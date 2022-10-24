Read full article on original website
On Your Side shows how to track your early ballot in Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you’ve mailed in your ballot, you might wonder, “Did my ballot get there? Was it counted? Was it lost?” Maricopa County says you don’t have to worry because you can actually track your ballot. Election officials tell On Your Side...
Voters react to federal judge denying request for more restrictions at ballot drop box sites
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There were lots of people dropping off their early ballots Friday, with no issues and no confrontations with vigilante monitors. But not everyone is so lucky. Images of armed men wearing tactical gear at Maricopa County drop box sites have sparked new concerns about voter intimidation.
Out-of-state voter registered in Scottsdale having issues receiving ballot
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A University of Southern California student says he hasn’t received his mail-in ballot. Logan Barth is a registered voter in Scottsdale, Arizona, but is currently taking courses at USC. He requested a mail-in ballot in September and was told by the Maricopa Elections it was mailed out on October 12, but it never arrived.
Surveillace photos show possible suspect after Katie Hobbs' campaign office burglarized
The Cochise County Board of Supervisors says they'll only do a partial hand count audit of the ballots. Kari Lake responds to reports of burglary at Katie Hobbs' campaign office. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Lake said during a presser she couldn't believe Hobbs would blame her or her team...
Phoenix announces pay increase for workers to help with bulk trash pickup problem
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the City of Phoenix struggling to pick up bulk trash due to staffing issues, officials are offering more money for certain workers. Starting Nov. 26, any City of Phoenix employee who has a commercial driver’s license and is a commercial driver will receive an additional $3 per hour. That’s on top of a hiring incentive of $2,500 for new solid waste equipment operators and $3,000 for current SWEOs. Officials also note that it offers a solid waste equipment operator apprenticeship program, which they say is the first of its kind. Using on-the-job training and instruction, workers can learn to obtain their CDL license and use those skills to further their careers. They say most of these delays are caused by the mainly nationwide shortage of CDL operators.
Deputies uncover Waddell underground bunker full of guns, drugs and cash
Soccer coach helps save grandmother after being hit by stray bullet in Phoenix park. Phoenix police are looking for the suspect that shot a woman during a soccer practice at a Phoenix park Tuesday night. New details on suspect accused of burglarizing Katie Hobbs' campaign office. Updated: 2 hours ago.
Loved ones still looking for answers months after couple killed by Phoenix driver
Roaches crawling on bags of rice among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Pork kept past it's discard date and roaches on bags of rice are just a few of the health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Cochise County officials will not hand count all races. Updated: 5...
Phoenix Police investigating burglary at Katie Hobbs campaign offices in Phoenix
Roaches crawling on bags of rice among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Pork kept past it's discard date and roaches on bags of rice are just a few of the health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Loved ones still looking for answers months after couple killed by...
Underground bunker found in Waddell, Arizona
Storms in the East valley has left many homes with debris in their yards and uprooted trees for some residents. The severe weather hit around 9 p.m., bringing heavy rains and wind into the area. Procession for Yavapai County deputy shot, killed in line of duty. Updated: Jun. 28, 2022...
Suspect behind Hobbs’ campaign break-in may have been squatting at nearby office building
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man accused of breaking into Katie Hobbs’ campaign headquarters may have been squatting in a nearby office building for the past week. The burglary at Hobbs’ office is making national headlines, and it doesn’t seem to have been politically motivated. Surveillance video...
Suspect shot, killed by Tempe police in Mesa neighborhood identified
Deputies uncover Waddell underground bunker full of guns, drugs and cash. The bunker had shipping container boxes stacked together to create a three-level building, with even a scissor jack elevator and tunnel ladders inside. Consumer Reports explains benefits of rechargable batteries. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Consumer Reports explains how...
Shooting involving Tempe officers reported in Mesa neighborhood
Fentanyl found in child's system after drugs discovered in Surprise hotel room; mother arrested. Police say 41-year-old Talia Dahlin-Bennett told investigators she smoked powdered fentanyl in the hotel bathroom while her kids were asleep. Close friend of Bryan Patrick Miller testifies in Phoenix canal murders trial. Updated: 37 minutes ago.
Wrong-way driver stopped on US 60 in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver is in custody after he was stopped by Department of Public Safety troopers on the U.S. 60 in Mesa on Tuesday night. DPS troopers say the driver was first spotted going east in the westbound lanes on Interstate 10 near 44th Street. Then, he reportedly kept going the wrong way and jumped on the U.S. 60.
Mesa’s Bell Bank Park in financial trouble, despite promises of economic boost
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Construction on the 320-acre sports complex, Ball Bank Park in east Mesa, began in September 2020. It finished up in January, yet there are already contractors who claim they haven’t gotten paid for their work here at Bell Bank Park. What began as a...
Woman injured after shooting in El Mirage; suspect in custody
Eastbound Interstate 10 will close between State Route 51 and U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement project. Election Deadline: Friday is last day to request a ballot in the mail. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Forty new early voting locations...
Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Gilbert police launches crisis response team
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Gilbert Police Department has launched its new crisis response team. The new unit is dedicated to helping people in crisis and connecting them with the resources to get them the help they need instead of just channeling them through the criminal justice system. It’s made up of four police officers and a sergeant with specialized training in crisis intervention, de-escalation tactics, and crisis negotiations.
Deputies discover underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at Waddell RV facility
WADDELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies say a mother and son duo were busted for stealing power for their underground bunker, filled with drugs and guns, right underneath their Waddell RV storage facility on Tuesday. Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies searched the Hole in One RV, Boat & Toy Storage near 143rd Avenue and Litchfield Road, right off Northern Parkway. Deputies had been investigating the business for over a year because the owners, 61-year-old Laura Swink and her son, 35-year-old Steven Swink II, were suspected of stealing power from a nearby APS box.
Roaches crawling on bags of rice among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Three former Mesa officers off the job after being accused of sexual misconduct. The Mesa Police Department’s Professional Standards Unit investigated all three cases, determining the officers should be terminated. Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:33...
Weekend freeway closures include I-10, I-17, SR 101 and SR 303
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Valley’s freeway improvement and maintenance efforts continue this weekend. And ADOT is once again recommending that drivers allow for extra time and plan alternate routes for weekend travel plans. I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport and Westbound I-10 Eastbound Interstate 10 will close between...
