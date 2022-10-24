Read full article on original website
Union County deputies looking for third suspect after pursuit
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Union County took two people into custody Friday morning and were looking for a third person after a police pursuit near Indian Trail. Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over the scene and could see an active scene where police were searching farmland and wooded areas near Secrest Shortcut Road, which is near Unionville and Indian Trail Road.
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County Sheriff’s Reports – Oct. 19-24, 2022
Stanly County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity:. David Wayne Smith (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Fail Register Sex Offender(f) (F), at 126 S 3rd St, Albemarle, on 10/19/2022. Dominique Lashae Mixon (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Larceny, M (M), at 201 South Second Street, Albemarle,...
sandhillssentinel.com
Suspect arrested in stolen trailer, ATV case
A suspect was arrested after an investigation of a stolen trailer and ATV, said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news statement. Fields said a report was filed with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 24 of a felony larceny of an ATV and trailer from a home in West End.
lakenormanpublications.com
Mooresville man arrested in connection with 38-year cold case investigation
MOORESVILLE – A Mooresville man was arrested Thursday in connection with 38-year-old cold case for rape and attempted murder. In early September, detectives with the Mooresville Police Department were asked to assist the State Bureau of Investigations on an investigation of a rape and attempted murder that allegedly occurred March 24, 1984, in Columbia, Mo. Police say the victim encountered an unknown suspect while walking to work and was abducted at knifepoint. The suspect drove the victim to a dead-end road where the victim was raped.
Woman charged in Rockingham stabbing
ROCKINGHAM — A woman already awaiting trial on misdemeanor assault charges is accused of trying to kill a man last week. According to documents from the Rockingham Police Department, officers responded to a call in reference to a stabbing at a residence on Long Drive around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
Four accused of running a chop shop in Iredell County, sheriff’s office says
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Four people were arrested after an investigation into several reported larcenies from farms and rural residences throughout northern Iredell County, according to the sheriff’s office. A search warrant was issued after authorities investigated break-ins involving vehicle and motor parts. Investigators identified the suspects and...
65-year-old woman killed in Iredell County dump truck collision: Police
Toni Barbara Cunningham, 65, of Mooresville, was identified as the person deceased.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office seeks information in deadly shooting
ROCKINGHAM — Detectives with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a late Wednesday night homicide. According to a press release issued Thursday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to a home on Billy Covington Road around 10:20 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim. The first deputy on scene...
WBTV
Authorities searching for suspect accused of making false bomb threats in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that they believe may have been responsible for making false bomb threats on Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, an Iredell County Clerk of Court staff member received a call around 2:20 p.m. stating...
WBTV
Concord Police seek help in identifying person responsible for hit-and-run
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with locating the person responsible for the hit and run of a pedestrian. On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 6:50 a.m. a dark colored SUV struck a pedestrian as he was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Pitt School Road and Weddington Road. The operator of the vehicle stopped briefly, then proceeded to flee the scene. Fortunately, the cyclist’s injuries were non-life threatening. The cyclist described the vehicle as possibly and early model Ford Explorer.
Suspect in shooting outside Gastonia convenience store sought
A suspect in a weekend shooting outside of a convenience store in Gastonia is being sought, Gastonia Police said Wednesday.
WYFF4.com
Disapproval of Mountain Dew leads to North Carolina woman firing shots, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 64-year-old woman's disapproval of her father drinking Mountain Dew led to her being charged after shooting soda bottles in her backyard, according to Gastonia police. Officers said they were called to a Gastonia, North Carolina, neighborhood for sounds of multiple gunshots. During the investigation, officers...
wbtw.com
Unconscious teen among several exposed to unknown substance on North Carolina school bus
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Several students and their bus driver were exposed to an unknown substance Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. One of the students, a 14-year-old girl, was found unconscious after deputies found the Indian Land High School bus at about...
sandhillssentinel.com
Two from Robbins arrested after domestic dispute
A Robbins man and woman were arrested after an alleged domestic dispute in the 100 block of Sunset Place in Robbins in the early morning hours on Tuesday. Forty-three-year-old Lashanda Cassidy was charged with one count of assault on a female. Twenty-seven-year-old Angela Berry was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon causing injury.
WBTV
Statesville High graduate, NC A&T student killed in Greensboro shooting
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 2021 graduate of Statesville High School was one of two persons killed in a shooting in Greensboro on Tuesday night, according to Greensboro Police. Kaneycha Turner was identified by police as one of the victims. She was a freshman, Management/Business Administration student at NC A&T.
WBTV
Woman killed after motorcycle, truck collide in Iredell County, police say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another was injured after a motorcycle crash in Iredell County on Tuesday evening, police said. According to the Mooresville Police Department, the deadly crash happened around 7:11 p.m. on West Iredell Avenue, near the intersection of North Academy Street. Once at...
‘Well over 1,000’ people were at North Carolina block party that turned violent, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro officers responding to a block party on Tuesday expected to find about 10 people. Instead, they found more than 1,000 interim Greensboro Police Chief Teresa Biffle said. Biffle referenced the incident on Wednesday during a news conference about a separate shooting at an apartment complex on Circle Drive. That shooting […]
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on US 52 near Germanton Road identified
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was hit and killed while walking on US 52 near Germanton Road has been identified. Winston-Salem Police Department says that Jerry Lewis Cowan, 65, was killed while walking near southbound US 52 and Germanton Road just after midnight on Oct. 20. A man driving a Volkswagen sedan […]
WBTV
‘It’s messing with our livelihoods:’ Gaston County Schools employees frustrated after payday
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Another payday for Gaston County Schools has come and gone, and several employees say the same issues remain. The district transitioned from its old payroll system to a new system, Oracle, at the end of January. Officials say there have been dozens of errors with uploading...
TikTok video featuring Lincoln County students prompts outrage
A TikTok video featuring two students at a charter school in Lincoln County is prompting outrage because it showed them making racist comments.
