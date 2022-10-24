ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSOC Charlotte

Union County deputies looking for third suspect after pursuit

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Union County took two people into custody Friday morning and were looking for a third person after a police pursuit near Indian Trail. Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over the scene and could see an active scene where police were searching farmland and wooded areas near Secrest Shortcut Road, which is near Unionville and Indian Trail Road.
UNION COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Stanly County Sheriff’s Reports – Oct. 19-24, 2022

Stanly County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity:. David Wayne Smith (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Fail Register Sex Offender(f) (F), at 126 S 3rd St, Albemarle, on 10/19/2022. Dominique Lashae Mixon (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Larceny, M (M), at 201 South Second Street, Albemarle,...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Suspect arrested in stolen trailer, ATV case

A suspect was arrested after an investigation of a stolen trailer and ATV, said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news statement. Fields said a report was filed with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 24 of a felony larceny of an ATV and trailer from a home in West End.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Mooresville man arrested in connection with 38-year cold case investigation

MOORESVILLE – A Mooresville man was arrested Thursday in connection with 38-year-old cold case for rape and attempted murder. In early September, detectives with the Mooresville Police Department were asked to assist the State Bureau of Investigations on an investigation of a rape and attempted murder that allegedly occurred March 24, 1984, in Columbia, Mo. Police say the victim encountered an unknown suspect while walking to work and was abducted at knifepoint. The suspect drove the victim to a dead-end road where the victim was raped.
MOORESVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Woman charged in Rockingham stabbing

ROCKINGHAM — A woman already awaiting trial on misdemeanor assault charges is accused of trying to kill a man last week. According to documents from the Rockingham Police Department, officers responded to a call in reference to a stabbing at a residence on Long Drive around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WBTV

Concord Police seek help in identifying person responsible for hit-and-run

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with locating the person responsible for the hit and run of a pedestrian. On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 6:50 a.m. a dark colored SUV struck a pedestrian as he was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Pitt School Road and Weddington Road. The operator of the vehicle stopped briefly, then proceeded to flee the scene. Fortunately, the cyclist’s injuries were non-life threatening. The cyclist described the vehicle as possibly and early model Ford Explorer.
sandhillssentinel.com

Two from Robbins arrested after domestic dispute

A Robbins man and woman were arrested after an alleged domestic dispute in the 100 block of Sunset Place in Robbins in the early morning hours on Tuesday. Forty-three-year-old Lashanda Cassidy was charged with one count of assault on a female. Twenty-seven-year-old Angela Berry was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon causing injury.
ROBBINS, NC
WBTW News13

‘Well over 1,000’ people were at North Carolina block party that turned violent, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro officers responding to a block party on Tuesday expected to find about 10 people. Instead, they found more than 1,000 interim Greensboro Police Chief Teresa Biffle said. Biffle referenced the incident on Wednesday during a news conference about a separate shooting at an apartment complex on Circle Drive. That shooting […]
GREENSBORO, NC

