Henry Cavill has shed more light in his return to the role of Superman, saying this version will be “enormously joyful.”. “The character means so much to me. It’s been five years now. I never gave up hope,” Cavill said during an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast at 92NY in New York City, per Variety. “It’s amazing to be here now talking about it again. There is such a bright future ahead for the character. I’m so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman.”

1 DAY AGO