, and by the end of 2021 they...
ABC7 Chicago

7-year-old killed by stray bullet while getting ready for bed

A 7-year-old boy was getting ready for bed when he was fatally shot in his own home in Chicago Wednesday night, according to authorities. The boy was in his bathroom washing his hands when, at about 8:22 p.m., a bullet went through the window and hit him in the abdomen, Chicago police Detective Chief Ron Pontecore told reporters.
CHICAGO, IL

