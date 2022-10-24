Read full article on original website
Related
Deaths of babies at hospital where Lucy Letby worked were 'coincidence': Nurse is 'being blamed' over 'failings of care at the neonatal unit' her lawyers say - after she penned note, 'I killed them on purpose'
Lucy Letby is a 'dedicated nurse' who 'wanted to care for babies she looked after' not murder them, her barrister told her trial today. Ben Myers KC told Manchester Crown Court there were failings in the care of newborns at Countess of Chester Hospital but 'she should not get the blame' based 'firmly on coincidence'.
BBC
The cold-hearted woman who killed, decapitated and dumped her friend
What would make a woman kill her friend, decapitate her, put her into a suitcase, keep her body for two weeks and then dump her in woodland 200 miles away?. For Jemma Mitchell, the answer was simple. Greed. "Mitchell is a ruthless killer. The motivation was money. The cold facts...
Nurse accused of murdering seven babies wrote ‘I am evil I did this’, court told - OLD
A nurse accused of murdering seven babies and trying to kill 10 more wrote “I am evil I did this” in capital letters on a piece of paper found after a police search of her house, a court has heard.Lucy Letby also wrote “I don’t deserve to live. I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough to care for them. I am a horrible evil person,” Manchester Crown Court was told.The notes were among other papers and Post-it notes which also contained “many protestations of innocence”, Nick Johnson KC, prosecuting, told the jury.Letby, 32, denies attacking newborn children...
BBC
Headless body trial: Woman guilty of murdering and decapitating friend
A woman has been found guilty of murdering and decapitating her friend in order to inherit her estate. Jemma Mitchell, 38, killed Mee Kuen Chong at the 67-year-old's north-west London home in June 2021, before putting her body into a suitcase and driving to Devon to dump it. Ms Chong's...
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Horror as 15-year-old boy collapses and dies in Browns restaurant while out with his family and friends
A 15-year-old boy collapsed and died at the popular Browns restaurant in Liverpool city centre. Emergency services rushed to the scene in the Liverpool ONE complex yesterday afternoon (Saturday 22 October) after reports a teenager had collapsed while out with family and friends. Members of the public and staff at...
Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job
A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
Charity worker, 86, died and her ex-mayor husband was left fighting for life 'after they were bound, gagged and hog-tied in attack by burglar who broke into their home to steal their £30,000 life savings'
An 86-year-old charity worker was tortured to death in front of her husband by a burglar demanding their £30,000 life-savings - before being hog-tied and left to die in an attack 'devoid of mercy', a court heard today. Vasile Culea, 33, has gone on trial accused of murdering Freda...
Life detention order for 15-year-old boy who fatally stabbed father of three
A 15-year-old boy has been detained for life for fatally stabbing a father of three outside his home.The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was aged just 14 and subject to an antisocial behaviour order (Asbo) when he attack 45-year-old Jamie Markham, in Chingford, east London, on August 9 last year.Now aged 15, he was described in court as an “obnoxious teenage trouble maker” who had already breached his Asbo six times before fatally stabbing hard working family man Mr Markham with an 18in knife.The youth claimed to have acted in self defence but was found guilty of...
BBC
Indonesian woman's body found inside python, say reports
A woman in Indonesia's Jambi province was killed and swallowed whole by a python, according to local reports. Jahrah, a rubber-tapper reportedly in her 50s, had made her way to work at a rubber plantation on Sunday morning. She was reported missing after failing to return that night, and search...
Man beats dog with mop in ‘horrendous’ attack
A man has been convicted of punching and kicking his dog because it had soiled the floor of his flat.Adam Wardle, 23, was captured on CCTV attacking Bobby, a three-year-old mastiff cross, with a mop behind a bin store.The video shows Wardle dragging Bobby off the floor on its lead while punching it.He then drags Bobby next to the bin and stops as a pedestrian walks past.But once the passer-by disappears, Wardle continues to kick and hit Bobby with a mop.The attack left Bobby’s face, elbows and hocks bruised and it also suffered a cut on its left eye.Postal...
Accused nurse ‘stood by baby’s incubator after heart rate and oxygen alert’
A nurse has described seeing Lucy Letby standing by the incubator of a premature baby after its heart rate and oxygen levels dropped.The baby, known as Child C, died on June 14 2015 and is alleged to have been the second baby murdered by Letby at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit.On Friday, Manchester Crown Court heard from Letby’s colleague Sophie Ellis, who had been a newly-qualified nurse at the time and was caring for Child C on the night shift before the baby died.Giving evidence from behind a screen, Ms Ellis said Child C, who weighed 800 grams...
Pictured: Gimp Man 'is spotted flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting by stunned 19-year-old' as police arrest man in his 30s in hunt for bodysuited figure who has terrified Somerset villages
A teenager says he had a 'freaky' late night encounter with a man wearing a 'gimp suit' who was 'unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting'. The 19-year-old says he initially thought the unknown man was drunk when he allegedly approached him and his friend in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00.25 on Tuesday.
'Fit and healthy' student, 21, collapsed and died late at night in PureGym while first aid-trained staff member did not answer knocks on their door because he was wearing headphones and couldn't hear, inquest is told
A 'fit and healthy' student collapsed and died late at night in a PureGym, while gymgoers couldn't get the attention of a first aider because they were wearing headphones, an inquest was told. Henry Best collapsed at the Bristol gym at 11:30pm, when paramedics arrived they struggled to get into...
BBC
Di Thai transgender billionaire wey buy Miss Universe contest
One Thai celebrity media tycoon - wey be transgender woman - don buy di company wey dey run di Miss Universe beauty pageants for $20m (£17.1m). Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip na di oga of JKN Global Group, wey dey maketelevision shows for Thailand. She bin act for di Thai versions...
BBC
Family's anger after killer still walks free 20 years on
The family of Marvin Couson, who died 13 years after he was shot in east London, have said they are really angry his killer has not been caught. The father-of-two was attacked outside a nightclub 20 years ago. He laid in a hospital bed unable to communicate or move...
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
Shocking moment gang of men jump out of a BMW on the busy A55 through North Wales and launch attack on white van driver
Dramatic video footage has captured the 'astonishing' moment a group in a BMW chase a van along the A55 before attacking the vehicle. The group threw items at the van, blocked its path and even got out in the middle of the busy carriageway to kick the vehicle. The shocking...
BBC
Family welcome report after girl fatally choked by hijab on go-kart
A family have welcomed a coroner's report about safety concerns, after a girl died when her hijab became caught in a go-kart due to a lack of checks. Ruwaida Adan was go-karting in Barking, east London, when her headscarf caught in the moving parts of the vehicle and pulled tight round her neck in 2021.
